Who and where will Alabama play in the College Football Playoff?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide head into the 2022 season with one thing on their mind: a national championship. After coming up just short in the national title game last season, the goal is to win it all convincingly.

The Crimson Tide head into the season ranked No. 1 with a very solid chance to compete for their eighth playoff appearance in nine years. After coming up just short against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 title game, Nick Saban scoured the portal to bring back one of the best teams he’s had to date in 2022.

Today, Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports released his preseason bowl and playoff projections. Smith predicts the Crimson Tide will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl, while the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs square off in the other semifinal, the Fiesta Bowl. Ultimately, Smith envisions that Alabama and Ohio State will face off in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the National Title.

We are in for a special year of college football. Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as the 2022 season continues.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!