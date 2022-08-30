WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Tennessee found a 2-month-old infant in the back of a U-Haul van when they arrested two people after a pursuit. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies got involved in a pursuit that started in Nashville late Tuesday night. Deputies said that a U-Haul van was driving east on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed, trying to evade police. Deputies said in the news release that they eventually deployed spike strips, causing the van to stop.

WILSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO