Piscataway Township, NJ

Seton Hall Prep football team to show its stuff before Irish eyes in 2023

Seton Hall Prep isn’t certain yet whom its opponent will be next August 24, but the Pirates are still perfectly willing to go a long way to play them. Seton Hall has announced it will take part in the 2023 Global Ireland Football Tournament next summer in Dublin. The Pirates are scheduled to take on their yet-to-be-named foe Aug. 25, one day prior to the headline college matchup between Notre Dame and Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Series.
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap

Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Football
Football: Hunterdon Central defeats Piscataway

R.J. Hart had two touchdown passes as Hunterdon Central defeated Piscataway 17-0 in Piscataway. The game was scoreless throughout the first quarter, but Hunterdon Central would heat up in the second. R.J. Hart threw both of his touchdowns in the second quarter, the first a 15-yard strike to Joseph Valentino and the other a 21-yard throw to Trevor Fisch.
Football: Watchung Hills edges Westfield for home win

Watchung Hills edged out a 17-7 home win over Westfield, in Warren. Connor Krauth gave the Warriors (2-0) its first lead of the game by scoring off a 20-yard rush in the third quarter. The touchdown broke the 7-7 tie the teams took into the half. Riley McCann booted in...
Explosive plays power Old Tappan past Paramus in 37-6 season-opening victory

It would be near impossible to tell that Old Tappan finished under .500 last season with the kind of athletes the Golden Knights featured on the field to open the 2022 season. Old Tappan came out firing on all cylinders in each phase of the game in its 37-6 road win at Paramus to move to 1-0. 6-foot-3 wide receiver Evan Brooks was uncoverable, Aidan Heaney looked explosive at running back, Tommy Caracciolo was accurate as a passer, Jack Diggins was all over the field on defense at middle linebacker and Jack Small is an imposing force on the defensive line at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds.
Football: South Hunterdon cruises past Roselle Park (PHOTOS)

Brode Dunn ran for 91 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns as South Hunterdon defeated Roselle Park, 42-8, in Lambertville. Edward Cooper also recorded a pair of rushing scores on the ground as the Eagles accounted for 209 total rushing yards on 38 carries. Tanner McCaffrey also completed 2-of-3 passes...
Football: Ridgewood holds Hackensack scoreless

Red Kossick posted two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Ridgewood past Hackensack 42-0 in Ridgewood. The Maroons (1-0) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over Hackensack (0-1) after the first quarter, thanks in part to Kossick’s 85-yard receiving touchdown, and added three more touchdowns in the second, two more from Kossick, to lead 35-0 at the half.
Football: Fearon scores four TDs as Seneca blanks Sterling

Zac Fearon scored four rushing touchdowns as Seneca rolled to a 40-0 road season-opening win over Seneca, in Hi-Nella. Fearon tallied three of his touchdowns in the first half, and his longest of the night was a 27-yarder in the opening quarter. A pair of fumble recovery touchdowns by Seneca...
Statement-making, defensive masterclass lifts No. 8 Irvington over No. 4 Millville

Ashley “Smoke” Pierre and the rest of the Irvington team heard the talk and the noise entering their game against Millville. Pierre admitted it motivated his team that they were considered underdogs against a team with a high-powered offense like Millville has. So Pierre devised a game plan centered around taking away the big plays, using stud cornerback Nasir Addison to shadow standout Millville wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, leaving him on an island at times.
