ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors Fly Amid Tour Drama

By bibacadams
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276IcS_0hb99olP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWoO6_0hb99olP00

Source: Jackson Lee / Getty

Rumors say actress Megan Fox and her rapper fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly are “on the rocks” after several incidents during his Mainstream Sellout Tour .

The Mirror UK is reporting that Megan Fox is growing tired of the 32-year-old rapper’s “childish ways” including a recent incident where MGK smashed a champagne glass in his own face .

The report notes that an insider told the publication that “Megan wanted a break from Colson and his drama,” they added, “She only went to one or two of his early tour dates, and that kind of sent him off the deep end and resulted in a lot of tense FaceTime calls while he was on the road.”

The Mirror notes that the Hollywood starlet hasn’t posted pictures of MGK since earlier this spring. “As much as Megan loves him , she finds his attention-seeking and his ego hard to take at times. At the end of the day, Megan wants a quieter, less chaotic life, and she’s made it clear to Colson he needs to treat her a lot better than some glorified rock groupie.”

Fox has previously said that she “manifested” her relationship with the rocker/rapper telling Glamour UK earlier this year, “Because he’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him.”

“So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Despite the breakup rumors, a recent tweet from what appears to be a fan account, shared a photo of the couple dressed alike out for lunch in Brentwood, California.

The post Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors Fly Amid Tour Drama appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Quavo Cast to Star Opposite Billy Zane In New Action-Thriller ‘Takeover’

Looks like Quavo will become the latest rapper to transition from Hip-Hop to Hollywood as he’s set to star in an action-thriller alongside a Tinsel Town OG. Variety is reporting that the Migos representative has been cast to star opposite Billy Zane in a new action-thriller dubbed Takeover with production set to go down in Quavo’s […] The post Quavo Cast to Star Opposite Billy Zane In New Action-Thriller ‘Takeover’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Lil Tjay Reveals He Was Shot Seven Times, Promises Return With New Music

This past June the Hip-Hop world was shocked when news emerged that Lil Tjay had gotten shot up while he was out in Edgewater, New Jersey. Although he’s been keeping a low profile since the incident, the “Run It Up” rapper has updated his fans on his current condition. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (August […] The post Lil Tjay Reveals He Was Shot Seven Times, Promises Return With New Music appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
EDGEWATER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HipHopWired

TikToker Duane Cali Admits He Faked Having Mokeypox To Promote His Music

Today people will do or say anything to bring attention to whatever they’re promoting, but a TikToker might’ve went over the line in his attempt to get more people to listen to his new song. According to Blavity, TikToker Duane Cali had the bright idea of claiming that he was infected with the Mokeypox virus […] The post TikToker Duane Cali Admits He Faked Having Mokeypox To Promote His Music appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopWired

Check Out The Trailer To ‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Horror Movie

A few months ago we reported that beloved cartoon character Winnie-the-Pooh would be coming to theaters as a bloodthirsty maniac with a taste for human blood. Now we have our first official trailer for the re-imagined 60’s Disney character, in horror form. Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey is a new take on A.A. Mine and E. […] The post Check Out The Trailer To ‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Horror Movie appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Whitney Houston And Michael Jackson, Calls For Mental Health Awareness

Rap star Nicki Minaj accepted the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Vanguard Award last night (Aug. 28) where she praised creative and visionary artists who have since passed away. “I wrote this down, I don’t know why y’all but this is what this was in my spirit to say, I wish that Whitney Houston and […] The post Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Whitney Houston And Michael Jackson, Calls For Mental Health Awareness appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series

Never let it be said that Usher Raymond doesn’t have a sense of humor about himself. In fact, the “You Got It Bad” singer appears to be thrilled that he’s the first celebrity to be spotlighted on “Behind the Memes,” which HuffPost described as “a new content series that is a twist on the popular […] The post Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
HipHopWired

Infamous Dime Dropper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Booked For Domestic Violence After Fade Delivery

Ever since he turned state’s evidence and dropped dime on his entire circle, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s life hasn’t been as fulfilling as it was at the height of his popularity and now even his love life seems to be struggling as well. According to TMZ, the rainbow-haired stool pigeon and his girlfriend, Rachel Wattley a.k.a Jade […] The post Infamous Dime Dropper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Booked For Domestic Violence After Fade Delivery appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Dr. Dre & Diddy Link Up In The Studio, See Photos Of Epic Session

The East vs. West beef is long over and now that it’s been all love between the two coasts. Dr. Dre and Sean “Diddy” Combs have at last linked up in the studio together and we have the pics to prove it. Recently the two Hip-Hop icons linked up for a studio session as Dr. […] The post Dr. Dre & Diddy Link Up In The Studio, See Photos Of Epic Session appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Drama#Mgk#Facetime#Mirror
HipHopWired

Joe Budden Slams Adam22 For Resurfacing Kevin Samuels Content

Adam22 was a guest on The Joe Budden Podcast and was challenged on his decision to revive content featuring the late relationship guru. The post Joe Budden Slams Adam22 For Resurfacing Kevin Samuels Content appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Voice of FN Meka Claims Capitol Records Never Paid Him

The controversy over FN Meka, who was billed as the "world's first AI rapper" has gotten worse as another rapper claims that he was hired to do the voice and that Capitol Records cut off communication with him and didn't pay him. Kyle The Hooligan, an Atlanta, Georgia-based artist, revealed the claim through his Instagram page on Wednesday. The post Voice of FN Meka Claims Capitol Records Never Paid Him appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

‘Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wife’ Internet Sensation Antoine Dodson Launches ‘Run N’ Tell That’ Craft Beer

Do y’all remember Antoine Dodson? Sure you do. He’s the guy who went viral in 2010 after an apparent home intrusion, inspired him to rant on camera in an alarming yet hilarious way. The rant resulted in him being one of the first meme sensations on social media. When Twitter exploded with “hide yo kids, […] The post ‘Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wife’ Internet Sensation Antoine Dodson Launches ‘Run N’ Tell That’ Craft Beer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
HipHopWired

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Netflix Sequel Adds New Actors, Gets New Title

The latest installment in the "Beverly Hills Cop" movie franchise is seeing its cast grow, as Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige have reportedly signed on. The new movie, which is currently filming, also has a new title: "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley." The post ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Netflix Sequel Adds New Actors, Gets New Title appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Snoop Dogg Creates New Animated Children’s Series ‘Doggyland’

Snoop Dogg has become quite the entrepreneur over the past few years and now Martha Stewart’s partner-in-crime is looking to enter the world of children’s animation. Vibe is reporting that the Doggfather has partnered up with Hip Hop Harry creator Claude Brooks and singer-songwriter October London to create his new children’s cartoon series Doggyland and […] The post Snoop Dogg Creates New Animated Children’s Series ‘Doggyland’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy