Read full article on original website
Related
Some Texas School Districts Have Kids Sitting on the Floor of School Bus
As a kid who took the bus to school all throughout elementary and middle school. I have a lot of respect for school bus drivers. I was first one on and last one off, so you sort of develop a relationship with the driver when you're the last one on their at the end of the day. Now my school bus back in the day was packed, every seat was accounted for.
A Whole Lot of Bridges in Oklahoma Aren’t Safe for School Buses
Oklahoma has some serious infrastructure issues. According to a report from Fox 25, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) shared a map that shows many of the bridges in the state aren’t safe for school buses. Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet member Jessica Brown says a school bus weighs over 18,000 pounds, which is more than those bridges can hold.
Schools Don’t Have To Adopt Biden Transgender Rules, Brumley Says
A new Title IX rule from the Biden administration would seek to open up bathroom and sports team access to transgender students in public schools. But State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley informed school districts across the state that they are under no obligation to adhere to that rule.
Texas Denied Drivers 9,000 Vanity License Plates
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has reported that they denied nearly 9,000 requests for personalized license plates in 2021 alone. About 85,000 requests for vanity plates were made in Texas in 2021. That means that over 10% of requests were denied. Here are some of the requests that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
Texas State Troopers No Longer Need to Lose as Much Weight
It's always good to be in proper shape, but it looks like some folks here in Texas can cancel the diet plan if they want to. Back in April of this year, I let you know about a new policy that was going into effect for Texas State Troopers. Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts. It looks like around 200 troopers would fall above those requirements. Well good news to those folks an oversight board approved changes to the standards. Drum roll please.
Oklahomans Having to Wait Months to Drive Vehicles Due to Paper Title Shortage
Quick, get Dunder Mifflin on the phone. We need paper now!. At what point do we stop doing stories on shortages? One hit me close to home this week: I can't find any sriracha in town. This is apparently due to a drought and it is becoming more and more difficult to find. Well, we can add another shortage to the list... paper.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States
We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
New Walmart Policy Angers Some Shoppers But Should it, Really?
A reported new Walmart policy has angered some of the store's most loyal shoppers but do they really have a right to be upset? The new policy reportedly implemented by the huge retailer is being touted as a part of the store's plan to mitigate theft. Many Walmart shoppers feel such a policy is branding them as dishonest before they've even set foot in the store.
Texas Drone Deliveries of Things Like Blue Bell Ice Cream Coming Soon
Drone delivery is nothing new but the drone delivery of things like Blue Bell Ice Cream in Texas is. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Wing and Flytex are two new drone delivery companies that are soon going to be delivering in Texas. Wing began operations in 2012 as a Google...
New Hunting And Fishing Regulations In Texas
Hunting season is fast approaching in Texas and hunters across the state are preparing for a new season. That means making sure they have all the right gear, firearms, ammunition, and of course firearm accessories that they need. Texas hunters will also be brushing up on some of the new regulations that have been released by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Congressman Demands Answers From Ticketmaster Over $5,000 Bruce Springsteen Tickets
New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. is demanding answers from Ticketmaster for the outrageous prices for Bruce Springsteen tickets. He's written a letter to Ticketmaster CEO Michael Rapino asking for answers to three key questions. Some of the tickets are over $4,500 and have hit $5,000 and are a part...
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0