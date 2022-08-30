Read full article on original website
3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A company that conducts a stock split typically does so to reduce its high share price so it's more attractive to smaller investors. Therefore, what do most stock-splitters have in common? They've created so much value over the long term that their share prices have soared into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in the...
2 Growth Stocks Down 67% and 86% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip
High inflation and rising interest rates have made bears of many investors and sent the stock market into a downward slide. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 26% off its high, and the broad-based S&P 500 is down 17%. But several billionaire hedge fund managers have used the downturn as a buying opportunity.
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The biotech sector has brought its share of big gains to investors' portfolios, from coronavirus success stories such as Moderna to long-established names like Biogen. Moderna, the maker of a top-selling coronavirus vaccine, has climbed more than 600% over the past two and a half years. Biogen has advanced 11,000% since its trading debut.
2 Growth Stocks That Are Beating Amazon Without Breaking a Sweat
Big technology companies aren't always the portfolio winners that they're cracked up to be. Down by 28% over the past 12 months, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are performing even worse than the market's decline of 13% in the same period. And with inflation and interest rate hikes threatening to drag the market down further, it's a hard time for growth stocks in general.
If EPS Growth Is Important To You, DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Presents An Opportunity
Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. WD-40 COMPANY (WDFC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry....
TFI International Inc. (TFII) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
TFI International Inc. (TFII) closed at $103.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
Why Devon Energy Stock Surged 12% in August
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rallied 12.4% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fueling the oil producer's gain was its second-quarter results and news it's buying more cash-gushing oil assets. That continued the oil stock's ferocious rally this year, with shares rocketing more than 50% higher thanks to higher crude prices.
2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Technology stocks have been hammered so far in 2022. The Nasdaq 100 Index is down 23% year to date (YTD), the ARK Innovation ETF is down 55%, and many individual stocks are down as much as 75%. Drawdowns such as these can be tough to stomach. However, if you have cash coming in, now is the time to take advantage of falling stock prices and buy stakes in companies when they are trading on the cheap.
GameStop (GME) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GameStop (GME) closed at $27.36, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game...
Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $277.71, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier...
Could Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is a rapidly growing healthcare company that offers products which help treat patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). It's also moving beyond that and into other areas to diversify its business. With multiple drugs in its portfolio and more approvals that could be on the way, the stock possesses lots of growth potential.
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been the king of e-commerce for many years. The industry has been changing in unpredictable ways recently, fueled by unforeseen events. It took a huge leap forward at the beginning of the pandemic, and as its growth evens out, is its high growth finished? And how will that affect Amazon stock?
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $476.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Alkermes (ALKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alkermes (ALKS) closed at $24.51, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost...
Range Resources (RRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Range Resources (RRC) closed at $32.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
