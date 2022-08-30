Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
fox17.com
Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
Infant found in back of U-Haul after police chase, deputies say
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Tennessee found a 2-month-old infant in the back of a U-Haul van when they arrested two people after a pursuit. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies got involved in a pursuit that started in Nashville late Tuesday night. Deputies said that a U-Haul van was driving east on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed, trying to evade police. Deputies said in the news release that they eventually deployed spike strips, causing the van to stop.
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
2 charged with manslaughter, 1 dead in drunk driving crash in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – Two women are behind bars after a man died this morning following a crash involving drunk driving. The Scottsville Police Department responded to an injury accident on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 8:16 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31-E and KY 100. A 2017 Nissan...
Tennessee high school student accused of raping 14-year-old girl in boys bathroom
The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 that 18-year-old Zanaido Morales was arrested in the East Hickman High School parking lot before school Tuesday and charged with one count of rape.
WSMV
1 dead after North Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
Remains of missing Sumner County man identified
The remains of a man missing from Sumner County have been identified, according to Major Tim Bailey of the Sheriff's Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in hit and run in Nashville identified
Metro Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident that happened last Thursday, August 25th, on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive.
Neighbors witness first Hendersonville homicide in 2 years, in their front yards
NewsChannel 5 spoke to several people, both on and off camera, who paint the picture of this being a dangerous stalking situation that ended in a truly tragic way.
Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after Hendersonville double homicide
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas station clerk shot, killed in Smyrna; Search for suspect underway
Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna early Tuesday morning.
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
Serial bank and business robbery suspect identified
A man connected to at least six robberies and attempted robberies has been identified by police Wednesday
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
WSMV
Endangered two-month-old recovered from back of U-Haul after high speed police pursuit
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing two-month-old from White County was found in the back of a U-Haul van after an Endangered Child Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday night. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland was found in the back...
Clarksville police investigate fatal three-car crash
One person was killed in a three-car crash that happened near Richview Elementary School in Clarksville Monday afternoon.
Man allegedly assaulted by security guard sues property managers for millions
The man behind the viral video who said he was assaulted and wrongfully detained by a security guard is now seeking millions in damages.
WSMV
18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student
LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student. Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student. No further information has been released...
Comments / 0