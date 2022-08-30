Mother arrested for murder of her 2 toddler daughters, officials say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of her two toddlers Saturday.
Arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 and a news release from Raleigh police said Launice Shanique Battle, 29, murdered her two daughters, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old.
The warrants said the murders occurred on Saturday.
Raleigh police said Saturday night officers were called to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Wake Forest Road just before 9:40 p.m.New Orleans crime victim voices support for recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Battle was arrested at the hospital Sunday morning and has been charged with felony murder. Raleigh police made the arrest.
In a news release Sunday night, Raleigh police also said the two children were sisters and their mother was Battle.
Battle has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0