Shasta County, CA

Mobile home damaged in fire at Kentwood Mobile Estates

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters are putting out hot spots at the Kentwood Mobile Estates off of Henshaw Avenue Friday afternoon. Just before 4:45 p.m., smoke was coming from a mobile home that had major damage. CAL FIRE, Chico Fire Department, PG&E and medics are at the scene. The cause of...
CHICO, CA
Forward progress stopped on Branstetter Fire in Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 8:30 a.m. UPDATE - The Branstetter Fire is 80% contained and forward progress has stopped, according to CAL FIRE authorities. The fire was reported to be 33 acres. According the CAL FIRE SHU, the cause of the fire has been determined to be from an illegal campfire...
REDDING, CA
7-acre fire contained in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Firefighters said the fire was off of Highway 36 West near Dibble Creek. At about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters said the forward progress was stopped. About 15 minutes later, crews...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Escaped transient campfire burns 33 acres in southwest Redding on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 1, 4:45 PM:. The Redding Fire Department assisted the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit (SHU) with a vegetation fire off of Branstetter Lane on Thursday. According to fire officials, their crews responded to 1535 Branstetter Lane just before noon. When they arrived, they found an...
REDDING, CA
[UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] New Fire South of Redding

The Branstetter Fire started about 12:14 p.m. south of Redding in the area of Branstetter Lane and Cedars Lane. Cal Fire SHU reported the fire was 10 acres about 12:45 p.m. UPDATE 1:21 p.m.: According to Cal Fire SHU Unit, “#BranstetterFire is 18 acres and firefighters are making good progress. The fire cause has been determined to be from an illegal campfire in an illegal encampment.” The image below shows the origin spot.
Power restoresore to PG&E customers near Igo

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:25 p.m. According to Pacific Gas & Electric Company, power has been restored to the 353 customers east of Igo who experiences a power outage Thursday afternoon. --- 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - According to Pacific Gas & Electric, the outage is currently impacting 353 customers in...
IGO, CA
Wanted: Shasta County Employees. Must Ignore Pirates, Gangplanks; Expect Sharks, Shipwrecks

From a distance the ship known as Shasta County Government looks attractive enough. It’s big. It’s strong. It’s also the county’s largest employer, with more than 1880 souls paid to serve and protect Shasta County citizens. The Shasta County Government ship is moored in ultra-conservative northern California, surrounded by natural beauty galore: mountains, trails, a river, lakes and forests.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Electric Vehicle drivers plan for Flex Alert

REDDING, Calif. — A week after the governor banned the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, California, through the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), issued a statewide Flex Alert due to the excessive heat wave we are experiencing. The grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air...
REDDING, CA
Mosquito that carries yellow fever detected in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The mosquito known as the yellow fever mosquito was found in the Chico area on Tuesday, according to the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District (BCMVCD). BCMVCD said Aedes aegypti mosquito was found near the intersection of East Avenue and Manzanita Avenue, making it the first...
CHICO, CA
10 ounces of fentanyl located during Redding traffic stop

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department’s Bike Team located 10 ounces of fentanyl during a search on Thursday. According to the Redding Police Department, the bike team began an investigation in July into a person who they said was delivering fentanyl into downtown and surrounding areas. Investigators identified 34-year-old...
REDDING, CA

