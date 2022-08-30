Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens
Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
This popular restaurant, which closed in 2019, is coming back to downtown Bellingham
The plan is to have the restaurant ready by November.
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
southsoundmag.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
My Clallam County
Free concert set for Sequim Monday
SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together
Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
Red Flag Warning expires for western Cascades
SEATTLE — A Red Flag Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the west slopes of the north and central Cascade Mountains through Friday night due to hot and dry conditions. The warning expired at 11 p.m. The warning covered areas generally above 1,500 feet of elevation...
Workers at Mercer Island sandwich shop on strike due to heat
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Workers at a Mercer Island sandwich shop are on strike, citing dangerous working conditions as the cause of heat-related injuries in the workplace. KIRO 7 talked to employees at Homegrown on the first day of the strike, and they said working the sandwich line is too hot for anyone to deal with.
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
New rules put Puget Sound’s urban trees in private hands
Because the majority of the region’s trees are in residential neighborhoods, responsibility for maintaining canopy coverage is shifting to homeowners. Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across.
This Is Washington's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
Eastside Baby Corner serving Puget Sound children of all ages
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Eastside Baby Corner has been quietly serving thousands of families in need for the last 30 years. Director Helen Banks Routon said it’s important to recognize that the nonprofit has outgrown its name. “Eastside Baby Corner is our name we’ve had for 32 years but...
seattlerefined.com
Mercer Island man creates official drink of the US Open
Advantage, PNW! We were as surprised as you might be to learn that a Mercer Island resident invented the official drink of the US Open, which takes place this year from August 29 through September 11. Being the creator of the Honey Deuce is merely one item on Nick Mautone's vast, impressive CV.
downtownbellevue.com
Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction
Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
KOMO News
Labor Day weekend traffic: The best and worst times to leave in Washington state
Labor Day weekend travel has kicked off, and if you're planning a road trip, you may be stuck in heavier traffic than usual. Inrix is predicting a 41 percent increase in delays over normal nationwide. “Labor Day traffic does tend to be a lot less than Memorial Day or Fourth...
seattlerefined.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle
What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
