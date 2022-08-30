A COLBERT COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED EARLIER THIS WEEK AND FACES DRUG TRAFFICKIN CHARGES. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, LAW ENFORCEMENT ATTEMPTED TO STOP 27 YEAF OLD RONALD ERIC YARBROUGH, II, 27, ON MONDAY NEAR SECOND STREET AND 12TH AVENUE IN SHEFFIELD. YARBROUGH FAILED TO STOP AND LED OFFICERS ON A CHASE THAT ENDED THE VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD. YARBROUGH’S 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS IN THE VEHICLE AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT. YARBROUGH CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE, CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT OF A CHILD, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, FLEEING WITH THE ATTEMPT TO ELUDE, AND TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE. HE WAS RELEASED FROM JAIL ON WEDNESDAY ON A 29,000 DOLLAR BOND.

