ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

September Date Set for Hopewell, NJ Harvest Fair

Ready for some fall fun? I am. Here's some great news. The Hopewell Harvest Fair is back for 2022, according to the fair's website. It took a two year break during the worst of the pandemic, but it's coming back bigger and better this year. Save the date. It's going...
HOPEWELL, NJ
camdencounty.com

County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, NJ
Government
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
Government
jerseysbest.com

2022 Labor Day events in N.J. celebrate workers in fun and festive ways

While Labor Day tends to signal thoughts of a long weekend, backyard barbecues, last-minute trips to the beach and the official “unofficial” end of summer, the nationally observed holiday holds important historical significance. Origins of Labor Day date back to the American Industrial Revolution in the late 1880s,...
LABOR ISSUES
94.5 PST

Exciting news for winery enthusiasts in South Jersey

There has been a buzz for the last year that a new winery is about to open in Voorhees on the site of the former Stafford Farm. For years, people in the area can remember seeing horses train and run the oval track that was visible to traffic on White Horse and Evesham Roads. This will be the home of Saddlehill Cellars.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

The Halal Guys in Newtown, PA Sets Grand Opening Date

Get ready for the Grand Opening weekend of The Halal Guys in Newtown. It will be happening Friday, September 9th through Sunday, September 11th. There's going to be lots of giveaways. Let me fill you in. The first 50 people in the store on Friday (September 9th) will enjoy a...
NEWTOWN, PA
themontclairgirl.com

Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend

After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Oktoberfest#Nj#Tapinto#Hamilton Robbinsville
newjerseyisntboring.com

NJIB’s Top Ten New Jersey Events Labor Day Weekend 2022

Well, well, well… September is here! And it’s Labor Day weekend aka the unofficial end of Summer. September is my favorite month because it’s Summer AND Autumn and there’s plenty going on. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 10 New Jersey Events for September 2 – 5, 2022.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thesunpapers.com

‘Clear the Shelters’ initiative draws large crowd

The county’s animal facility participated in NBC’s “Clear the Shelters” event with an adoption open house on Aug. 27. “‘Clear the Shelters’ has been a very great, successful event,” said Ericka Haines, director of the Burlington County Animal Shelter. “It’s great to see so many volunteers and staff members come together to make an event come to be a success.”
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
jerseysbest.com

2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Flemington

If you haven’t driven through Flemington lately, we don’t recommend that you do; because, well, Flemington is not a drive-through town. This historic Hunterdon County hamlet, just under a mile-and-a-half square, is as inviting as a swing on a painted porch — so you’re going to want to stay a while.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
WHYY

Safer summer: Trenton has been homicide free since June 1

New Jersey’s capital city got a break over the last three months. There has not been a homicide in Trenton since June 1. According to city officials, there have been 12 homicides as of Aug. 31, compared to last year when there was 22. That’s a 46% reduction. Shooting deaths fell dramatically over the same time period, from 21 last year to eight this year.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy