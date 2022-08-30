Read full article on original website
NME
‘Rick and Morty’ will have a new season every year, says co-creator
Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has revealed plans to release a new season of the show every year. Ahead of the show’s sixth season, Harmon discussed the future of Rick and Morty in an interview with TheWrap. “This is the strangest thing I’ve ever said about the show...
TVGuide.com
Squid Game Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know
Red light, green light. Netflix has given the go-ahead to a new season of its Korean thriller Squid Game, the most-watched series in Netflix history. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the high-stakes survival series was nominated for 14 Emmys and made history as the first series not in English to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. With a new season in the works, there are so many questions to be had in anticipation of the new season, like will Seong Gi-hun ever learn how to be a good father? We don't have an answer for that yet, but there are a few things we already know.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
Victorious star Daniella Monet claims that Nickelodeon bosses refused to cut ‘sexualised’ scene
Daniella Monet, a former actor on Victorious, has claimed that she raised concerns to Nickelodeon over a scene that she felt was too sexualised. The children’s programme, which ran from 2010 to 2013, starred figures such as Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice and was led by TV producer and former Nickelodeon collaborator, Dan Schneider.In recent weeks, Schneider’s creations have come under scrutiny once again, following the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy went into detail about her experiences as a star on Nickelodeon as a child, which has prompted others to come...
NME
Nathalie Emmanuel on the final season of ‘Game Of Thrones’: “It was never the show that pleased everybody”
Nathalie Emmanuel has reflected on the divisive final season of Game Of Thrones, saying it was “never the show that pleased everybody”. The HBO series, which came to an end in 2019 after eight seasons, gave Emmanuel her international breakthrough in the role of Missandei, who acted as an advisor to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
She-Hulk introduces a surprise new Marvel group – and fans think they know who is leading them
Four new villains make their MCU debuts
NME
Nathalie Emmanuel: “Before ‘Thrones’, I nearly quit acting to finish my A-levels”
Nathalie Emmanuel has come a long way from Hollyoaks. Since leaving the long-running soap in 2010, she’s hopped over to Westeros for Game of Thrones, toured the globe with the Fast and Furious crew, and will soon head to a futuristic New York for director Francis Ford Coppola’s epic Megalopolis. She’s been very busy, she agrees via Zoom call from a swanky hotel room, but it wasn’t always this way.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Poster Teases Character's Shadowland Costume
Fans still have quite some time before Daredevil: Born Again begins to roll cameras, with the series set to debut on Disney+ about a year-and-a-half from now. As fans wait to see the Man Without Fear lead his own series once again, some of them have taken it upon themselves to imagine the fan-favorite hero in a variety of scenarios. One such situation has led to the creation of an epic fan poster picturing Daredevil in one of his most iconic comic suits.
TMZ.com
50 Cent's 'Power' Stars Have Cold War Brewing Off Set
50 Cent's TV family is in full dysfunction -- 2 'Power' stars are on the verge of coming to blows, and the infighting is keeping everyone on their toes when cameras aren't rolling. Sources close to the unfolding drama tell TMZ Hip Hop the problems between "Power Book IV: Force"...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review – so astounding it makes House of the Dragon look amateur
The visual splendour of this rich, gorgeous Tolkien drama will make you gawp throughout. Watch it on the largest TV you can
She-Hulk creator explains shock cameo in episode three’s post-credits scene
One of the creators of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has broken down the shock cameo at the end of the latest episode.The Marvel series, which stars Tatiana Maslany as a talented lawyer who becomes imbued with the powers of the Hulk, has already featured a number of appearances from previous MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) stars.Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Abomination (Tim Roth) have both cropped up again, with Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox also appearing as Doctor Strange’s Wong and Daredevil’s Matt Murdock respectively.Spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode three – you have been warned!The post-credits sequence for She-Hulk’s third...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans laugh at themselves after ‘She-Hulk’ proves a widespread theory was way off the mark
Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3. Well, that didn’t take long. Previously on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky revealed to Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters that he was a changed monster and desired to get his parole so he could live a quiet life with his “seven soulmates,” a bunch of women he’d met through the prison pen-pal system. Fans weren’t buying it, though, and immediately started theorizing that this was just a cover story so Abomination could go join the Thunderbolts.
ComicBook
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
NME
‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey’ trailer turns toys gruesome
The first trailer for Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey has been released – watch below. Director Rhys Waterfield will be turning the toys of the Hundred Acre Wood into something more murderous in the forthcoming horror film, which was announced in May. The new trailer sees Nikolai Leon’s Christopher Robin...
wegotthiscovered.com
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
ComicBook
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
NME
‘Yellowstone’ season 5 teaser trailer sets up major showdown for the Duttons
Paramount+ has released a new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season five, setting up a major showdown at the Dutton ranch. The 15-second clip, which you can watch below, begins with a voiceover from John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who ominously announces: “We’ll show the world who we are… and what we do.”
