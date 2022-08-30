Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More PS5 and PS4 Games in September
Sony has revealed that a staggering 11 games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be coming to PlayStation Plus later this month. As expected, PS Plus Essential subscribers can look to add three new games to their library (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem) starting next week on September 6th. And while this lineup might be pretty solid in its own right, PS Plus members subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service are going to get a big haul this month.
CNET
2022 Video Game Release Date Schedule: The Biggest Titles Still to Come
The last month has seen a trickle of noteworthy games hit store shelves: Saint's Row, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and, on Friday, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake. That trickle will soon become more of a flood, as the final three months of the year are the most eventful of the year. There's God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, new Pokemon games, and much more.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprisingly Happy With Final Free Xbox 360 Game
For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.
happygamer.com
Ubisoft Has Publicly Revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage, With The Full Release Scheduled On September 10
Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been finally stated by Ubisoft after months of speculation and a release earlier this morning. More details will be revealed at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on September 10. Two screenshots from a DLC mission for the as-yet-unannounced Assassin’s Creed Mirage were unintentionally released earlier...
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1&2 review: "This could be the one fantasy show to rule them all"
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will change television forever. That’s not hyperbole – there’s simply that much weighing on the series’ metaphorical shoulders. Much has been made of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos spending almost $1 billion on the first season alone. Should this adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work not become a water-cooler sensation, it’s unlikely any streamer will risk spending that much money on a...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds Zelda: Breath of the Wild Knock Off
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to a title that has a lot in common with Nintendo's beloved Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the latest Zelda game first launched back in 2017, a number of developers have borrowed ideas from Breath of the Wild. As a result, this has led to many BotW knock-offs and clones coming about. Fortunately, this title in question that has today landed on Xbox Game Pass is widely considered one of the best Breath of the Wild competitors.
September's PS Plus games include our 2021 GOTY
There's also a dazzling photography adventure at the Essentials tier
ComicBook
Marvel, Tomb Raider Games Drop as Low as $0.70 During Huge Sale
There's a surprise sale going on this weekend that extends to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam) platforms, and if you've got a Tomb Raider game or a Marvel title that you've been on the fence about picking up, you may be able to acquire that and a few more at some exceptionally low prices. The sale encompasses both of those franchises as well as numerous others like the Deus Ex games and includes titles like Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider as well as the games' more expensive versions.
ComicBook
Starfield Is Reportedly Twice as Big as Previous Bethesda Games
Starfield, the upcoming RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is said to be twice as big as the studio's previous titles. In a general sense, Bethesda has always been known for creating some of the most sprawling open-world games ever. Whether it be with titles like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, part of the allure of Bethesda Game Studios is that it has always made worlds that players can get lost in. And while these aforementioned games were already massive in their own right, it sounds like they pale in comparison to Starfield.
Is The Last of Us Part 1 on PC and Xbox?
We explain if and when The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PC and Xbox
NME
Xbox Game Pass officially announces Friends & Family plan
Microsoft has officially confirmed the Xbox Game Pass Family & Friends plan, which will allow up to five people to share a subscription. Trialled earlier this year for Xbox Insiders, the Friends & Family plan is now available for all players in Ireland and Columbia. According to the FAQ page...
Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo are coming to Game Pass
Call of Duty will still hit PlayStation on the same day
digg.com
The Top Ten Best-Selling PlayStation 2 Games, Visualized
If you owned any of the following games, congrats, you are old and these came out twenty years ago. The Sony PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time. More people probably bought the console in the early 2000s for its DVD-playing capabilities, but a ton of people also bought video games. So many, in fact, that Chit-Hot was able to round up the numbers and highlight the best-selling games for the best-selling console. Say that ten times fast.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Gaming Deals: Get 8 Games For Free During September — Worth More Than $200
It's the beginning of the month, so that means it's time to pick up new free games, courtesy of Amazon Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime). For September, the retail giant is giving away more than $200 worth of free games (valued at Steam) to all Prime members. Just log into Prime Gaming, sign into your Twitch account (sign up here, if you don't have one), download the Amazon Prime Gaming app, pick a free game, and start playing.
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
hypebeast.com
Latest 'God of War: Ragnarok' Trailer Showcases Game's New Combat Features
With just two months to go until the highly-anticipated release of God of War: Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio has now offered fans of the franchise a closer look at how its combat system has evolved for the latest installment. Speaking to Game Informer, lead combat designers Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh explained that a key part of developing the new title involved looking back at how Kratos fought in its predecessor and figuring out ways to improve his combat style in order to make it more engaging for players.
NME
‘Call Of Duty’ will continue same-day launches for PlayStation and Xbox
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Call Of Duty titles will launch on PlayStation the same day they are released on Xbox, addressing concerns that Microsoft will use its ownership of Activision Blizzard games to harm competition within the games industry. Today (September 1) Spencer released a new...
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
IGN
Microsoft Reveals Details of Xbox Friends & Family Pass - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s Daily Fix, Microsoft has finally revealed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, just days after a logo leak all about confirmed the new subscription tier. Xbox announced that the new plan, which will allow subscribers to share with up to four other friends or family members, is being tested in Ireland and Colombia.
