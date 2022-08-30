ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers

A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle

RXR Realty has sent a clear message to Hudson Meridian Construction Group: Clean up your mess at our luxury residential property in New Rochelle or fork over the millions necessary to fix it. Scott Rechler’s firm is suing Hudson Meridian for improper construction of RXR’s 360 Huguenot mixed-use development in...
Ida 1 year later: Some Rye Brook residents contemplating moving

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- A year after torrential rain that spun off from Hurricane Ida flooded their neighborhood, residents in one suburb have a big decision to make.Should they stay put? Or should they sell their homes and see them torn down?CBS2's Tony Aiello has more from the village of Rye Brook in Westchester County.Its flow has been reduced by drought, but residents know enough rain will turn the Blind Brook into an unstoppable force. It happened on Sept. 1 and 2 of last year."There were cars floating down the street as if ghosts were like ghost cars. It was...
Yonkers Daylighting Park Featured in National Geographic

We are thrilled to share the news that National Geographic has featured the Yonkers Saw Mill River Daylighting Park in its September issue America the Beautiful. This park, known as Van der Donck Park, has become a landmark in Downtown Yonkers and continues to flourish. The article, “America in a...
Rally in favor of Upzoning Throggs Neck Foodtown

Mayor Eric Adams was scheduled on Tuesday to attend a pro-upzoning rally of the Throggs Neck Foodtown on Bruckner Boulevard at Crosby Avenue, but cancelled an hour before the scheduled start. Union leaders of 32BJ, Local 79 Laborers International of North America, union members, and those who are in favor of the Throggs Neck upzoning went on with the rally.
Yonkers Mayor Spano to NYC: Don’t Dump on Our Community!

On Aug. 30, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called on the City of New York and its Department of Transportation to clean up illegal dumping along the shoulder and service lanes of the north and southbound lanes of I-87 Major Deegan Expressway at the Yonkers-Bronx border. Complaints from area residents have flooded the City of Yonkers’ constituent helpline in recent months, reporting mounds of debris including tires, cabinets, furniture and household garbage are littering the roadway.
Wings-Centric Sports Bar Opening Next Week in Rockland

The Shops at Nanuet has announced opening of Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday, September 8th. Founded in 1982, it’s the largest sports bar brand in the United States with more than twelve hundred restaurants globally. There is no Bergen County location for Buffalo Wild Wings, though nearby it operates in Secaucus and Wayne.
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Vinod Khosla makes $200M bet on Westchester rentals

Westchester’s multifamily market remains an attractive option for investors, judging by a recent $200 million sale in New Rochelle. Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Capital and Pacific Urban Investors partnered on a $200 million purchase of the apartment building Halstead Station, JLL announced, paying roughly $490,000 per unit. The seller was the DSF Group.
