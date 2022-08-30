Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
wflx.com
Robbery suspects arrested after fleeing police, crashing on I-95 in Boca Raton
Two armed suspects were arrested after police say they robbed a store in Hallandale Beach and fled the scene crashing their vehicle on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton. Hallandale police responded to an armed robbery at a MetroPCS store located at 214 North Federal Highway. Investigators said two armed men...
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
wflx.com
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified minor is expected to survive. The shooting happened at 10342 Fox Trail Road South, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Fox Trail. There is no information on...
Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers
Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at area stores.
3-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in West Palm Beach
A crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound in West Palm Beach is causing major traffic headaches Friday afternoon.
Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying
David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman, 21, arrested in West Palm road-rage shooting
A 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting in West Palm Beach that left a victim in critical condition last weekend.
cw34.com
Armed robbery suspect followed victim from Hard Rock Casino, police say
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in Boca Raton. Investigators said Kwame Moorer followed the victims home from the Hard Rock Casino before robbing them at gunpoint outside their home on Banyan Road. The witnesses told police Moorer fired one shot in their direction before taking off in a dark SUV.
wflx.com
Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids
After responding to about 200 overdose calls this year, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids. Detectives learned that Michael Gallegos was selling opioid pills and allegedly marketing them as “pressed Fentanyl.”. On Sept.1, detectives said they conducted a...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach road-rage shooting suspect appears in court
A 21-year-old woman arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting that left a victim in critical condition appeared in court Thursday morning. Brien Golden is accused of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, which is a life felony. She also faces one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, a second-degree felony.
cw34.com
3-car crash slows both sides of I-95 near Southern Boulevard
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrols says a three car crash led to lane closures on I-95 in both directions near Southern Boulevard on Friday. investigators say the crash happened in the northbound lanes, just south of Southern. investigators said a 22-year-old woman in a...
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED
Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Road rage victim wanted to find car to hold someone 'accountable for her death'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A total of four people in two separate cars, and three widely different stories on what led up to the road rage shooting that put a woman in the hospital with what she described as "a hole" in her neck. Following her arrest...
Click10.com
Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made...
wflx.com
Dog found in dumpster recovering at animal rescue shelter in West Palm Beach
A pit bull is recovering in West Palm Beach after being abandoned in a dumpster in Broward County, authorities said. The dog was found on Tuesday at around 12:15 p.m. at the Spectra apartment complex located in the 4000 block of NW 10 Place. The emaciated dog was found inside...
wflx.com
Video shows man attack woman, steal necklace in front of her 3 children
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to identify a man who attacked a woman and stole her necklace – all in the presence of her children. The crime occurred Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Surveillance video released Wednesday showed the woman...
Jail For Kings Point Resident, Latest Locked Up From Delray Beach Community
The Arrests Of Kings Point Residents Continue… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The number of Kings Point Delray Beach residents who have at least temporarily relocated to the Palm Beach County Jail just increased by one. Lucian Newton of the 85 Brittany building was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
House goes up in flames in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of the home on Northwest 19th Avenue. Eight people, which included three children, were impacted by the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross will provide...
wflx.com
8 in custody after boat comes ashore in Lantana
Eight migrants have been taken into custody after a boat came ashore in Lantana early Wednesday. The U.S. Border Patrol said the eight individuals were of various nationalities, including Haitian, Jamaican, Colombian and Guyanese. Federal agents said the boat was believed to be part of a smuggling operation. The migrant...
