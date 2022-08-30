ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Maryland Reporter

Kittleman vs. Ball rematch takes a negative turn

This column by Len Lazarick appears in the September issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Allan Kittleman would love to be Howard County executive again. So would current County Executive Calvin Ball. To achieve Republican Kittleman’s ambition he must defeat the same Democrat who thwarted his hope for a second term four years ago.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Threatening legal action, Boston housing group escalates feud with Baltimore councilwoman

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Boston-based housing advocacy group sent a cease-and-desist letter to Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos Thursday after Ramos warned Baltimore residents not to attend one of the group's upcoming events. Ramos said residents should not attend the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America's upcoming five-day housing counseling event...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

​​98-Year-Old Gwendolyn Johnson Honored by MLA Community Activist Served on Board for 51 Years

With a big smile on her face, 98-year-old Gwendolyn Johnson talked about her longevity while also sharing a conversation she had with her grandchildren. “I feel fine,” said Johnson. “I can’t walk, but I don’t complain because I’ve got two legs. I asked the good Lord if I could live to be 100. One of my grandchildren said, ‘You aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The good Lord isn’t going to let you come up there yet because you are going to be running around trying to boss his angels.’”
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Morgan News Hour: 8-30-2022

The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. Suspect in custody following barricade situation in south Baltimore. President Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars worth of student loans is stirring controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Baltimore County Democrats raise millions as most Republican campaign coffers scarce

Democratic incumbents in key Baltimore County races are rolling in the dough compared to their Republican opponents campaign contribution coffers. Candidates on the General Election ballot were required to file their financial reports by midnight Tuesday. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, a Democrat, has nearly $1.9 million in cash, records show. His Republican opponent, former Del. Pat McDonough has about $4,600 in the bank.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system

Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
weaa.org

Moore leads Cox in fundraising in Maryland governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore holds a big lead in fundraising over Republican Dan Cox so far in Maryland’s governor’s race. The latest campaign finance reports were filed Tuesday night. Moore, a best-selling author who has never run for political office before, raised $1.7 million...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Baltimore couple arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BALTIMORE -- An engaged couple from Baltimore was arrested Tuesday on charges related to their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court records. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr. are charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and related charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Deputy Mayor#City Hall#Politics Local#Bukola Rashedat
WOLB 1010AM

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vacant properties cost Baltimore estimated $200 million annually, report says

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The vacant property problem in Baltimore is costing the city and taxpayers an estimated $200 million annually, according to a new report from Johns Hopkins University. The report, published by the university’s 21st Century Cities Initiative, indicated the city is losing an estimated $100 million in...
BALTIMORE, MD
News Break
Politics
Wbaltv.com

Health Department investigating 'Best of Baltimore' event left people sick

The Maryland Health Department is investigating after several people got sick at a "Best of Baltimore" event. The event was on Aug. 18, and organizers said they reached out to the health department after hearing several people got sick. The health department sent a survey to people who attended to try to figure out what made them sick.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Howard County becomes first county in nation to be certified as LEED Platinum

Howard County has been designated as a LEED Platinum community – the highest designation possible — under the United States Green Building Council’s LEED for Cities and Communities certification program, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and other officials announced today. The designation came after an extensive year-long...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Community Policy