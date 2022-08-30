ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach

A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified minor is expected to survive. The shooting happened at 10342 Fox Trail Road South, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Fox Trail. There is no information on...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
West Palm Beach, FL
Cars
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying

David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
cw34.com

Armed robbery suspect followed victim from Hard Rock Casino, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery in Boca Raton. Investigators said Kwame Moorer followed the victims home from the Hard Rock Casino before robbing them at gunpoint outside their home on Banyan Road. The witnesses told police Moorer fired one shot in their direction before taking off in a dark SUV.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Theft#Property Crime#Luxe Motorcars Palm Beach
wflx.com

Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids

After responding to about 200 overdose calls this year, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids. Detectives learned that Michael Gallegos was selling opioid pills and allegedly marketing them as “pressed Fentanyl.”. On Sept.1, detectives said they conducted a...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach road-rage shooting suspect appears in court

A 21-year-old woman arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting that left a victim in critical condition appeared in court Thursday morning. Brien Golden is accused of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, which is a life felony. She also faces one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, a second-degree felony.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

3-car crash slows both sides of I-95 near Southern Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrols says a three car crash led to lane closures on I-95 in both directions near Southern Boulevard on Friday. investigators say the crash happened in the northbound lanes, just south of Southern. investigators said a 22-year-old woman in a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED

Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

House goes up in flames in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of the home on Northwest 19th Avenue. Eight people, which included three children, were impacted by the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross will provide...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

8 in custody after boat comes ashore in Lantana

Eight migrants have been taken into custody after a boat came ashore in Lantana early Wednesday. The U.S. Border Patrol said the eight individuals were of various nationalities, including Haitian, Jamaican, Colombian and Guyanese. Federal agents said the boat was believed to be part of a smuggling operation. The migrant...
LANTANA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy