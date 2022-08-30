Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Man arrested after fleeing from deputies during traffic stop in Morgan County
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says when deputies initiated a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon, the driver stopped, provided his ID and then proceeded to elude deputies. It happened on Ironman Road at Blankenship Road near Danville. A female passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, while the...
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged with burglary after stealing from home
Decatur Police say 28-year-old Joshua Daquan Warren is charged with burglary. Police say he stole items from a home in the 2600 block of Buckingham Gate SW while the homeowner was inside. Warren was arrested at his apartment near the victim's house, police say. He's being held in the Morgan...
radio7media.com
Colbert County Man Arrested on Drug Charges and Child Endangerment Charges
A COLBERT COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED EARLIER THIS WEEK AND FACES DRUG TRAFFICKIN CHARGES. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, LAW ENFORCEMENT ATTEMPTED TO STOP 27 YEAF OLD RONALD ERIC YARBROUGH, II, 27, ON MONDAY NEAR SECOND STREET AND 12TH AVENUE IN SHEFFIELD. YARBROUGH FAILED TO STOP AND LED OFFICERS ON A CHASE THAT ENDED THE VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD. YARBROUGH’S 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS IN THE VEHICLE AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT. YARBROUGH CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE, CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT OF A CHILD, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, FLEEING WITH THE ATTEMPT TO ELUDE, AND TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE. HE WAS RELEASED FROM JAIL ON WEDNESDAY ON A 29,000 DOLLAR BOND.
WAAY-TV
Hartselle man indicted for allegedly poisoning his wife
A Hartselle man is accused of attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her. The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said Brian Mann, 33, was arrested Friday after being indicted on one count of attempted murder by a Morgan County grand jury. The indictment followed an investigation by the Hartselle...
WAAY-TV
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting
The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
WAAY-TV
Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested at Huntsville hotel
A tip to the Madison County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit led to the arrest of an alleged fentanyl dealer this week. The sheriff's office said the tip was about a man believed to be "distributing large amounts of fentanyl in the Madison County area." Deputies found the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Lamont Deshone Laws of Huntsville, at a hotel on University Drive.
WAAY-TV
Woman found not guilty of Madison County murder after co-conspirator confesses in court
A woman accused of fatally stabbing someone in Madison County when she was 16 was instead found guilty only of first-degree robbery this week. The jury returned their verdict Friday. Domanek Lanae Jackson and her co-conspirator, X-Zavier Kamontae Scott, were each charged with capital murder in the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation after body found on Pratt Avenue
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in the 1,100 block of Pratt Avenue. The body was found about 11:20 p.m. Friday when police responded to a call about gunshots. No identity has been released. Police said investigators are speaking to a...
WAAY-TV
Accused Limestone County teen mass murderer Mason Sisk tells WAAY 31: 'I will be alright'
That's what Mason Sisk told WAAY 31 on Friday as he entered the Limestone County Courthouse, 10 days before his high-profile capital murder trial is set to begin. Sisk is the Elkmont teen accused of killing five of his family members in 2019. In the years since his arrest, Sisk...
Tuscumbia man charged for drug trafficking
A Colbert County man was arrested after police say he had been selling heroin.
WAAY-TV
Troopers: Madison County woman in stolen truck hurt in multi-vehicle Limestone County wreck
A Madison County woman driving a stolen truck is responsible for a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Ashley Nicole Taymon, 35, of Harvest was driving a stolen 2002 Ford F-250 about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when she hit two other vehicles on U.S. 72 near Dupree Worthy Road in Limestone County, troopers said.
WAAY-TV
Mail delivery of 10 pounds of meth leads to DeKalb County man’s arrest
Ten pounds of methamphetamine sent through the mail has led to the arrest of an alleged DeKalb County drug dealer. Rayford Russell, 73, of Rainsville was arrested Wednesday by agents from ALEA Region F Narcotics, ADETF Region F Narcotics, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors.
Athens man found with missing girl released from jail
An Athens man charged with first-degree sexual abuse after authorities say he was found with a missing girl from Mississippi has been released from jail.
Athens, Morgan County law enforcement warning residents of ongoing scams
Two law enforcement agencies in North Alabama are reminding citizens to be leery of phone calls claiming to come from them.
4 arrested for trafficking fentanyl and meth in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl in Walker County. According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a drug search warrant was obtained for a residence near Albritton Road on American Junction Road. Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine. Kevin Cooley, […]
WAFF
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s attorneys request dismissal of conviction, sentencing
DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package. DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package. 'Don't leave kids alone online': Expert says parents should monitor their child's online activity. Updated: 6 hours ago. 'Don't leave kids alone online': Expert says parents should monitor...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
Victim identified in fatal north Alabama campground shooting; 2 people detained
Morgan County authorities say a 48-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday night at a north Alabama campground. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Jeremy Alexander Morse of Decatur, who was airlifted from the scene. The incident happened at Quail Creek Campground off Quail Creek Drive in...
Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
Trinity man injures 2 deputies, officer during domestic violence call
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said one Deputy had a broken nose from the encounter, another had a broken hand and a Moulton Police officer also had a broken hand.
