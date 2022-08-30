ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Whole Lot of Bridges in Oklahoma Aren’t Safe for School Buses

Oklahoma has some serious infrastructure issues. According to a report from Fox 25, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) shared a map that shows many of the bridges in the state aren’t safe for school buses. Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet member Jessica Brown says a school bus weighs over 18,000 pounds, which is more than those bridges can hold.
Texas Denied Drivers 9,000 Vanity License Plates

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has reported that they denied nearly 9,000 requests for personalized license plates in 2021 alone. About 85,000 requests for vanity plates were made in Texas in 2021. That means that over 10% of requests were denied. Here are some of the requests that the...
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas

Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
Texas State Troopers No Longer Need to Lose as Much Weight

It's always good to be in proper shape, but it looks like some folks here in Texas can cancel the diet plan if they want to. Back in April of this year, I let you know about a new policy that was going into effect for Texas State Troopers. Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts. It looks like around 200 troopers would fall above those requirements. Well good news to those folks an oversight board approved changes to the standards. Drum roll please.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas

There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States

We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
New Walmart Policy Angers Some Shoppers But Should it, Really?

A reported new Walmart policy has angered some of the store's most loyal shoppers but do they really have a right to be upset? The new policy reportedly implemented by the huge retailer is being touted as a part of the store's plan to mitigate theft. Many Walmart shoppers feel such a policy is branding them as dishonest before they've even set foot in the store.
New Hunting And Fishing Regulations In Texas

Hunting season is fast approaching in Texas and hunters across the state are preparing for a new season. That means making sure they have all the right gear, firearms, ammunition, and of course firearm accessories that they need. Texas hunters will also be brushing up on some of the new regulations that have been released by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
