krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Mill Fire burns almost 4,000 acres in Siskiyou County, evacuations remain
WEED, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 2, 10:20 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Siskiyou County say the Mill Fire, burning off of Woodridge Court and Woodridge Way in Weed, Calif., is now 3,921 acres with zero containment. Additionally, the evacuation order for Siskiyou County Zone 3710 has been downgraded to...
Map shows where Mill Fire is burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco.
actionnewsnow.com
Mobile home damaged in fire at Kentwood Mobile Estates
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters are putting out hot spots at the Kentwood Mobile Estates off of Henshaw Avenue Friday afternoon. Just before 4:45 p.m., smoke was coming from a mobile home that had major damage. CAL FIRE, Chico Fire Department, PG&E and medics are at the scene. The cause of...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress stopped on Branstetter Fire in Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 8:30 a.m. UPDATE - The Branstetter Fire is 80% contained and forward progress has stopped, according to CAL FIRE authorities. The fire was reported to be 33 acres. According the CAL FIRE SHU, the cause of the fire has been determined to be from an illegal campfire...
actionnewsnow.com
7-acre fire contained in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Firefighters said the fire was off of Highway 36 West near Dibble Creek. At about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters said the forward progress was stopped. About 15 minutes later, crews...
Lawusit claims Shasta Co. officers seized girl's pet goat, county fair had it slaughtered
Cedar the goat became a beloved addition to the family of Jessica Long, whose daughter became attached to the animal after months of raising it as part of the 4-H youth program.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico to resume illegal camping enforcements at Little Chico Creek Greenway
CHICO, Calif. 11:07 A.M. UPDATE - The City of Chico can resume its illegal camping enforcements after finishing a conference with the judge on Wednesday, according to Chico’s Public Works Director Erik Gustafson. Gustafson said the city will start the first section of camp enforcement on Tuesday. Gustafson said...
krcrtv.com
Escaped transient campfire burns 33 acres in southwest Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 1, 4:45 PM:. The Redding Fire Department assisted the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit (SHU) with a vegetation fire off of Branstetter Lane on Thursday. According to fire officials, their crews responded to 1535 Branstetter Lane just before noon. When they arrived, they found an...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] New Fire South of Redding
The Branstetter Fire started about 12:14 p.m. south of Redding in the area of Branstetter Lane and Cedars Lane. Cal Fire SHU reported the fire was 10 acres about 12:45 p.m. UPDATE 1:21 p.m.: According to Cal Fire SHU Unit, “#BranstetterFire is 18 acres and firefighters are making good progress. The fire cause has been determined to be from an illegal campfire in an illegal encampment.” The image below shows the origin spot.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restoresore to PG&E customers near Igo
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:25 p.m. According to Pacific Gas & Electric Company, power has been restored to the 353 customers east of Igo who experiences a power outage Thursday afternoon. --- 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - According to Pacific Gas & Electric, the outage is currently impacting 353 customers in...
shastascout.org
In The Midst Of A City-Wide Shelter Crisis Redding Must Enforce Its Illegal Camping Ordinance Very Carefully.
Over the last two weeks, the Redding Police Department (RPD) has moved numerous unhoused community members from encampments inside Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space and out into the surrounding community. The recreational area, located along the Sacramento River off Cypress Avenue in Redding, was formerly known as Henderson Open...
krcrtv.com
Local health center hosts hamburger BBQ event for Redding's homeless residents
REDDING, Calif. — For the first time in three years, Shasta Community Health Center hosted its "Healthcare for the Homeless" barbecue at the pavilion and gazebo at Lake Redding Park to celebrate National Health Center Week. Plenty of healthy appetites as people lined up for burgers fresh off of...
krcrtv.com
Lawsuit claims Shasta County officers drove 500 miles to seize goat for slaughter
REDDING, Calif. — A new lawsuit has hit the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). This time, they're being sued over a goat. According to the lawsuit by Advancing Law for Animals, this started at the Shasta District Fair and ended after officers drove about 500 miles, round-trip, to seize a goat for slaughter.
krcrtv.com
Carnival Lights and Country Nights: Inter-Mountain Fair kicks off in McArthur
MCARTHUR, Calif. — The 2022 Inter-Mountain Fair in eastern Shasta County started on Thursday. This year's theme: Carnival Lights and Country Nights. The carnival opens at noon Thursday through Sunday, and at 10 a.m. on Monday. Daily admission costs $6 for adults but is free for kids five years...
Northern California Chinese American restaurant Lim’s Cafe to close after 90 years
Lim's Cafe was best known for its hefty portions of stir fry dishes and all-day breakfast menu.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Wanted: Shasta County Employees. Must Ignore Pirates, Gangplanks; Expect Sharks, Shipwrecks
From a distance the ship known as Shasta County Government looks attractive enough. It’s big. It’s strong. It’s also the county’s largest employer, with more than 1880 souls paid to serve and protect Shasta County citizens. The Shasta County Government ship is moored in ultra-conservative northern California, surrounded by natural beauty galore: mountains, trails, a river, lakes and forests.
krcrtv.com
Electric Vehicle drivers plan for Flex Alert
REDDING, Calif. — A week after the governor banned the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, California, through the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), issued a statewide Flex Alert due to the excessive heat wave we are experiencing. The grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air...
actionnewsnow.com
Mosquito that carries yellow fever detected in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The mosquito known as the yellow fever mosquito was found in the Chico area on Tuesday, according to the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District (BCMVCD). BCMVCD said Aedes aegypti mosquito was found near the intersection of East Avenue and Manzanita Avenue, making it the first...
actionnewsnow.com
10 ounces of fentanyl located during Redding traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department’s Bike Team located 10 ounces of fentanyl during a search on Thursday. According to the Redding Police Department, the bike team began an investigation in July into a person who they said was delivering fentanyl into downtown and surrounding areas. Investigators identified 34-year-old...
