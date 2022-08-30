ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
People

Baggage Handler, 26, Dies After Hair Caught in Airport Machinery: 'Everybody Loved Her'

"I'm just lost for words, I can't even think," Jermani Thompson's mother, Angela Dorsey, told NOLA.com of her daughter's death on Tuesday night A 26-year-old airport worker has died after her hair became caught in machinery at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport (MSY) in Louisiana, per multiple reports. According to FOX affiliate WVUE, the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jermani Thompson, who was in an area with parked planes when she became seriously injured at the airport on Tuesday night. A spokesperson for her employer, GAT Airline Ground Support, told NBC...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Boulder, CO
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide

Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy