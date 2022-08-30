The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Today — And It's More Expensive

Fall fans, rejoice!

The pumpkin spice latte (PSL) is back , which means fall is right around the corner. But this year, it's going to cost you more.

A grande, hot PSL will clock in around $5.45 to $5.95, depending on where you are purchasing. That is about a 4% uptick from last year's PSL, according to CNN.

Inflation has cooled off but has been at historic highs this summer, and companies from Tesla to Amazon have boosted prices — even at the expense of consumers, per The Guardian .

As for the PSL, baristas mix espresso with flavors including cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and pumpkin, according to Delish .

Starbucks ia also introducing its first fall drink that is vegan by design, a Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, per VegNews . It is made with the Starbucks Blonde espresso as well as apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar flavors.

Starbucks introduced the PSL to consumers in 2003. This year's fall menu also includes the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

For those in the know, Dunkin' Donuts introduced its fall menu several weeks ago, on August 10.

People have celebrated the return of the PSL on social media today.