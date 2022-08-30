The Branstetter Fire started about 12:14 p.m. south of Redding in the area of Branstetter Lane and Cedars Lane. Cal Fire SHU reported the fire was 10 acres about 12:45 p.m. UPDATE 1:21 p.m.: According to Cal Fire SHU Unit, “#BranstetterFire is 18 acres and firefighters are making good progress. The fire cause has been determined to be from an illegal campfire in an illegal encampment.” The image below shows the origin spot.

1 DAY AGO