worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers
A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
therealdeal.com
RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle
RXR Realty has sent a clear message to Hudson Meridian Construction Group: Clean up your mess at our luxury residential property in New Rochelle or fork over the millions necessary to fix it. Scott Rechler’s firm is suing Hudson Meridian for improper construction of RXR’s 360 Huguenot mixed-use development in...
Ida 1 year later: Some Rye Brook residents contemplating moving
RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- A year after torrential rain that spun off from Hurricane Ida flooded their neighborhood, residents in one suburb have a big decision to make.Should they stay put? Or should they sell their homes and see them torn down?CBS2's Tony Aiello has more from the village of Rye Brook in Westchester County.Its flow has been reduced by drought, but residents know enough rain will turn the Blind Brook into an unstoppable force. It happened on Sept. 1 and 2 of last year."There were cars floating down the street as if ghosts were like ghost cars. It was...
nerej.com
The Hazel Stamford begins leasing its 183 apartments - Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade
Stamford, CT The Hazel Stamford, a new rental building located near the waterfront and minutes from Metro North trains into Manhattan, has officially launched leasing for its 183 upscale apartments. Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the seven-story building offers a mix of studio and one-bedroom homes and a...
yonkerstimes.com
Mike Lawler: Families Can’t Afford Sean Maloney; Westchester’s Big November Election
With the confusing NY primaries behind us, (one in June one in August), political watchers are wondering if voter discontent over inflation, crime, and college student loan bailouts will result in a ‘Red Wave,’ and will that Red Wave include Westchester?. The biggest election in our area that...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Daylighting Park Featured in National Geographic
We are thrilled to share the news that National Geographic has featured the Yonkers Saw Mill River Daylighting Park in its September issue America the Beautiful. This park, known as Van der Donck Park, has become a landmark in Downtown Yonkers and continues to flourish. The article, “America in a...
‘Nobody wants to see that:’ Illegal dumping on I-87 angers Yonkers residents
Longstanding illegal dumping and parking along the Westchester-Bronx border has Yonkers officials and residents fed up and now they're calling on New York City to get the situation under control.
The Bronx Chronicle
Rally in favor of Upzoning Throggs Neck Foodtown
Mayor Eric Adams was scheduled on Tuesday to attend a pro-upzoning rally of the Throggs Neck Foodtown on Bruckner Boulevard at Crosby Avenue, but cancelled an hour before the scheduled start. Union leaders of 32BJ, Local 79 Laborers International of North America, union members, and those who are in favor of the Throggs Neck upzoning went on with the rally.
Popular Store Closing Last Hudson Valley Location; Nearly 50 Years
A popular retail store that has been the anchor of a mall in the Hudson Valley announced plans to close for good. Sears confirmed plans to close its last remaining Hudson Valley location. Sears in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, White Plains Closed. In recent years, Sears has closed down stores in...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Mayor Spano to NYC: Don’t Dump on Our Community!
On Aug. 30, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called on the City of New York and its Department of Transportation to clean up illegal dumping along the shoulder and service lanes of the north and southbound lanes of I-87 Major Deegan Expressway at the Yonkers-Bronx border. Complaints from area residents have flooded the City of Yonkers’ constituent helpline in recent months, reporting mounds of debris including tires, cabinets, furniture and household garbage are littering the roadway.
boozyburbs.com
Wings-Centric Sports Bar Opening Next Week in Rockland
The Shops at Nanuet has announced opening of Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday, September 8th. Founded in 1982, it’s the largest sports bar brand in the United States with more than twelve hundred restaurants globally. There is no Bergen County location for Buffalo Wild Wings, though nearby it operates in Secaucus and Wayne.
Community Gun Buyback Event To Be Held In Spring Valley
Authorities in the Hudson Valley announced plans for an upcoming community gun buyback event. Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco announced that the event will be held at St. Joseph's Church, located at 245 North Main St. in Spring Valley, on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Senseless...
Officials alert residents to rising water levels in Croton River
Officials issued a warning to the community in Croton-on-Hudson about rising water levels in the Croton River.
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
New York City-based 'Sticky's Finger Joint' opens new location at Cross County Center
"Sticky's Finger Joint" is officially open at the Cross County Center in Yonkers.
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
therealdeal.com
Vinod Khosla makes $200M bet on Westchester rentals
Westchester’s multifamily market remains an attractive option for investors, judging by a recent $200 million sale in New Rochelle. Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Capital and Pacific Urban Investors partnered on a $200 million purchase of the apartment building Halstead Station, JLL announced, paying roughly $490,000 per unit. The seller was the DSF Group.
Four killed, eight hospitalized in Palisades Parkway crash
Just over the Rockland County border with New Jersey, four people are dead after a single car crash on the Palisades Parkway.
