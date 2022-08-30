ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoisington, KS

Rosewood's Coloring Book and Crayon Drive through Nov.

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. It can just as easily be called the “Bringing Smiles to Children Drive,” instead of the “Coloring Book and Crayon Drive,” because that’s the end result from the effort that Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club gives each year for its annual drive. As fall approaches, Rosewood AKTION Club is embarking on its eighth annual drive to collect coloring books for area children. The drive runs through Nov. 30.
GREAT BEND, KS
Chamber welcomes first axe throwing venue in Great Bend

During their Grand Opening on Saturday, Aug. 20, surrounded by friends, family, and Chamber Ambassadors, the Hatchet Axtion owners cut the symbolic red ribbon, officially welcoming them into the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and to the business community. Co-owners Johan Sanchez and Sage Cauley were excited to have so...
GREAT BEND, KS
State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store

The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back-taxes. Owner Henry Montiel mentioned on the store’s social media account that the State of Kansas forced the shutdown and seized all accounts for failure to keep up with sales tax.
RUSH COUNTY, KS
United Way kicking off football season with event in Ellinwood

From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Community Tailgate in Ellinwood this year on Sept. 2. They will be serving hamburgers from Ellinwood Packing Plant along with chips and a water for a free will donation. You can grab your dinner at the Ellinwood High Football field before the Eagles first home game, with food being served from 6:30-7:30.
ELLINWOOD, KS
'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain

Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
GREAT BEND, KS
Severe storm in Barton County causes damage

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Cop Shop (8/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/30) At 8:06 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 120 Road in Claflin. At 1:58 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 172. Cattle Out. At 3:48 p.m. a report of cattle out...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
B104 off the air from storm, working to restore

Due to the windstorm and severe weather that hit parts of central Kansas Thursday night, 104.3 FM (KVGB-FM) is still off the air this morning. Eagle Radio engineers are working to restore the signal to 100%. The tower is located north of Great Bend, by KSN-TV. Listeners can still stream...
GREAT BEND, KS
McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”. Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Samuels Joins McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates Physician Clinics

McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health is pleased to announce the addition of a physician to its family medicine clinics. Dustie Samuels, DO, has joined McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates physician clinics. A native Kansan, Dr. Samuels graduated from Council Grove High School and received health education in...
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

