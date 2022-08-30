Read full article on original website
Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer
A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
Juvenile pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fulton
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile pedestrian was injured Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle in Fulton. At 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 10th Avenue and 12th Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, police said in a media release. The juvenile was...
Clayton County man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers
MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clayton County man is facing charges after police said he assaulted multiple officers as they responded to a medical call during an event in rural McGregor. In a press release, officers said the incident happened two weeks ago at an event called “Rib Ride 2022.”...
Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting
Bettendorf Police arrested a Davenport man for sexually abusing a child around ten years ago. Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say. A Davenport man and two teens were arrested after police say they threw an incendiary device into a house in July. Visit Quad Cities...
Police: Two arrested in connection to Clinton homicide
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide in Clinton, according to Clinton police. Lewis Vaughn, 44, was arrested on the charge of Murder First Degree- Premeditation, Class A felony. Jessica Vaughn, 35, was also arrested on the charges of Abuse of Corpse; Hide or Bury to hide crime, Class D felony, officials said. Police say they made the arrests following an 18-month investigation.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. AUSTIN CLENNEY, 25, 6’1”, 155 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts of...
Prairie Du Chien Man Sentenced To Prison For Fleeing Beaver Dam Police Through The Downtown
(Beaver Dam) A Prairie du Chien man was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for running from Beaver Dam police. Kyle Orr entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Fleeing. Several misdemeanor charges of Resisting were dismissed but read into the record. Beaver Dam officers were...
Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property
A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Backpocket Brewing, Trees Forever brew up help for ReLeaf Cedar Rapids
Backpocket Brewing has teamed up with Trees Forever from Marion to help raise money for ReLeaf Cedar Rapids with a Red IPA. This project is in response to the derecho on August 10th, 2020 that damaged or destroyed an estimated seven million trees throughout Iowa, with 669,000 of those trees from Cedar Rapids alone.
One person hospitalized after shooting in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after being shot on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:22 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to the 1800 block of Central Avenue for a report of gunshots. Officers located a man who had been shot and took him to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. The man, who was not identified, was later taken via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for additional treatment.
Linn County creates first ever Resiliency Hub to prepare for future disasters
Linn County is creating the first-ever Linn County Resiliency Hub to help provide access to critical resources such as food, electricity, and actionable information in times of disaster, as well as the period between disaster events. The public is invited to a community conversation on resiliency hosted by Linn County...
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
Semi roll-over on I-380 leaves one with minor injuries
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County emergency crews responded to a semi roll-over on I-380 Thursday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. John Eiklenborg, the semi driver, was going north on the interstate and rolled into the east ditch. The accident happened near the mile 38 marker. Eiklenborg was able to...
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
ADM-backed proposed carbon pipeline to pass through several QCA counties, including Clinton Co.
CLINTON, Iowa — A proposed pipeline that would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton would span about 280-miles across five Quad City area counties, according to a preliminary map of the project. Archer Daniels Midland Company, known as ADM, is partnering with Wolf...
North Linn Community Schools push back the start of classes again due to asbestos
COGGON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — North Linn Community School District students were already starting school later than the rest of the area. Now they're waiting even longer for a start date. The school district was finishing up construction and hoping to start school after Labor Day, now asbestos...
Long-ago school in Dubuque to feature revamped apartments
Lloyd Singletary will be among panelists featured at the “Let’s talk about housing” event today presented by the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The event will be the first in a series of community conversations. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m....
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for Labor Day weekend
MOLINE, Ill. — Labor Day is upon the Quad Cities and organizations, community members and businesses are putting on events throughout the weekend. The holiday, first established in 1882, celebrates U.S. workers after labor unions banded together to fight for better working conditions, pay, and protections during the industrial revolution.
