South Hill, VA

Brunswicktimes Gazette

Brunswick County showcased at Municipal Business League meeting

Recently Mrs. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds attended the Annual Meeting of the Metropolitan Business League at the Boathouse at Sunday Park in Midlothian, Virginia. During the meeting, Brunswick County was showcased as the newest MBL location, as they expand and establish their footprint in rural Southside Virginia. Since January, our county...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Local Peanut Farmer’s “Shocking” Methods

Fourth-generation, Southampton County farmer Elisha Barnes’ passion for doing things the old-fashioned way landed him a partnership with Hubbard Peanut Company for the country’s only single-original peanut line. I had no time to accept another writing assignment. Deadlines loomed, social obligations tugged. Then I heard about fourth-generation, Southampton...
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
wakg.com

Number of Bear Sightings in Halifax County Drop

After numerous bear sightings in Halifax County and South Boston over the past month it appears that some of the bears have moved back into the woods. Local leaders give credit for that migration to the citizens who heeded wildlife experts’ suggestion of moving trash cans inside or weighing the tops down, removing bird feeders, and taking measure to protect crops. According to the Gazette Virginian one of the bears was shot recently near Halifax. A property owner elected to shoot the bear after nonaggressive measures to scare the bear off failed. The bear was invading a chicken coop on the property. Virginia allows the shooting of bears if they are damaging livestock or property. An investigation into that shooting was conducted and ruled justified by the Virginia Department of Game. Bear sightings tend to increase in the fall and according to wildlife experts there have always been bears in the area normally not as close to the town.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Mecklenburg Jury indicts 18 in Aug.

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 18 indictments in August. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Kenyatta Booth of Lawrenceville is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer. Ray Burton, Jr. of Boydton is charged with misdemeanor...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as take-out only

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new take-out only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston. BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday morning. Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
NBC12

Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Fugitive from justice charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Donald K. Hill, 42, from Jersey City, New Jersey is charged with fugitive from justice on Aug. 26, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant C. F. Oakley was working stationary radar on Governor Harrison Parkway and saw a black SUV in the right lane moving at a high rate of speed, checked at 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. He initiated a traffic stop and found Hill to be the operator of the vehicle. Hill stated he was only going 65 to 70 mph not 78 mph and wanted to know why Oakley did not stop the car in front of him. Oakley checked Hill’s information with dispatch and it came back licensed but Hill was wanted out of New Jersey. New Jersey issued a detainer on the subject with full extradition. Hill was placed into custody and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
WFXR

VSP: Woman dead, toddler injured after Charlotte Co. crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Wednesday afternoon wreck in Charlotte County is under investigation after state troopers found the driver dead and a very young passenger hurt. According to Virginia State Police, they responded to the single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Route 727, just south of Midway Road. […]
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA

