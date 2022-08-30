Read full article on original website
IGNITE burns bright in second full year
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are excited about the second full year of an alternative education program. It's called IGNITE--which stands for Inspire Greatness, Never-ending, Imagination and Tailor-made Education. Combining online and hybrid learning opportunities, school officials launched the program at the height of COVID-19 two years ago, and continue to expand its opportunities. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and IGNITE Program Coordinator Denise Green updated the program on KMA's "Morning Line" segment Friday morning. Nelson says IGNITE is available to K-12 students living in Iowa, and with computer capabilities.
Thomas Dale Blackman, 67, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Thomas passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022, at Ambassador Health in Sidney, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
KMAland Triangle Week 2 (9/2): Shenandoah, Red Oak move to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak moved to 2-0 on Friday evening with victories. Jade Spanger had a key 62-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter for Shenandoah in the win. Cole Scamman threw for 95 yards and the score while Jayden Dickerson added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Seth Zwickel kicked field goals of 33 and 21, and Treyten Foster posted three interceptions in his first career start.
Volunteers needed as Shenandoah hosts annual Wabash Trace Marathon races Sept. 10
(Shenandoah) -- The annual series of Wabash Trace Marathon Races will take place in Shenandoah and the surrounding areas September 10, and volunteers are still needed to help stage the event. There are three races at the event, which include a traditional marathon, a half-marathon and a marathon relay. The...
Richard Duane "Clem" Clement, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Visitation End: 2:00 P.M. Memorials:. Tarkio Baseball Field Bleacher Renovation. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Notes:. *** The family requests those attending...
Mills County Super Board hears Glenwood superintendent's update
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School District continues to explore options to address the district's facility needs. Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray joined Glenwood and Mills County officials at Thursday's Mills County Super Board meeting. At that meeting, Embray updated officials on developments regarding the district's long-range facilities plan. Embray says plans previously called for improvements to the district's elementary buildings.
Steve Putnam, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the Steve Putnam Memorial Fund. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:Steve passed away on Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022,...
Everly Brothers Mural Report
(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway.
Everly Brothers mural erected along Highway 2
(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway. Work commenced Wednesday on the construction of a giant mural bearing Don and Phil Everly's likenesses on Highway 2, about a mile-and-a-half east of Shenandoah near the Southwest Regional Water Association's tower. Officials with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association spearheaded the project, designed to alert tourists of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home located on West Sheridan Avenue next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. SCIA officials launched a fundraising drive earlier this year to secure California artist John Cerney's services in creating the mural. Cerney tells KMA News the mural is aimed at motorists who may not know of the Everlys' rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on KMA in the 1940's to music superstardom as rock and roll pioneers in the 1950's and '60's.
Sidney holds off Stanton in state-rated Corner opener
(Sidney) -- Sidney kicked off their Corner Conference slate with a five-set win over Stanton in a battle of state-ranked foes Thursday night. "Early on, this is great," said Sidney Coach Amy McClintock. "Stanton's a good team. They're scrappy. For the girls to come out on the first conference night and get a win is important.
Norma Ruth Byers, 93, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022. Council Bluffs Public Library - friends@councilbluffslibrary.org. or Mercy Hospital Foundation – give.chihealth.com/MCBGeneral. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery. Notes:. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
Judy Fastenau, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Page County 4-H Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Judy passed away...
Families hurt by removal of memorial benches from Glenwood Lake Park
Families in Glenwood are hurt. They discovered the park department has been removing benches, which honored the memories of lost loved ones.
KMAland Iowa 11-Player Week 2 (9/2): Harlan rolls, Creston, Treynor, Mount Ayr go to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled, Creston moved to 2-0, Treynor took down a rival, Mount Ayr’s Braydon Pierson ran wild and LC, Kuemper, Denison-Schleswig, SC East & LeMars were other KMAland 11-Player winners on Friday. KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT. Indianola 31 Glenwood 17. Bennett Brueck led Indianola with 138 yards...
Mildred Murphy, 87, Barnard, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: A Private Family graveside will be held at a later date. Notes: Mrs. Murphy will be cremated following the visitation.
New school year, new schedule in Rock Port
(Rock Port) -- Students, staff and parents in the Rock Port R-2 School District are adapting to a new calendar this school year. Rock Port is among the many in northwest Missouri switching to a four-day school week in the 2022-23 school year. Rock Port's School Board approved the switch back in February following a public meeting and a community survey. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles cited two main reasons for the change--chief among them teacher retention.
Human connections stressed at MAY Mentoring event
(Shenandoah) – Human connections matter – that’s the message from one of the nation’s leading motivational speakers in Shenandoah Wednesday night. Joe Beckman was keynote speaker at the MAY Mentoring Community and Workforce Development Dinner at the Elm Street Grill. Based in his native Minnesota, Beckman has traveled to schools and communities across the country, covering such subjects as self-worth, resiliency, confidence, joy and human connectivity. Beckman tells KMA News human connections are key to any relationship – especially those involved in mentoring children.
Rock Port district eyes spring '23 bond issue
(Rock Pork) -- Rock Port school officials are looking at improving facilities and energy efficiencies in a possible bond issue referendum next year. Meeting in special session Wednesday evening, the Rock Port R-2 School Board heard proposals from five companies answering the district's request for qualifications regarding a guaranteed energy savings performance contract. Rock Port School Superintendent Ethan Sickles tells KMA News the board is expected to make a decision on a firm at its regular meeting September 15.
Week 2 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
