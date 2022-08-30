ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Shamima Begum: Canada will investigate spy smuggling allegations

Canada says it will "follow up" claims that one of its spies smuggled three UK schoolgirls into Syria in 2015. A BBC investigation revealed Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group with two friends, was smuggled by a Canadian agent. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

US approves $1.1bn Taiwan arms sale, angering China

The US has agreed to sell $1.1bn (£955m) in weaponry to Taiwan, provoking anger from China. The proposed deal includes a radar system to track incoming strikes and anti-ship and anti-air missiles. It comes after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month became the most senior US...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Mujib Rahman Ansari: Taliban cleric killed in Herat mosque blast

A leading pro-Taliban cleric is among 18 people killed in a blast outside a mosque in the Afghan city of Herat. Mujib Rahman Ansari died alongside his brother, members of his security detail and civilians gathered for prayers in a suspected suicide blast, officials say. It is not yet clear...
PUBLIC SAFETY

