Richmond closes 'structurally unsafe' pedestrian bridge
The City of Richmond has closed the pedestrian bridge that leads to the Texas Beach portion of the James River following an inspection of the bridge.
familydestinationsguide.com
25 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Richmond is, truthfully, a small city, compared to Chicago, D.C., or New York. Yet, surprisingly, it’s dotted with fine dining spots and wallet-friendly eateries that appease every palate. Whether you’re craving inventive plates or classic American food, you’ll find a joint to please your taste buds in Richmond....
Tropical Storm Danielle becomes first Atlantic hurricane of 2022 season
The first of a rather unusually quiet storm season, Danielle's maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride
A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
Snagajob makes 'difficult decisions' regarding Richmond workforce
Snagajob, known for its online job board for hourly workers, recently laid off dozens of local employees based at its Innsbrook headquarters.
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
A mold outbreak in a Henrico apartment could cost this family over $50,000
When Henrico resident Benefa Anning left her apartment for the night, she couldn't believe how different her home looked when she and her family returned the next day.
Daytime traffic delays coming at White Stone Bridge in September-October
View of Robert O. Norris Bridge looking toward Middlesex CountyCourtesy of Tom Saunders, VDOT. Drivers crossing the White Stone Bridge, formally known as the Robert O. Norris Bridge, should prepare for delays in September.
Two new Raising Cane’s locations opening in Chesterfield County
Raising Cane's has announced there will be two new locations opening in Chesterfield County very soon.
Police: Men bought over $12K worth of OneWheel electric boards at Williamsburg bike shop using fake credit card info
Police are now looking for men they say bought nearly $13,000 worth of OneWheel electric boards at a Williamsburg bike shop using someone else's credit card information.
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
Lanes clear on I-295 in Henrico
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 45, about halfway between the Woodman Road and Route 1 (Brook Road) exits. The southbound left center lane, right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
Carvana ribbon cutting to celebrate estimated 400 new jobs at Chesterfield facility
An Arizona-based, nationwide used car business is opening a new site in Chesterfield on Wednesday that promises to offer hundreds of jobs.
Richmond Fire crew rescues lift operators at 7-Eleven
Two people were rescued from a mechanical lift in a gas station parking lot in South Richmond Thursday morning.
Man killed in shooting in Richmond, police investigating
According to the Richmond Police Department, 33-year-old Albert Christian of Richmond went to VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Christian reportedly died at the hospital soon after.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
Chesterfield crash shuts down I-95 south near Chippenham Parkway
UPDATE 8:00 a.m.: All lanes have been reopened and the crash has been cleared. CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 south near Chippenham Parkway for a few hours Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. and […]
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Two separate car accidents claim lives of two Hopewell residents
According to state police, two people from Hopewell died last week in two separate car accidents in the counties of Charles City and Henrico. Abigail Catherine Breeding, 27, was killed in the first collision just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Roxbury and Wayside roads, a few miles north of state Route 5. Police records state that a Ford Focus was traveling west on Wayside Road when the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a Ford Explorer traveling north on Roxbury Road. The Explorer was forced to overturn due from the collision. Breeding, the driver of the Explorer, was thrown from her vehicle and died instantly at the scene. State police said she was not wearing a seat belt.
Henrico man killed in crash on Dumbarton Road
It was determined that a Dodge Ram truck was heading west on Dumbarton Road when a Nissan Altima heading south on Bloomingdale Avenue got in front the truck and was hit on its driver's side. The impact caused the Nissan to hit a car that was parked on Bloomingdale Avenue.
Airport temporarily closes after police pursuit ends on runway
The airport was shut down for about an hour as police responded to the situation. At this time, the airport has been reopened.
