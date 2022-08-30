Colts make a trade; Ehlinger makes the 53-man roster, according to ESPN

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts added to their roster before completing their cut to the NFL-mandated 53 players.

The team acquired linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick from Tampa Bay. The Colts sent the Bucs a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Stuard was a 2021 seventh-round pick of the Bucs who appeared in all 17 games. He primarily was a special teams standout. Stuard had just four tackles on defense but 11 on special teams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Grant Stuard (48) lines up for a kickoff return during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Ehlinger makes 53

The Colts are keeping Sam Ehlinger on the 53-player roster as their No. 3 quarterback, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

The decision follows an outstanding preseason by Ehlinger, the team’s 2021 sixth-round pick. He completed 24-of-29 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and a 147.8 rating. Ehlinger also was the team’s leading rusher with 71 yards on six carries, including a 45-yard touchdown against Tampa Bay last Saturday.

Sam Ehlinger #4 of Indianapolis Colts runs for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

“Sam has had a phenomenal preseason,’’ Frank Reich said Monday. “It’s hard to imagine having a better preseason than he’s had. Really excited about him and his continued development.

“He did what he was supposed to do, and I don’t think it’s a surprise to any of us.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.