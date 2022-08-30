ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

First day of school in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The 2022/23 school year started on Thursday for several schools across Ozaukee County. Residents from around the county shared some of their first day of school photos with the News Graphic as their kids return to the classroom for the upcoming year.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
abc12.com

'We're only human': High demand, staffing shortages leading to veterinarian burnout

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- Veterinarians across the country are struggling to meet demand. With more pet adoptions, the need for care has increased since the pandemic, all while the industry is seeing a higher turnover rate. Recent data shows these factors are causing burnout for veterinary teams in a profession that already struggles with mental health management.
MILWAUKEE, WI
uwm.edu

Student Union set to reopen Friday while renovations continue

The doors are reopening at the UWM Student Union just in time for the start of the fall semester. After closing during the summer break because of construction, parts of the union are scheduled to reopen Friday, Sept. 2, including the Panther Shop, UWM Tech Store, Books by eCampus and the PantherCard office.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Habitat for Humanity subdivision coming to Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County began construction on a 20-home subdivision in the Broadway Heights Neighborhood on Aug. 26, holding a groundbreaking ceremony that nearly 200 people attended. This is the first project of this size for Habitat Waukesha, but one they say is necessary in...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight

MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson 2022 Hometown Rally; Fisher House Wisconsin poker run

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The roar of hundreds of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is how you know it's Labor Day weekend in Milwaukee. Harley's Hometown Rally is rumbling through Monday, Sept. 5 – and hundreds of riders hope a weekend fundraiser will put veterans front and center. Whether they are partying in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News

Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store

Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
MADISON, WI

