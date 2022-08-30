ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyNorthwest

Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens

Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
My Clallam County

Free concert set for Sequim Monday

SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
SEQUIM, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together

Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades

DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
DARRINGTON, WA
dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Red Flag Warning expires for western Cascades

SEATTLE — A Red Flag Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the west slopes of the north and central Cascade Mountains through Friday night due to hot and dry conditions. The warning expired at 11 p.m. The warning covered areas generally above 1,500 feet of elevation...
SEATTLE, WA
InvestigateWest

New rules put Puget Sound’s urban trees in private hands

Because the majority of the region’s trees are in residential neighborhoods, responsibility for maintaining canopy coverage is shifting to homeowners. Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Mercer Island man creates official drink of the US Open

Advantage, PNW! We were as surprised as you might be to learn that a Mercer Island resident invented the official drink of the US Open, which takes place this year from August 29 through September 11. Being the creator of the Honey Deuce is merely one item on Nick Mautone's vast, impressive CV.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction

Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
BELLEVUE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle

What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA

