Morgan County, AL

WAAY-TV

Decatur man charged with burglary after stealing from home

Decatur Police say 28-year-old Joshua Daquan Warren is charged with burglary. Police say he stole items from a home in the 2600 block of Buckingham Gate SW while the homeowner was inside. Warren was arrested at his apartment near the victim's house, police say. He's being held in the Morgan...
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Colbert County Man Arrested on Drug Charges and Child Endangerment Charges

A COLBERT COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED EARLIER THIS WEEK AND FACES DRUG TRAFFICKIN CHARGES. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, LAW ENFORCEMENT ATTEMPTED TO STOP 27 YEAF OLD RONALD ERIC YARBROUGH, II, 27, ON MONDAY NEAR SECOND STREET AND 12TH AVENUE IN SHEFFIELD. YARBROUGH FAILED TO STOP AND LED OFFICERS ON A CHASE THAT ENDED THE VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD. YARBROUGH’S 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS IN THE VEHICLE AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT. YARBROUGH CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE, CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT OF A CHILD, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, FLEEING WITH THE ATTEMPT TO ELUDE, AND TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE. HE WAS RELEASED FROM JAIL ON WEDNESDAY ON A 29,000 DOLLAR BOND.
WAAY-TV

Hartselle man indicted for allegedly poisoning his wife

A Hartselle man is accused of attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her. The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said Brian Mann, 33, was arrested Friday after being indicted on one count of attempted murder by a Morgan County grand jury. The indictment followed an investigation by the Hartselle...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting

The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested at Huntsville hotel

A tip to the Madison County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit led to the arrest of an alleged fentanyl dealer this week. The sheriff's office said the tip was about a man believed to be "distributing large amounts of fentanyl in the Madison County area." Deputies found the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Lamont Deshone Laws of Huntsville, at a hotel on University Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Mail delivery of 10 pounds of meth leads to DeKalb County man’s arrest

Ten pounds of methamphetamine sent through the mail has led to the arrest of an alleged DeKalb County drug dealer. Rayford Russell, 73, of Rainsville was arrested Wednesday by agents from ALEA Region F Narcotics, ADETF Region F Narcotics, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

4 arrested for trafficking fentanyl and meth in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl in Walker County. According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a drug search warrant was obtained for a residence near Albritton Road on American Junction Road. Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine. Kevin Cooley, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
CULLMAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
ALABAMA STATE

