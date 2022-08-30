California making its own insulin could result in lower prices for diabetes patients throughout the U.S. More than 37 million Americans have diabetes, and nearly another 100 million are at risk. Because their bodies don’t produce enough or can’t process insulin, they need a synthetic version of the hormone to regulate their blood sugar. We’ve been making insulin for almost a century now, but the cost of the life-saving drug has skyrocketed in the last decade. That’s left about one quarter of diabetes patients taking less than their prescribed dosage to make it through the month. On average, a unit of insulin costs patients $100 in the U.S., more than four times what it costs in the next-closest OECD country. For many diabetes patients, the cost of insulin is in the $300-500 range per month. To bring costs down in his state, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California will be manufacturing its own insulin, investing $100 million in the project. Might California’s move spark a domino effect among other states?

