PAHOKEE — Pahokee High School's football season was on the brink. The highly touted Blue Devils, who suffered a 28-point season-opening loss to Cardinal Newman, were headed toward another blowout defeat early in the second quarter Friday night. Benjamin, after scoring three rapid-fire touchdowns on back-to-back pick-sixes and a 40-yard pass, held a 24-6...

PAHOKEE, FL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO