Nintendo is changing some microtransactions in ‘Mario Kart Tour’
Nintendo will be removing its gacha elements (essentially randomised in-game items or cosmetics for real money) from its mobile racing spin-off Mario Kart Tour. While microtransactions will still be present, players will be able to purchase items directly instead of having to blindly pump money into the game to receive randomised goodies. This was confirmed via the official Twitter account for the game, with the update set to arrive October 4.
‘The Callisto Protocol’ has cut its links with the ‘PUBG’ universe and I’m gutted about it
This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she mourns the severing of the link between upcoming horror The Callisto Protocol and PUBG‘s peculiar universe. Few things have surprised me more in games than the...
‘Fortnite’ Play Your Way event rewards players with free loot
Fortnite is letting its players earn a collection of free loot with its new Play Your Way event, which is running now to the end of the week. Beginning today (September 1) and running through to September 6, Fortnite players can now log in and complete a series of Play Your Way quests in six creator-made games that will earn them free in-game rewards.
‘Battlefield 2042’ acknowledges map design criticism with an amusing charm
EA Dice has added a shipping container charm to Battlefield 2042 which pokes fun at the frequent community complaints about there being so many in the game. Battlefield 2042 Season 2: Master of Arms has officially launched introducing an all-new map, Specialist, weaponry, and more. Players have also noticed that the new season has also brought a brand new weapon charm that appears to be a nod to a common critique that has been around since the game launched (via Dexerto).
Xbox Game Pass officially announces Friends & Family plan
Microsoft has officially confirmed the Xbox Game Pass Family & Friends plan, which will allow up to five people to share a subscription. Trialled earlier this year for Xbox Insiders, the Friends & Family plan is now available for all players in Ireland and Columbia. According to the FAQ page...
‘Call Of Duty’ will continue same-day launches for PlayStation and Xbox
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Call Of Duty titles will launch on PlayStation the same day they are released on Xbox, addressing concerns that Microsoft will use its ownership of Activision Blizzard games to harm competition within the games industry. Today (September 1) Spencer released a new...
The best games of Gamescom 2022
Gamescom has returned to the Koelnmesse, marking the first time the monolithic games event has taken place in person since 2019. The Cologne-based show offered up a ton of great games for all tastes, and while we got to get our hands on several games behind the scenes, it’s hard to expect what will wow you.
‘Scorn’ doesn’t demo well, but that’s a good thing
The Serbian development team behind first-person biopunk odyssey Scorn say that they designed the game around the concept of “being thrown into the world”. That is certainly the impression I received when entering a dark, questionably misty booth to preview the game at this year’s Gamescom. Hidden within the modular, septic halls of the Koelnmesse was an experience so oppositional and claustrophobic that, even after a few short minutes, it quickly made me feel like I was trapped inside a nightmare.
How ‘Path of Exile’ stole ‘Diablo”s crown as the king of ARPGs
System Shack is NME’s new column that explores the mechanics behind the industry’s most successful games. This week, Rick Lane vies for power in Path of Exile. When it originally launched in 2013, Path of Exile was the scruffy underdog to Diablo 3. A far rougher, more understated game compared to Blizzard‘s wildly successful action role-playing game (ARPG), it lacked Diablo‘s visual flair and slick, stylish combat. But in its rise to the ARPG throne, Diablo 3 had lost sight of what makes ARPGs so uniquely appealing. It came to believe that the genre was about loot. Amassing it, trading it, and making a fat profit out of it via its controversial real-money auction house.
‘Under The Waves’ is an intriguing aquatic adventure where all is not as it seems
Under The Waves opens with your character sinking gently down to the North Sea’s bed. Though protagonist Stan spends the descent chatting away with his boss, it’s difficult to pay attention to their harmless banter as the gorgeous setting to developer Parallel Studio’s upcoming narrative adventure unfurls before you.
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ loadout pricing may change
It appears that Call Of Duty: Warzone loadout prices may be dropping, as developer Raven Software hosts a fan vote. The vote was cast on Twitter, with a post that reads: “We loved the response to Titanium Trials, and we are contemplating bringing the Loadout price reduction at every circle to Battle Royale.” The final votes ended with 70 per cent are in favour of the change, with the minority of votes opting to stick with the current system.
‘Serial Cleaners’ will be your favourite stealth game in 2022
The first body is in the living room, blood coats every surface, and the murder weapon has been ditched on the ground in front of me. What a mess. I bag up the nearest body when a police officer walks in and spots me instantly, bellowing as he strolls in. I run – even sliding slickly across the blood for a little boost of speed, but I’m fucked. He catches me effortlessly and slaps the cuffs on.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection’ review: nostalgia hit
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is a comprehensive retrospective of 13 ‘classic’ TMNT games from the late ’80s and early ’90s, spanning five different systems. It’s a celebration of our “heroes in a half shell” from their golden age, when they dominated comics, television, movies, toys/action figures, and—most pertinent to this review—video games.
