There are a number of new faces in the Mile High City. And it could be very interesting season for the Denver Broncos as they look to end their losing ways. It’s been a rough few years since the Denver Broncos walked away with the franchise’s third Super Bowl title in 2015. The team hasn’t returned to the playoffs since, the club has finished with a losing record five straight years and in the AFC West basement three times over that span.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO