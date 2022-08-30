Read full article on original website
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Russia delays resumption of natural gas exports to Germany, citing oil leak
Russia announced that it has delayed exporting natural gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, citing an oil leak Friday. The development comes after a group of Western countries, including the United States agreed to a price gap on Russian oil amid its war with Ukraine. The Russian...
US Open: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Belarusian Victoria Azarenka
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk said shaking hands with Belarus' Victoria Azarenka after their US Open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shamima Begum: Canada will investigate spy smuggling allegations
Canada says it will "follow up" claims that one of its spies smuggled three UK schoolgirls into Syria in 2015. A BBC investigation revealed Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group with two friends, was smuggled by a Canadian agent. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said...
US approves $1.1bn Taiwan arms sale, angering China
The US has agreed to sell $1.1bn (£955m) in weaponry to Taiwan, provoking anger from China. The proposed deal includes a radar system to track incoming strikes and anti-ship and anti-air missiles. It comes after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month became the most senior US...
Mujib Rahman Ansari: Taliban cleric killed in Herat mosque blast
A leading pro-Taliban cleric is among 18 people killed in a blast outside a mosque in the Afghan city of Herat. Mujib Rahman Ansari died alongside his brother, members of his security detail and civilians gathered for prayers in a suspected suicide blast, officials say. It is not yet clear...
