Richmond, VA

familydestinationsguide.com

25 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Richmond is, truthfully, a small city, compared to Chicago, D.C., or New York. Yet, surprisingly, it’s dotted with fine dining spots and wallet-friendly eateries that appease every palate. Whether you’re craving inventive plates or classic American food, you’ll find a joint to please your taste buds in Richmond....
RICHMOND, VA
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride

A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Lanes clear on I-295 in Henrico

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 45, about halfway between the Woodman Road and Route 1 (Brook Road) exits. The southbound left center lane, right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Two separate car accidents claim lives of two Hopewell residents

According to state police, two people from Hopewell died last week in two separate car accidents in the counties of Charles City and Henrico. Abigail Catherine Breeding, 27, was killed in the first collision just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Roxbury and Wayside roads, a few miles north of state Route 5. Police records state that a Ford Focus was traveling west on Wayside Road when the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a Ford Explorer traveling north on Roxbury Road. The Explorer was forced to overturn due from the collision. Breeding, the driver of the Explorer, was thrown from her vehicle and died instantly at the scene. State police said she was not wearing a seat belt.
HOPEWELL, VA

