Jane Snipes
2d ago
She only became black when she could cash in on it. She always checked "caucasian" before. She had her hair chemically straightened to look more white.
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
womansday.com
Prince Harry Once Told Prince William That Kate Middleton Could Be 'Friendlier' To Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's Memoir To EXPOSE Racist Royal Family Member & Palace Is 'Worried'?! Prince Harry's Memoir To EXPOSE Racist Royal Family Member & Palace Is 'Worried'?!. Some new ~intel~ has emerged about the royal family’s dynamics, courtesy of biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.
Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t
It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
Prince Harry ‘slammed the phone down’ on William who ‘raced to confront him’ in heated row over Meghan Markle
PRINCE Harry allegedly slammed the phone down on his brother William in a row about Meghan Markle bullying her staff. An explosive argument erupted between the royal brothers during heated allegations about Meghan, a new documentary will reveal. Prince William was shunned by his younger brother after calling him about...
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
South African security confirms Meghan Markle’s story of Archie nursery fire
South African security has confirmed Meghan Markle’s podcast revelation that there was a fire in her son Archie’s nursery during a tour of the country.Meghan talked about the previously unreported incident on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes last week.It led to a backlash in the country, with #VoetsekMeghan, or “Go away Meghan” trending after its release.But a source familiar with the event told The Citizen newspaper that the fire had taken place at the official residence in Cape Town.“The heater burnt. The house didn’t burn, the rooms didn’t burn. I didn’t see the fire itself, but...
ohmymag.co.uk
Meghan Markle's colleague reveals what she really thinks about the $18M podcast
Celebrating the success of the first episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes, her colleague and fellow Executive Producer Rebecca Sananés has spoken up about her experience of working with the Duchess of Sussex. Awe-struck. Archetypes is a result of Meghan’s hard work and a lot of other people involved...
Body Language Expert Analyzes Moments Meghan Markle Was Caught Sticking Her Tongue Out and the Meaning Behind It
A royal expert analyzed the meaning behind Meghan Markle sticking her tongue out on various occasions.
Queen Elizabeth snubs Prince Harry, praises Princes Charles, William for honoring Prince Philip's climate work
Queen Elizabeth has seemingly snubbed her grandson, Prince Harry, in a message sent to a religious conference. On Wednesday, the reigning British monarch sent a message to the 15th Lambeth Conference, which is known as a gathering of Anglican bishops held at Lambeth Palace in London where they hold prayer and reflect on world affairs. This year’s theme, "God’s Church for God’s World – walking, listening and witnessing together," aimed to explore how they can respond "to the needs of a 21st Century world."
U.K.・
tatler.com
Harry and Meghan have a new royal neighbour in California
She might not hold the official title of ‘princess’ or be part of the order of succession, but there’s no denying that Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has royal blood. The first-born daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, her mother, Tamara Rotolo, had a brief fling with the then playboy prince in the 1990s. Her name even nods to her famous grandmother, Hollywood actress turned princess, Grace Kelly, and in recent years she has become reconciled with her Monégasque relatives.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Called Out Prince William, Kate Middleton For 'Disrespecting' Meghan Markle? Sussex Pair's Upcoming UK Return Is Allegedly 'Commercially Driven'
Prince Harry confronted Prince William in a bizarre face-off accusing Kate Middleton of snubbing Meghan Markle and demanded the Duchess of Cambridge to be “friendlier” to his wife, a new report suggested. Prince Harry Told Prince William That Meghan Markle Deserves To Be Respected. Royal author Tom Bower...
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
womansday.com
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
Popculture
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion
Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
I ate like Meghan Markle for 10 days, and I could easily keep it up forever
From waking up with lemon water to dining on tacos and sushi, here's what it was like to eat like the former member of the royal family.
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Does Meghan Markle not see the irony in moaning about having stifled ambitions on £18m podcast?
WE have all had jobs we were not very good at. After a few days, or even hours, in the new role, it becomes clear that you’re either completely out of your depth or you loathe it so much that the memory of a fortnightly phone call from heavy-sigh-Sue at the Job Centre suddenly feels like a warm blanket.
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
