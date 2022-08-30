ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kambacksh Charlaghi
3d ago

this is a win, win situation. We can't forget Jimmy has the highest win percentage & has taken us to 2 NFC Championships & one Superbowl. Come on show him just a little love

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Jimmy Garoppolo breaks silence after botched 49ers trade

After months of speculation, the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo decided to not yet part ways. Garoppolo has finally spoken out about the decision. Since the 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, it was known that Garopollo’s days could be numbered. After the season, it […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo breaks silence after botched 49ers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
Amari Cooper trade looks even worse now for Cowboys

After the Jalen Reagor trade to the Vikings the compensation the Dallas Cowboys got for Amari Cooper looks even worse than it initially did. When the Dallas Cowboys moved wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March, some said they didn’t get enough back. Cooper was likely to be a cap casualty with the team, which could be why compensation wasn’t more.
Larry Brown Sports

Bills find their replacement for Matt Araiza

The Buffalo Bills have officially moved on after cutting Matt Araiza. Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Bills are signing punter Sam Martin. The 32-year-old punter was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week. Martin was a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2013...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that he felt the chances of trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason “seemed slim to none” and was always comfortable with having him return. “The chances were, to me, it seemed slim to none,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I remember the first week of training camp me saying to Jimmy like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like any of these opportunities, if you don’t go to the place you want, you can’t get the contract that you want, we would love to have you here as a backup in that deal.’ I want you to know that we feel that way but I also think there’s no way you’re not gonna get something as this goes throughout training camp.”
