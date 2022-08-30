ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best

No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Annoyed Reaction to Being Forced to Leave Her Grandparents' House Is Priceless

When we were kids, visits to our grandma and grandpa's house are always the best. It would be a full day of fun, and we were finally free from the nagging of our parents for a couple hours. Apparently, dogs feel the same way about spending the day at their grandparents' house, and one Golden Retriever is proving it.
PETS
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dachshunds#Dog#House#Tiktok
dailyphew.com

A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram

Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pethelpful.com

Kitten's Reaction to Dad Interrupting Her Nap Makes Us LOL

If there's one thing we hate, it's getting woken up from a nap! You're all comfortable under a fuzzy blanket, dreaming the day away. And then before you can wake up peacefully, someone barges into your room. Loud as can be. Kiss goodbye to your restful nap because it's impossible to fall back asleep. We wish we could be like this one kitten who demands respect during her naps.
ANIMALS
Lifestyle
Dogs
Pets
pethelpful.com

Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out

When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
ANIMALS
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now

Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Dogs' Magical Way of Getting Baby to Stop Crying Is Just Priceless

There are plenty of tricks parents can use to help stop their crying baby. One might rock them back to sleep or others might go on a walk in a stroller. Some very exhausted parents might even load the baby up in a car and go for a drive. The movement apparently soothes a crying baby. But based on this video from TikTok user @wolfyjohnthomas, none of those tricks come even close to what happened in this house.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Adopting New Kitten Is Totally Classic

It's honestly pretty comforting to know that animals aren't so different from us after all. Whether it's being picky about a specific food or gravitating to a favorite human, there's instance after instance that shows us we're actually very similar. And all of you who have younger siblings might be able to relate to this video from TikToker @kestleypierce.
ANIMALS

