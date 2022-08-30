49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that he felt the chances of trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason “seemed slim to none” and was always comfortable with having him return. “The chances were, to me, it seemed slim to none,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I remember the first week of training camp me saying to Jimmy like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like any of these opportunities, if you don’t go to the place you want, you can’t get the contract that you want, we would love to have you here as a backup in that deal.’ I want you to know that we feel that way but I also think there’s no way you’re not gonna get something as this goes throughout training camp.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO