Located in the heart of Mt. Lebanon, this architectural gem is filled with seamless updates throughout. It includes top to bottom-original hardwoods, cove moldings on plaster walls, built-ins, wrought iron railings, high ceilings, archways and front & rear staircases. There are multiple spaces to lounge or entertain, including a spacious living room with an oversized fireplace and french doors to a 16×12 stone patio with an awning surrounded by a serene perennial garden. There’s also a sunken family room off of the kitchen a lush yard with a 14×12 pergola. The sunfilled kitchen is fully renovated and expanded with high-end appliances and a dining alcove. The owner’s suite is updated with an En Suite and a custom, walk-in closet of your dreams. There are three additional generously sized bedrooms on the second floor along with two full baths with nearly perfectly preserved vintage tile. A fifth bedroom on the third level includes a full bath and den. The home features three heat pumps with A/C and hot water heat throughout the home.

MOUNT LEBANON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO