Read full article on original website
thxforyouropion
3d ago
it's a shame that we have over 250 churches here in Amarillo and we still can't help the homeless
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
AmeriCare Butterfly Release
A “Memorial Butterfly Release” ceremony for is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. September 15th at the First Presbyterian Church at 1100 South Harrison. Accent AmeriCare says the connection between between individuals and the butterfly release is in remembrance of loved ones to alleviate grief for adults and children. In...
kgncnewsnow.com
City Of Amarillo Labor Day Schedule
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo has set it’s Labor Day schedule. City Hall will be closed on Monday, and Amarillo City Transit will not be running. The Amarillo Public Library will be closed and the Labor...
Evictions are on the rise, according to Potter County officials
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Potter County, there has been an increase in evictions. Justice of the Peace Precinct One Debbie Horn said the main factor for evictions is nonpayment of rent and breach of contract. Constable Precinct One Darryl Wertz said in 2021, he brought in $61,000 in revenue with civil […]
KFDA
Salvation Army of Pampa opens new building, adopts new vision
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Pampa has been in the town for over 60 years and has recently opened a new building and adopted a new vision. The new service unit is manned by volunteers and downsizing the building reduces cost and allows more services to be offered.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprairienews.com
Unhoused people feel the impact of WT
West Texas A&M University’s, Meg L. DeJong-Shier is helping serve the most often underlooked individuals in society, unhoused people in the Amarillo area. Amarillo, Texas is often forgotten in the conversations around Texas and the unhoused people who live on the streets of Amarillo face that same dilemma. However, WT has several people who help facilitate a Continuum of Care (COC) committee at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: How a humble custodian can leave fond memories with those around her
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many students carry fond memories of special teachers, coaches, and counselors when they leave high school. In one of our area high schools, however, students may look back and remember a special custodian. It is pretty routine to see a custodian in the commons area of...
Lubbock bakery hosts re-grand opening with new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amarillo’s first-ever cupcake-only bakery, The Ruffled Cup, was opened in 2010 by Deanna Hurt. When she decided to expand in 2016, she chose to land in the Hub City. Sara Kunkel has been with Hurt from the get-go. “I worked for her for 10 years,” Kunkel said. “I know the business side of […]
canyonnews.com
Obit: Betty Jane Ray or “Fig”
Betty Jane Ray or “Fig”, 64, of Amarillo, passed away on August 29, 2022. Vigil will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Father Phil Lindley as celebrant. Mass will be at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Civic Center petition delivered to city of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo citizens officially submitted a petition to city of Amarillo officials Monday morning surrounding the Civic Center-related ordinance approved by the Amarillo City Council in May. On Monday afternoon, Potter County Republican Chair Dan Rogers, along with Timothy Gassaway, the president of the Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce, dropped […]
Amarillo Says Goodbye to Homeless Man Who Died Tragically
It is an uncomfortable subject to many. The homeless population around town. You see people on almost every street corner asking for help. Sometimes they are just there and not asking for a thing. That sometimes was the case of Lloyd McMasters, who tragically died on Friday in a hit-and-run...
The Changing Times of St. Anthony’s Here in Amarillo
When you think of Baptist St. Anthony's or what we lovingly just call BSA we probably all picture the same thing. The mammoth that is the huge hospital campus on Coulter. We think of the medical district that is Amarillo. I recently spent some time there for a quick day...
The 806 with Ro and Ron: The Xcape Room Warehouse
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2018, the Xcape Room Warehouse has been giving thrills, chills, and maybe even a few scares as they make you find clues and think, to make your escape from one of their rooms. From a room based off of the “Taken” movie franchise, to an alien escape in “Area 52”, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why This Historic Courthouse In Amarillo Has Everyone Confused
You can't blame anyone for being a little confused when it comes to the Potter County Courthouse. We've had a few in Amarillo since the city was born. Keeping track of all the historic sites can be a daunting task. That's what has everyone confused when it comes to the...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Zoo mourns loss of porcupine with celebrity-inspired name
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of a porcupine with celebrity-inspired name. Quill Smith died Aug. 8 due to complications from a medical procedure, but the City did not announce his death until Thursday. “Quill was a wonderful ambassador for his species and will...
From Theft To Attempted Murder? Amarillo Man May Be Facing That.
As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, I anticipate we're going to hear about some bizarre things that happened over the holiday. But how could I let you go into a relaxing weekend with family and friends without a completely ridiculous story from the 806?. It all happened...
2 injured in Canyon Drive accident near Washington Street bridge
UPDATE (12:16 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information on the accident at Canyon Drive, just north of the Washington Street bridge. According to officials on scene, two vehicles were involved in the incident. Two individuals were injured in one vehicle, one of which was ejected from the vehicle. One of the […]
Amarillo Neighborhoods Mourn Loss of Our Friend Lloyd
On Friday, as I was heading back to work from an appointment at home, I saw an accident at I40 and Georgia at the traffic light. I couldn't go straight to enter I40 as I always do. I couldn't turn left to fill up my gas tank at Market Street....
kgncnewsnow.com
Safe Driving This Holiday Weekend
Labor day weekend is fast approaching, and The Texas Department of Public Safety wants to make sure our roads are a safe place to be for the holiday and every day. The Texas Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement from September 2nd through the 5th to keep everyone safe. The...
Runner hit by truck near Amarillo will not make it family said
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The family of a cross country runner, who was honoring healthcare workers, told MyHighPlains.com that he will not make it after being hit by a truck near east Amarillo over the weekend. The family of Grady Lambert said he was hit by a truck last weekend while running along FM 2575, […]
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
Comments / 5