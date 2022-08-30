ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts make a trade; Ehlinger makes the 53-man roster, according to ESPN

By Mike Chappell
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kql1N_0hb946b700

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts added to their roster before completing their cut to the NFL-mandated 53 players.

The team acquired linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick from Tampa Bay. The Colts sent the Bucs a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Stuard was a 2021 seventh-round pick of the Bucs who appeared in all 17 games. He primarily was a special teams standout. Stuard had just four tackles on defense but 11 on special teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345520_0hb946b700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Grant Stuard (48) lines up for a kickoff return during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Don’t miss the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

Ehlinger makes 53

The Colts are keeping Sam Ehlinger on the 53-player roster as their No. 3 quarterback, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

The decision follows an outstanding preseason by Ehlinger, the team’s 2021 sixth-round pick. He completed 24-of-29 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and a 147.8 rating. Ehlinger also was the team’s leading rusher with 71 yards on six carries, including a 45-yard touchdown against Tampa Bay last Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBSaM_0hb946b700
Sam Ehlinger #4 of Indianapolis Colts runs for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

“Sam has had a phenomenal preseason,’’ Frank Reich said Monday. “It’s hard to imagine having a better preseason than he’s had. Really excited about him and his continued development.

“He did what he was supposed to do, and I don’t think it’s a surprise to any of us.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another person was […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Statewide Amber Alert canceled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled by the investigative agency. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540. An Amber Alert has been declared by Indiana State Police regarding the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl in Indianapolis. Delilah Jennings is 3 feet 6 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News

For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Insider links Jets' Denzel Mims to Cowboys following trade request

The agent for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims confirmed ahead of this past weekend that the 24-year-old was requesting a trade coming off a season that he finished with a paltry eight catches for 133 yards and zero touchdowns across 11 games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh later...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jason Peters To Meet With Dallas Cowboys

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters reportedly will meet with the Dallas Cowboys this week. “America’s Team” is in desperate need of offensive line depth after losing Tyron Smith for multiple months. The 40-year-old has dominated the left tackle position throughout his career, earning nine Pro Bowls in...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Andrew Luck's Post-Football Plan Revealed By Former Coach

Earlier this week, Stanford head coach David Shaw made headlines with what he said about Andrew Luck. In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Shaw was asked if Luck has moved on from the football world. In response, the longtime Cardinal head coach revealed that Luck is returning to Stanford to attend graduate school.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Frank Reich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Buccaneers#American Football#Bucs#The Colts Blue Zone
On3.com

Jordan Battle offers high praise for Tyler Steen, offensive line

Jordan Battle enters 2022 as one of the nation’s top safeties, and has been honing his skills going against the talented Alabama Crimson Tide offense. If Battle ever found himself blitzing up the middle, or having a guard shed his block and move to the secondary, he’s had a few run-ins with the offensive line on the practice field, and he had nothing but great things to say about his O-line.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTWO/WAWV

Linton man faces child molestation charges

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According to online records, his pre-trial conference […]
LINTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked for a second and I just shot him,” […]
WHITELAND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy