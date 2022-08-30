ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

targetedonc.com

IMS Studies Utilize CoMMpass Genomic Data in Multiple Myeloma Research

The CoMMpass genomic data set of patients with multiple myeloma was utilized by investigators, contributing to 19 abstracts reported at the International Myeloma Society. The data created by the CoMMpass longitudinal genomic profiling study (NCT01454297) was employed in several significant clinical trials presented at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) annual meeting, according to a press release from the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).1.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Enrollment Begins in Phase 2 Trial of Rintatolimod in PD-1/PD-L1 Resistant Melanoma

Enrollment has begun for a phase 2 study of a polarized dendritic cell vaccine plus interferon alpha-2b, rintatolimod, and celecoxib in melanoma with PD1/PD-L1-resistance. Trial Name: A Phase II Study of Type-1 Polarized Dendritic Cell (aDC1) Vaccine in Combination With Tumor-Selective Chemokine Modulation (CKM: Interferon Alpha 2b, Rintatolimod and Celecoxib) in Melanoma Patients With Primary PD-1/PD-L1 Resistance.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Amgen Shares Climb As Late-Stage Lung Cancer Study Meets Primary Endpoint

Amgen AMGN has announced top-line results from the global Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial evaluating once daily oral LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The global Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 study was evaluating the efficacy and safety of LUMAKRAS in 345 previously treated patients...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Sotorasib Superiority Vs Standard of Care Docetaxel in Previously Treated KRAS G12C–Mutant NSCLC

Patients with previously treated KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer experienced superior survival benefit following treatment with sotorasib compared with docetaxel. Treatment with sotorasib (Lumakras) resulted in statistically significant superior progression-free survival (PFS) vs standard of care intravenous docetaxel in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C–mutant non–small cell...
CANCER
healio.com

Sotorasib extends PFS in lung cancer subset

Sotorasib prolonged PFS compared with standard chemotherapy for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to topline data released by the agent’s manufacturer. Sotorasib (Lumakras, Amgen) is a KRASG12C inhibitor. The agent received accelerated approval in the United States for treatment of adults with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer

A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
CANCER
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
HEALTH
Healthline

Can Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Be Seen in the Eyes?

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. The brain changes that cause Alzheimer’s start to occur many years before early symptoms, such as memory loss and trouble retaining new information, begin to show. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s. However, early detection can help prepare you for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE

