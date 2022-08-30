Watch an adorably goofy video of 20-year-old Keanu Reeves at a teddy bear convention

Just when you thought there was nothing else to love about Keanu Reeves, you find wholesome reason #472.

Like many actors before they hit it big at the box office, as a performer Reeves had a few odd jobs filling out his resume. But this one might just be the oddest job of them all.

Where was he reporting? Why, a teddy bear convention, of course.

Interviewees included convention-goers, toymakers and, of course, the bears themselves.

A consummate professional, Reeves asked the tough questions like “Why are all the bears’ first name Teddy?” and “What do your friends think about you collecting bears?” All while giving off major “Bill and Ted” vibes. It was pure delight.

The best part, though, comes at the end, when Reeves fake wrestles a teddy bear, and proceeds to get tackled to the ground.

Keep in mind, he hadn’t learned kung fu from "The Matrix" yet.

Was it cheesy? Oh yes. Bizarre? You betchya. But also delivered with a goofy, loveable charm that only Keanu can really pull off.

As one would assume, the short and sweet video clip got lots of love online.

“I will protect this man with my man,” one person wrote.

“Best thing public television ever funded,” added another.

Basically, Keanu Reeves is a treasure.