targetedonc.com
IMS Studies Utilize CoMMpass Genomic Data in Multiple Myeloma Research
The CoMMpass genomic data set of patients with multiple myeloma was utilized by investigators, contributing to 19 abstracts reported at the International Myeloma Society. The data created by the CoMMpass longitudinal genomic profiling study (NCT01454297) was employed in several significant clinical trials presented at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) annual meeting, according to a press release from the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).1.
targetedonc.com
Enrollment Begins in Phase 2 Trial of Rintatolimod in PD-1/PD-L1 Resistant Melanoma
Enrollment has begun for a phase 2 study of a polarized dendritic cell vaccine plus interferon alpha-2b, rintatolimod, and celecoxib in melanoma with PD1/PD-L1-resistance. Trial Name: A Phase II Study of Type-1 Polarized Dendritic Cell (aDC1) Vaccine in Combination With Tumor-Selective Chemokine Modulation (CKM: Interferon Alpha 2b, Rintatolimod and Celecoxib) in Melanoma Patients With Primary PD-1/PD-L1 Resistance.
Amgen Shares Climb As Late-Stage Lung Cancer Study Meets Primary Endpoint
Amgen AMGN has announced top-line results from the global Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial evaluating once daily oral LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The global Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 study was evaluating the efficacy and safety of LUMAKRAS in 345 previously treated patients...
cancernetwork.com
Sotorasib Superiority Vs Standard of Care Docetaxel in Previously Treated KRAS G12C–Mutant NSCLC
Patients with previously treated KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer experienced superior survival benefit following treatment with sotorasib compared with docetaxel. Treatment with sotorasib (Lumakras) resulted in statistically significant superior progression-free survival (PFS) vs standard of care intravenous docetaxel in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C–mutant non–small cell...
healio.com
Sotorasib extends PFS in lung cancer subset
Sotorasib prolonged PFS compared with standard chemotherapy for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to topline data released by the agent’s manufacturer. Sotorasib (Lumakras, Amgen) is a KRASG12C inhibitor. The agent received accelerated approval in the United States for treatment of adults with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or...
scitechdaily.com
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
nypressnews.com
Statins: The growths on your fingers that could signal potentially fatal rhabdomyolysis
The Mayo Clinic reassures that “the risk of very serious side effects is extremely low, and calculated in a few cases per million people taking statins”. In a report on statin-induced rhabdomyolysis published in the journal Physiotherapy Canada, researchers sought to identify which statins may carry a higher risk of rhabdomyolysis.
If You Already Got a Second Booster, You'll Still Be Able to Get the Omicron Shot
Here’s what experts say about staying up to date with booster shots.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin B12 Supplements To Start Working
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
Was your at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test negative? Do it again, FDA says
You swabbed the inside of your nose and performed the at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19 and thankfully, it was negative. Hold on. Do the test again, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whether you have symptoms or not. The FDA said today it “is advising people to perform...
MedCity News
Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help
Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
Healthline
Can Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Be Seen in the Eyes?
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. The brain changes that cause Alzheimer’s start to occur many years before early symptoms, such as memory loss and trouble retaining new information, begin to show. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s. However, early detection can help prepare you for...
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
scitechdaily.com
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
Good News Network
Starch in Green Bananas May Slash Risk of Some Cancers by Over 60%, Study Finds
A study has identified a starch in unripe bananas that can reduce the risk of some cancers by more than 60 percent—and scientists say it’s the first trial that points to a diet supplement that may be able to prevent hereditary cancer. The research involving people with high...
