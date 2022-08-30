ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

Police investigating Baltimore high school shooting, one student dead

Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in Northeast Baltimore that left one student dead. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victim was a student at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School and the suspect, who was arrested near the scene, a student at another school. Police also recovered what they believe was the weapon.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mervo High School student fatally shot after dispute, police say

A Baltimore City high school student is dead and another is in police custody Friday after a shooting outside of Mervo High School. City police said the shots were fired during the school's dismissal time. According to police, a student from another city school approached the victim in the Mervo school yard as the victim left the building.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Barricade
Nottingham MD

Assault, burglary reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault and two local burglaries that were reported this week. At 12 a.m. on Monday, August 29, an individual entered a location in the unit block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole multiple paper products. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday,...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies After Motorcycle Crash

A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say. Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief. "He was an outstanding First Responder...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Suspect At Large After Maryland Church Burglary

A suspect is on the run in connection to a church robbery in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. Police have released a picture of the suspect in hopes to identify him after he allegedly stole electronics from the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended For Attempted Murder In Baltimore After Shooting Investigation: Police

The investigation into a recent shooting in Baltimore led to the apprehension of a 37-year-old man who now faces an attempted murder charge, police announced. Isaac Baylis, Jr. was taken into custody at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the 300 block of West Fayette Street following an investigation into the shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy