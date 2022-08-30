ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Broncos 2022 season

There are a number of new faces in the Mile High City. And it could be very interesting season for the Denver Broncos as they look to end their losing ways. It’s been a rough few years since the Denver Broncos walked away with the franchise’s third Super Bowl title in 2015. The team hasn’t returned to the playoffs since, the club has finished with a losing record five straight years and in the AFC West basement three times over that span.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Vikings assistant coach unloads on ‘toxic’ final days under Mike Zimmer

Former Minnesota Vikings assistant Terence Newman detailed the “toxic” environment in Mike Zimmer’s final years as the team’s head coach. This is the first time that the Minnesota Vikings will enter the season without Mike Zimmer as their head coach since 2013. After failing to make the playoffs for the second year in a row, the Vikings fired Zimmer alongside general manager Rick Spielman following the 2021 season. There has been talk about Zimmer’s final years with the team, and players did criticize him upon his exit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy