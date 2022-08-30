ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Mother arrested for murder of her 2 toddler daughters, officials say

By Kathryn Hubbard
 3 days ago

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of her two toddlers Saturday.

Arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 and a news release from Raleigh police said Launice Shanique Battle, 29, murdered her two daughters, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old.

The warrants said the murders occurred on Saturday.

Raleigh police said Saturday night officers were called to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Wake Forest Road just before 9:40 p.m.

Battle was arrested at the hospital Sunday morning and has been charged with felony murder. Raleigh police made the arrest.

(Photo from Wake County CCBI)

In a news release Sunday night, Raleigh police also said the two children were sisters and their mother was Battle.

Battle has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

