Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Brunswick County showcased at Municipal Business League meeting
Recently Mrs. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds attended the Annual Meeting of the Metropolitan Business League at the Boathouse at Sunday Park in Midlothian, Virginia. During the meeting, Brunswick County was showcased as the newest MBL location, as they expand and establish their footprint in rural Southside Virginia. Since January, our county...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Local Peanut Farmer’s “Shocking” Methods
Fourth-generation, Southampton County farmer Elisha Barnes’ passion for doing things the old-fashioned way landed him a partnership with Hubbard Peanut Company for the country’s only single-original peanut line. I had no time to accept another writing assignment. Deadlines loomed, social obligations tugged. Then I heard about fourth-generation, Southampton...
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
wakg.com
Number of Bear Sightings in Halifax County Drop
After numerous bear sightings in Halifax County and South Boston over the past month it appears that some of the bears have moved back into the woods. Local leaders give credit for that migration to the citizens who heeded wildlife experts’ suggestion of moving trash cans inside or weighing the tops down, removing bird feeders, and taking measure to protect crops. According to the Gazette Virginian one of the bears was shot recently near Halifax. A property owner elected to shoot the bear after nonaggressive measures to scare the bear off failed. The bear was invading a chicken coop on the property. Virginia allows the shooting of bears if they are damaging livestock or property. An investigation into that shooting was conducted and ruled justified by the Virginia Department of Game. Bear sightings tend to increase in the fall and according to wildlife experts there have always been bears in the area normally not as close to the town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg Jury indicts 18 in Aug.
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 18 indictments in August. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Kenyatta Booth of Lawrenceville is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer. Ray Burton, Jr. of Boydton is charged with misdemeanor...
First Black female mayor of Petersburg remembered as a trailblazer, friend
The former mayor of Petersburg passed away at her home on early Sunday morning. The legacy that the 95-year-old leaves behind is one that will be nearly impossible to beat.
WDBJ7.com
BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as take-out only
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new take-out only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston. BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday morning. Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in...
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
6-year-old student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount family says they’re still recovering from their panic after their 6-year-old son went missing from his elementary school on the first day of classes. Mason Wade was found after being unaccounted for for around four hours on Monday evening. Wade’s grandmother,...
Lawrenceville, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Marshall High School football team will have a game with Brunswick High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WAVY News 10
Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount
An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Fugitive from justice charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Donald K. Hill, 42, from Jersey City, New Jersey is charged with fugitive from justice on Aug. 26, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant C. F. Oakley was working stationary radar on Governor Harrison Parkway and saw a black SUV in the right lane moving at a high rate of speed, checked at 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. He initiated a traffic stop and found Hill to be the operator of the vehicle. Hill stated he was only going 65 to 70 mph not 78 mph and wanted to know why Oakley did not stop the car in front of him. Oakley checked Hill’s information with dispatch and it came back licensed but Hill was wanted out of New Jersey. New Jersey issued a detainer on the subject with full extradition. Hill was placed into custody and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail.
Former Chesterfield detective faces misdemeanor after investigation into search warrant changes
A former Chesterfield County narcotics detective who altered multiple search warrants after leaving out required details in them has been charged with a misdemeanor following a special prosecutor's investigation.
Airport temporarily closes after police pursuit ends on runway
The airport was shut down for about an hour as police responded to the situation. At this time, the airport has been reopened.
VSP: Woman dead, toddler injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Wednesday afternoon wreck in Charlotte County is under investigation after state troopers found the driver dead and a very young passenger hurt. According to Virginia State Police, they responded to the single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Route 727, just south of Midway Road. […]
wunc.org
Enfield native Mondale Robinson came home to halt Black pain and white supremacy
For nearly 100 years, a monument to Confederate veterans stood in Enfield, a small town north of Rocky Mount. Earlier this month, the town commission voted to remove it. Then, the mayor of Enfield, Mondale Robinson, volunteered to do it himself. He did it on Facebook Live with a hammer and bulldozer.
Comments / 0