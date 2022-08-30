Read full article on original website
KWEC Butterfly Festival returns to Cheyenne Bottoms Sept. 17
Cheyenne Bottoms and most of western Kansas remain dry. Drought-like conditions have caused Kansas Wetlands Education Center staff to rethink some of its programming this year, but the annual Butterfly Festival cannot be stopped. The event has been limited the past few years but returns to full glory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Rosewood's Coloring Book and Crayon Drive through Nov.
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. It can just as easily be called the “Bringing Smiles to Children Drive,” instead of the “Coloring Book and Crayon Drive,” because that’s the end result from the effort that Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club gives each year for its annual drive. As fall approaches, Rosewood AKTION Club is embarking on its eighth annual drive to collect coloring books for area children. The drive runs through Nov. 30.
Chamber welcomes first axe throwing venue in Great Bend
During their Grand Opening on Saturday, Aug. 20, surrounded by friends, family, and Chamber Ambassadors, the Hatchet Axtion owners cut the symbolic red ribbon, officially welcoming them into the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and to the business community. Co-owners Johan Sanchez and Sage Cauley were excited to have so...
Kids Ag Day committee ready for 4th graders in Barton County
Roughly 400 fourth graders from Barton County experienced the agriculture life at last year’s Kids Ag Day, and organizers are expecting similar numbers for next week’s event. The 29th annual Kids Ag Day is Sept. 7 and will allow the grade school students a chance to get more...
Meitner recognized as grand marshal for Hoisington Labor Day Parade
Jim Meitner was recognized as the grand marshal for the 126th Annual Hoisington Labor Day Parade. Meitner has served the Hoisington Chamber as a board member, ambassador and Labor Day volunteer. Meitner will lead the parade down Main Street in Hoisington on Monday, Sept. 5. The parade begins at 10:30...
Hoping for further momentum from Great Bend’s art alley
The Barton Arts Movement (BAM), in partnership with Great Bend Alive, is hosting a volunteer work day on Sept. 10 to paint a street mural in the alleyway between Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue in Great Bend. Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district, located on Forest Avenue, has barricaded a block...
Club 1 Fitness hosting car show to benefit Kans for Kids
Putting together the best cars in the area is always a good time. Joe Trimmer, front desk manager, and Chris Berger, general manager at Club 1 Fitness in Great Bend, want to take it a step further. On Oct. 1, Club 1 will host a benefit car show with all proceeds going to Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation.
20 years later: Memories of life before, after Dolly Madison murders
On Sept. 4, 2002, the tragic and inexplicable occurred: an unknown subject murdered two Great Bend residents and walked away from the Dolly Madison bakery - one of the city's busiest intersections at one of the busiest times of day. Yet 20 years later, the case remains unsolved. Just before...
🎧City Edition: Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer that aired Aug. 31, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Bond process in Nickerson district will continue with community input
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With Hesston USD 460 voters approving a bond on Tuesday and Pretty Prairie voters headed to the polls Sept. 6, it's clear that many districts in the area are seeing their facility needs and ready to ask voters for help. That's also the case in Nickerson-South...
State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store
The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back-taxes. Owner Henry Montiel mentioned on the store’s social media account that the State of Kansas forced the shutdown and seized all accounts for failure to keep up with sales tax.
United Way kicking off football season with event in Ellinwood
From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Community Tailgate in Ellinwood this year on Sept. 2. They will be serving hamburgers from Ellinwood Packing Plant along with chips and a water for a free will donation. You can grab your dinner at the Ellinwood High Football field before the Eagles first home game, with food being served from 6:30-7:30.
'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain
Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
KSN.com
Severe storm in Barton County causes damage
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
Cop Shop (8/30)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/30) At 8:06 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 120 Road in Claflin. At 1:58 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 172. Cattle Out. At 3:48 p.m. a report of cattle out...
B104 off the air from storm, working to restore
Due to the windstorm and severe weather that hit parts of central Kansas Thursday night, 104.3 FM (KVGB-FM) is still off the air this morning. Eagle Radio engineers are working to restore the signal to 100%. The tower is located north of Great Bend, by KSN-TV. Listeners can still stream...
Great Bend business using grant-funded apprenticeship to find workers
Using state and federal programs, KMW Loaders in Great Bend officially launched an apprenticeship program Thursday morning that will help equip the business with workers needed to help the company grow. KMW Director Wayne Buchberger said the program will help recruit additional “employees” the business needs to keep up with...
KWCH.com
McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”. Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.
adastraradio.com
Samuels Joins McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates Physician Clinics
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health is pleased to announce the addition of a physician to its family medicine clinics. Dustie Samuels, DO, has joined McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates physician clinics. A native Kansan, Dr. Samuels graduated from Council Grove High School and received health education in...
Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August
Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
