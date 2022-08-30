Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
WGAL
Winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Bucks County
WARRINGTON, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at a store in Bucks County. Video above: Five things to know about the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 7-9-15-30-35-43, from the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing. The Fine Wine &...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets
PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
paonlinecasino.com
Labor Day Promotions At Pennsylvania Casinos Provide Great Options For The Long Weekend
The only thing better than a weekend is a three-day weekend. And in honor of the Labor Day holiday, Pennsylvania casinos are adding to their existing promotions with some great incentives you can only get in person. No matter where you live in PA, a retail casino is only a...
Winning lottery ticket worth more than $600K sold in Allegheny County
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $603,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn in Monday’s drawing. These numbers are 3-5-8-28-42. The Giant Eagle on Cochran Road in Mount Lebanon earns a $5,000 bonus for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Psycho Bunny to make regional debut with new store at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Psycho Bunny, a growing apparel retailer that takes an idiosyncratic approach to its branded clothing, featuring an icon of a bunny’s head crossed with a skull and cross bones, is preparing to open its first store in western Pennsylvania. Simon Property Group announced that...
Service plaza along Pa. Turnpike to temporarily stop providing fuel
A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.
wtae.com
Game of the Week: Bethel Park defeats Mt. Lebanon in overtime
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — In a South Hills matchup, Bethel Park defeated Mt. Lebanon 27-24 Friday night. It was Operation Football's Game of the Week. Watch game highlights in the video player above.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer
PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system
Update (9/1/22): Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alan Hertzberg issued an order setting the Common Level Ratio at 63.53%, and ordering the county to “immediately” submit supporting data to the State Tax Equalization Board. Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By […] The post Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Stimulus update 2022: One-time checks worth up to $1,657 in Pennsylvania to be sent out soon
One-time checks worth up to $1,657 are set to be sent out to Pennsylvania residents sometime soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3M sold in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Cumberland County. The $3 Million Diamonds and Gold ticket was sold at the Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners...
Von Maur department store coming to South Hills Village
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — After years of working to pivot to new uses and plans to its major malls in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Property Group is now ready to plug a tried and true department store into one of its anchor vacancies at South Hills Village. Davenport,...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
Pitt News
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: A Sophisticated Yet Comfortable Tudor in Mt. Lebanon
Located in the heart of Mt. Lebanon, this architectural gem is filled with seamless updates throughout. It includes top to bottom-original hardwoods, cove moldings on plaster walls, built-ins, wrought iron railings, high ceilings, archways and front & rear staircases. There are multiple spaces to lounge or entertain, including a spacious living room with an oversized fireplace and french doors to a 16×12 stone patio with an awning surrounded by a serene perennial garden. There’s also a sunken family room off of the kitchen a lush yard with a 14×12 pergola. The sunfilled kitchen is fully renovated and expanded with high-end appliances and a dining alcove. The owner’s suite is updated with an En Suite and a custom, walk-in closet of your dreams. There are three additional generously sized bedrooms on the second floor along with two full baths with nearly perfectly preserved vintage tile. A fifth bedroom on the third level includes a full bath and den. The home features three heat pumps with A/C and hot water heat throughout the home.
wtae.com
Family of six escapes two-alarm house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A family of six escaped when fire broke out in a home in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, on Friday afternoon. The two-alarm fire broke out in a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials said they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the attic of...
Comments / 0