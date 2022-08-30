ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

fox17.com

Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
NASHVILLE, TN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Infant found in back of U-Haul after police chase, deputies say

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Tennessee found a 2-month-old infant in the back of a U-Haul van when they arrested two people after a pursuit. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies got involved in a pursuit that started in Nashville late Tuesday night. Deputies said that a U-Haul van was driving east on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed, trying to evade police. Deputies said in the news release that they eventually deployed spike strips, causing the van to stop.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Hendersonville, TN
WSMV

1 dead after North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student

LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student. Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student. No further information has been released...
LYLES, TN

