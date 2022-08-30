ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeah, You Can Save $100 a Year Just By Unplugging a Few Unused Appliances

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Just because you're not actively using a household appliance or device doesn't mean it's not consuming energy. In fact, many devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, run certain functions while they're still plugged in. That means they continue to use power, making monthly your electric bill needlessly higher. But there's an easy solution: Just unplug the appliances when you aren't using them. Unplugging them will stop energy from silently draining out and increasing your bills, saving both electricity and money in the long run.
The Start of Something Big

California making its own insulin could result in lower prices for diabetes patients throughout the U.S. More than 37 million Americans have diabetes, and nearly another 100 million are at risk. Because their bodies don’t produce enough or can’t process insulin, they need a synthetic version of the hormone to regulate their blood sugar. We’ve been making insulin for almost a century now, but the cost of the life-saving drug has skyrocketed in the last decade. That’s left about one quarter of diabetes patients taking less than their prescribed dosage to make it through the month. On average, a unit of insulin costs patients $100 in the U.S., more than four times what it costs in the next-closest OECD country. For many diabetes patients, the cost of insulin is in the $300-500 range per month. To bring costs down in his state, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California will be manufacturing its own insulin, investing $100 million in the project. Might California’s move spark a domino effect among other states?
House Digest

