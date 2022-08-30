UTA’s Digital Brand Architects Acquires Digital Golf Collective (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA ’s influencer management firm Digital Brand Architects has acquired golf marketing and digital talent management company Digital Golf Collective, Variety has learned exclusively.

Founded by Jess McAlister and Sean Guerrero, DGC focuses on managing strategy and branding for leading creators, brands, events and tournaments in the golf industry.

Under the acquisition, DGC’s individual digital talent and branding clients, including Tisha Alyn, Ryan Rustand and Cassandra Meyer, will join DBA’s client list. DGC’s day-to-day operations will continue to be run by McAlister and Guerrero, who will dually report to DBA’s CEO Raina Penchansky and senior vice president of finance AD Rastogi.

“From our first meeting, I was immediately struck by the vision Jess and Sean laid out and how seamlessly it aligned with our own perspective on the world of content creation,” Penchansky said. “Their success in such a niche area is indicative of their creative approach and I am thrilled that they are part of the DBA team. Together we will be able to expand opportunities for our clients and evolve our business in fresh ways.”

“The partnership between DBA and DGC will allow both companies to capitalize on the significant opportunity within the multi-billion dollar golf industry,” Rastogi added. “With the sizable increase in spending across equipment, apparel, accessories, entertainment, travel and lifestyle, this partnership is a logical next step in our growth.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DBA’s purchase of DGC is meant to push the company further into the sports arena. Per the UTA-owned operation, “DBA will leverage its expertise in digital talent management, brand development and extensive resource network to expand upon DGC’s existing opportunities and capabilities in digital talent representation, brand marketing, social media management and strategic partnerships within sports and lifestyle.”

McAlister and Guerrero said in a joint statement: “After creating and shaping the influencer marketing economy within golf, this is an exciting moment for the future of DGC and our clients. As golf keeps trending upwards as the fastest growing segment in sports, the timing couldn’t be better for us to join the expansive networks of DBA and UTA.”