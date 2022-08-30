After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO