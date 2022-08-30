It would be near impossible to tell that Old Tappan finished under .500 last season with the kind of athletes the Golden Knights featured on the field to open the 2022 season. Old Tappan came out firing on all cylinders in each phase of the game in its 37-6 road win at Paramus to move to 1-0. 6-foot-3 wide receiver Evan Brooks was uncoverable, Aidan Heaney looked explosive at running back, Tommy Caracciolo was accurate as a passer, Jack Diggins was all over the field on defense at middle linebacker and Jack Small is an imposing force on the defensive line at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds.

OLD TAPPAN, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO