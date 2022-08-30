ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 5

thxforyouropion
3d ago

it's a shame that we have over 250 churches here in Amarillo and we still can't help the homeless

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

AmeriCare Butterfly Release

A “Memorial Butterfly Release” ceremony for is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. September 15th at the First Presbyterian Church at 1100 South Harrison. Accent AmeriCare says the connection between between individuals and the butterfly release is in remembrance of loved ones to alleviate grief for adults and children. In...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

City Of Amarillo Labor Day Schedule

Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo has set it’s Labor Day schedule. City Hall will be closed on Monday, and Amarillo City Transit will not be running. The Amarillo Public Library will be closed and the Labor...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Salvation Army of Pampa opens new building, adopts new vision

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Pampa has been in the town for over 60 years and has recently opened a new building and adopted a new vision. The new service unit is manned by volunteers and downsizing the building reduces cost and allows more services to be offered.
PAMPA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Georgia State
Amarillo, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
theprairienews.com

Unhoused people feel the impact of WT

West Texas A&M University’s, Meg L. DeJong-Shier is helping serve the most often underlooked individuals in society, unhoused people in the Amarillo area. Amarillo, Texas is often forgotten in the conversations around Texas and the unhoused people who live on the streets of Amarillo face that same dilemma. However, WT has several people who help facilitate a Continuum of Care (COC) committee at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Betty Jane Ray or “Fig”

Betty Jane Ray or “Fig”, 64, of Amarillo, passed away on August 29, 2022. Vigil will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Father Phil Lindley as celebrant. Mass will be at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St....
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Fast Food Restaurant#Amarillo Housing First#Amarillo Brown Bag Runs
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center petition delivered to city of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo citizens officially submitted a petition to city of Amarillo officials Monday morning surrounding the Civic Center-related ordinance approved by the Amarillo City Council in May. On Monday afternoon, Potter County Republican Chair Dan Rogers, along with Timothy Gassaway, the president of the Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce, dropped […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Zoo mourns loss of porcupine with celebrity-inspired name

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of a porcupine with celebrity-inspired name. Quill Smith died Aug. 8 due to complications from a medical procedure, but the City did not announce his death until Thursday. “Quill was a wonderful ambassador for his species and will...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Safe Driving This Holiday Weekend

Labor day weekend is fast approaching, and The Texas Department of Public Safety wants to make sure our roads are a safe place to be for the holiday and every day. The Texas Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement from September 2nd through the 5th to keep everyone safe. The...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy