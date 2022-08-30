Read full article on original website
Seton Hall Prep football team to show its stuff before Irish eyes in 2023
Seton Hall Prep isn’t certain yet whom its opponent will be next August 24, but the Pirates are still perfectly willing to go a long way to play them. Seton Hall has announced it will take part in the 2023 Global Ireland Football Tournament next summer in Dublin. The Pirates are scheduled to take on their yet-to-be-named foe Aug. 25, one day prior to the headline college matchup between Notre Dame and Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Series.
Karriem’s two touchdowns lift No. 15 West Orange past Montclair - football recap
Saboor Karriem showed why he is considered one of the state’s top prospects as he caught two touchdown passes to help lead West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-7 victory over Montclair at the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic at Sprague Field on the campus of Montclair State University.
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Football: Hunterdon Central defeats Piscataway
R.J. Hart had two touchdown passes as Hunterdon Central defeated Piscataway 17-0 in Piscataway. The game was scoreless throughout the first quarter, but Hunterdon Central would heat up in the second. R.J. Hart threw both of his touchdowns in the second quarter, the first a 15-yard strike to Joseph Valentino and the other a 21-yard throw to Trevor Fisch.
Football: Westwood shuts out Shore at the Rumble on the Raritan (PHOTOS)
There’s a long way to go between now and Dec. 3-4, but if Westwood plays like the way it did on Friday night, the Cardinals could find themselves back in Piscataway two months from now. In the first game of the Rumble on the Raritan, Westwood shut out Shore,...
When is the Rutgers football game? Date, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Boston College
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Boston College Eagles in a regular game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 (9/3/22) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial fuboTV or via a subscription to DirecTV Stream –– both of which carry ACC Network.
No. 9 Delsea displays its weapons to Delran new coach Frank Holmes - Football recap
Running backs Luke Maxwell, Wayne Adair and Jared Schoppe returned to a squad that went 11-1 last year as Delsea, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-7, over Delran in the home opener. Delsea lost last year’s leading rusher Jaedyn Stewart to graduation but doesn’t seem to be...
Football: Passaic Tech tops Union City in 6-3 defensive slugfest (PHOTOS)
Passaic Tech head coach Matt Demarest couldn’t keep the grin off his face as his kids edged Union City in a 6-3 run-heavy defensive battle at the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic at Sprague Field at Montclair State University.
Russo bringing new life into Paramus Catholic as team eyes return to N.J.’s elite
From a short distance, Greg Russo saw and heard what was happening at his alma mater. Russo, a Paramus Catholic grad, was less than 10 miles up the road, leading Northern Highlands to two sectional champions during his three seasons as head coach. During that same span, Paramus Catholic was...
Macchio, defense power Manalapan past Middletown North - Football recap
Junior Anthony Macchio scored two touchdowns, which proved to be enough for Manalapan to earn a 14-3 victory over Middletown North in Middletown. Macchio opened the scoring when he returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown a little less than seven minutes into the game for Manalapan (2-0). After...
Football: Watchung Hills edges Westfield for home win
Watchung Hills edged out a 17-7 home win over Westfield, in Warren. Connor Krauth gave the Warriors (2-0) its first lead of the game by scoring off a 20-yard rush in the third quarter. The touchdown broke the 7-7 tie the teams took into the half. Riley McCann booted in...
Explosive plays power Old Tappan past Paramus in 37-6 season-opening victory
It would be near impossible to tell that Old Tappan finished under .500 last season with the kind of athletes the Golden Knights featured on the field to open the 2022 season. Old Tappan came out firing on all cylinders in each phase of the game in its 37-6 road win at Paramus to move to 1-0. 6-foot-3 wide receiver Evan Brooks was uncoverable, Aidan Heaney looked explosive at running back, Tommy Caracciolo was accurate as a passer, Jack Diggins was all over the field on defense at middle linebacker and Jack Small is an imposing force on the defensive line at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds.
Football: South Hunterdon cruises past Roselle Park (PHOTOS)
Brode Dunn ran for 91 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns as South Hunterdon defeated Roselle Park, 42-8, in Lambertville. Edward Cooper also recorded a pair of rushing scores on the ground as the Eagles accounted for 209 total rushing yards on 38 carries. Tanner McCaffrey also completed 2-of-3 passes...
Football: Hopewell Valley storms past Lawrence
Tim McKeown scored three short rushing touchdowns to lead Hopewell Valley to a 35-6 win over Lawrence, in Lawrenceville.
Football: Ridgewood holds Hackensack scoreless
Red Kossick posted two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Ridgewood past Hackensack 42-0 in Ridgewood. The Maroons (1-0) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over Hackensack (0-1) after the first quarter, thanks in part to Kossick’s 85-yard receiving touchdown, and added three more touchdowns in the second, two more from Kossick, to lead 35-0 at the half.
Football: Fearon scores four TDs as Seneca blanks Sterling
Zac Fearon scored four rushing touchdowns as Seneca rolled to a 40-0 road season-opening win over Seneca, in Hi-Nella. Fearon tallied three of his touchdowns in the first half, and his longest of the night was a 27-yarder in the opening quarter. A pair of fumble recovery touchdowns by Seneca...
No. 6 Red Bank Catholic shuts down Freehold Borough - Football recap
After a decisive win last week by sophomore quarterback Frankie Williams, the Caseys continued to roll scoring seven touchdowns in the first half in a 63-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Red Bank. Red Bank Catholic, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated St. John Vianney, 33-7, in the season...
NJ.com No. 10 Ramapo rolls into 2022 with win over Willingboro
It did not take long for Jack Grusser to make an impression on the 2022 NJSIAA high school football season. Not that many people would be surprised by that revelation: the senior quarterback was All-State in 2021 and will be heading to Harvard University next fall. But the Grusser and...
Statement-making, defensive masterclass lifts No. 8 Irvington over No. 4 Millville
Ashley “Smoke” Pierre and the rest of the Irvington team heard the talk and the noise entering their game against Millville. Pierre admitted it motivated his team that they were considered underdogs against a team with a high-powered offense like Millville has. So Pierre devised a game plan centered around taking away the big plays, using stud cornerback Nasir Addison to shadow standout Millville wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, leaving him on an island at times.
