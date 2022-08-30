Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Fletcher brothers: Dominating on the gridiron
Family has always been at the forefront of Hartselle Tiger football, and the 2022 season will be no different. The Tigers have several sets of brothers who will play a significant part in the success of this year’s team. Leading the way are the Fletcher brothers, Izayah and Ri....
WAFF
Lions fall in Overtime
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - True freshman quarterback Noah Walters came off the bench to spark a second-half comeback, but an errant snap in overtime cost the Lions as North Alabama came out on the short end of a 17-14 loss to Indiana State in overtime at Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both schools.
Boaz, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Scottsboro High School football team will have a game with Boaz High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
New fitness court unveiled at Hartselle park
A new fitness court has opened in Hartselle to help teens and adults get outside and active.
TheHDRoom
Where to Watch North Alabama vs Indiana State Football Online
The Indiana State Sycamores and North Alabama Lions begin their 2022 college football seasons on Thursday in Week 1. Kickoff will go up September 1st at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in front of a loud crowd at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute. The UNA and Indiana State...
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
hbsdealer.com
SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama
Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
weisradio.com
One Hurt in County Road 126 Wreck Overnight
One person was transported for treatment of unspecified injuries, following a single-vehicle accident occurring in Cherokee County overnight. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the mishap took place at 1:10am around a mile from the Alabama/Georgia line on County Road 126, as the female driver of the 2007 Chevy Suburban involved failed to negotiate a curve left the roadway and then struck a tree. No additional information was available regarding the extent of her injuries.
Victim identified in fatal north Alabama campground shooting; 2 people detained
Morgan County authorities say a 48-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday night at a north Alabama campground. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Jeremy Alexander Morse of Decatur, who was airlifted from the scene. The incident happened at Quail Creek Campground off Quail Creek Drive in...
WAFF
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Multi-vehicle I-65 wreck leaves 1 dead
CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 northbound in Cullman County claimed the life of an Indiana woman Wednesday. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick identified the victim as Ruth Bahr, 58, of Vincennes, Indiana. The wreck happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. near mile marker 291. Alabama State Troopers said Bahr was fatally injured when the 2017 Buick Envision in which she was a passenger was struck in the rear by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Davinder S. Marwah, 35, of Fresno, California. The impact caused the Buick to strike the guardrail. After the initial impact, the Volvo rear-ended a 2015 Nissan...
Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests
CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay. Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
From Mitch McConnell To A Wizard Of Oz Munchkin: Famous People Born In The Shoals
What does Mitch McConnel and one of the Munchkins from the original 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" have in common? They were both born in an area in extreme northwest Alabama known as "the Shoals" In fact, lots of notable and famous people were born in the Shoals. Comprised of 4 main cities: Florence, Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals, this quaint area brimming with southern charm also includes several smaller towns and rural areas: Killen, Leighton, Cherokee, Russellville and many more - all nestled close to the Tennessee River - and all a part of the Shoals. While there are many more notables with close ties to the Shoals, here is a list of well-known persons actually BORN in the Shoals:
83-year-old bridges replaced in Morgan County, roadway reopens
A pair of bridges in Morgan County are open to drivers for the first time in more than a year.
Chilean man arrested in north Alabama for alleged Tennessee, Oregon crime spree
A man from South America who was identified in a series of crimes in Tennessee and Oregon was recently arrested in Madison County, according to online jail records.
wbhm.org
The story of ‘the Colony’: How a small, Black community thrived, survived in Cullman County
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
WAFF
Shooting at Quail Creek campground, several first responders on scene
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the campgrounds at Quail Creek near Hartselle. In the same post, it states that Air Evac has been initiated and that caution...
Hartselle Enquirer
Chamber connections
The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Morgan Hospital presented the annual Teacher Welcome Reception on Wednesday, August 3rd at Hartselle High School. 500 teachers and staff were treated to Chick-Fil-A biscuits, provided by First Baptist Church of Hartselle, Warehouse coffee, plus giveaways from numerous businesses in the area. A welcome was given by Missy Evans (HACC President/CEO), Noel Lovelace (Decatur Morgan Vice President of Development/President of Foundation), and Wendy Lang (Alabama Education Association), while Larry Franks of First Priority Decatur Alabama gave a prayer of blessing over the year.
