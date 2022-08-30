Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
September Date Set for Hopewell, NJ Harvest Fair
Ready for some fall fun? I am. Here's some great news. The Hopewell Harvest Fair is back for 2022, according to the fair's website. It took a two year break during the worst of the pandemic, but it's coming back bigger and better this year. Save the date. It's going...
Hello Fall! Check Out This Oktoberfest Festival Sep 24 in Ardmore, PA
Fall is HERE! It's time to mark your calendars to check out some of the best fall festivals of the season! And this one in Ardmore, PA, right outside of Philadelphia will be one you won't want to miss!. The Fall for Ardmore fall festival will be held on Saturday,...
Support Surges For ‘Pillar Of Community’ After Robbery, Ferocious Beating In Trenton
Support is on the rise for a pillar of the Trenton community who was robbed and brutally beaten. Dan Corvino was robbed and ferociously beaten in Trenton on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses. Corvino, described in the campaign as a...
camdencounty.com
County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
jerseysbest.com
2022 Labor Day events in N.J. celebrate workers in fun and festive ways
While Labor Day tends to signal thoughts of a long weekend, backyard barbecues, last-minute trips to the beach and the official “unofficial” end of summer, the nationally observed holiday holds important historical significance. Origins of Labor Day date back to the American Industrial Revolution in the late 1880s,...
Exciting news for winery enthusiasts in South Jersey
There has been a buzz for the last year that a new winery is about to open in Voorhees on the site of the former Stafford Farm. For years, people in the area can remember seeing horses train and run the oval track that was visible to traffic on White Horse and Evesham Roads. This will be the home of Saddlehill Cellars.
The Halal Guys in Newtown, PA Sets Grand Opening Date
Get ready for the Grand Opening weekend of The Halal Guys in Newtown. It will be happening Friday, September 9th through Sunday, September 11th. There's going to be lots of giveaways. Let me fill you in. The first 50 people in the store on Friday (September 9th) will enjoy a...
themontclairgirl.com
Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend
After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
Community News
Boys and Girls Club of Mercer taps Coleman to lead nonprofit
Reggie Coleman knows all too well that sometimes the career path we set out to walk doesn’t lead to the dream we envision. But he would add that missing out on one dream might lead to something we never expected. The Hamilton resident grew up in West Trenton and...
newjerseyisntboring.com
NJIB’s Top Ten New Jersey Events Labor Day Weekend 2022
Well, well, well… September is here! And it’s Labor Day weekend aka the unofficial end of Summer. September is my favorite month because it’s Summer AND Autumn and there’s plenty going on. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 10 New Jersey Events for September 2 – 5, 2022.
Raising Cane’s Details New Jersey Expansion
The Louisiana-based chicken chain is planning to launch eight Garden State outposts through 2024.
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
thesunpapers.com
‘Clear the Shelters’ initiative draws large crowd
The county’s animal facility participated in NBC’s “Clear the Shelters” event with an adoption open house on Aug. 27. “‘Clear the Shelters’ has been a very great, successful event,” said Ericka Haines, director of the Burlington County Animal Shelter. “It’s great to see so many volunteers and staff members come together to make an event come to be a success.”
Things to do in NJ on Labor Day weekend to avoid the Jersey Shore
We say that Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and now it’s time for Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer. It’s time for everyone to get their last-minute vacations in and head to the shore one last time before it’s time to get back to school.
Flight brings over 140 animals from overcrowded southern shelters to New Jersey
There's a new group of animals looking for their forever homes after arriving in New Jersey from overcrowded shelters in the south.
Lodi, NJ schools superintendent arrested after Jersey Shore fight
The superintendent of Lodi public schools has been accused of punching a woman in the head during an argument at the Jersey Shore last weekend. Douglas Petty, 46, of the Cedar Knolls section of Hanover Township, was arrested by Seaside Heights police very early Sunday, Aug. 28, in the area of Sumner Avenue and the Boulevard.
Halloween Drive In Movies Back at Snipes Farm in Morrisville, PA for 2022
They're back. There's going to be tons of Halloween fun at Snipes Farm in Morrisville, PA again this fall. The Mid Atlantic Event Group is hosting what's being called, "Pennsylvania's Scariest Halloween Drive In Movie Experience." If this is your kind of thing, you don't want to miss it. The...
jerseysbest.com
2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Flemington
If you haven’t driven through Flemington lately, we don’t recommend that you do; because, well, Flemington is not a drive-through town. This historic Hunterdon County hamlet, just under a mile-and-a-half square, is as inviting as a swing on a painted porch — so you’re going to want to stay a while.
This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most booked destination for fall 2022
People seem to be clamoring to vacation in this one spot in Jersey this fall. At least, according to Airbnb, who says none other than a beach destination is the top spot people are reserving for autumn 2022. SIMILAR STORIES: A Côtes du Rhône rosé, Vinho Verde and 7 other...
Safer summer: Trenton has been homicide free since June 1
New Jersey’s capital city got a break over the last three months. There has not been a homicide in Trenton since June 1. According to city officials, there have been 12 homicides as of Aug. 31, compared to last year when there was 22. That’s a 46% reduction. Shooting deaths fell dramatically over the same time period, from 21 last year to eight this year.
