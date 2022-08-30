Read full article on original website
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 16, 2022, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Roy Killion of Johnson City, TN for Theft of Property Over $10,000, Theft of Property Over $2,500 (motor vehicle), Burglary, Attempted Theft of property, Worthless checks, and theft of property over $10,000. Jessica Killion of Jonesborough, TN was arrested and charged with Worthless checks, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
State closes four openings to abandoned mine near Coeburn
The Virginia Department of Energy has closed four openings to an abandoned mine just outside the town limits of Coeburn and “very close” to several homes, according to a release from the department. The openings — called portals — are “dangerous to the public as often they house...
Johnson City Police take part in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” on Labor Day weekend
The Johnson City Police Department is ramping up traffic enforcement this Labor Day weekend to help deter drunk driving. The department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Patrol again in the nationwide campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”. This initiative increases enforcement and patrols across Johnson City...
Police: Bargain Hunt worker made multiple fraudulent returns
An employee at Johnson City’s Bargain Hunt on Browns Mill Road was arrested and charged with a refund scheme. The police report said loss prevention officers at the retail outlet told them Tenecia Carter had completed multiple fraudulent returns over a four-month period. Carter was charged with one count...
Several localities receiving grants from American Rescue Plan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Six grants totaling $37,910,909 will flow into several localities, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). The grants, which stem from the American Rescue Plan that became effective on March 11, 2021, aim to stimulate growth and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by providing […]
Washington County, Tennessee sheriff announces addition of new Chief Deputy John Rose
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the addition of John Rose to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Rose will work alongside Chief Deputy of Administration John Lowry. Rose is a graduate of ETSU, earning an Associate of Science in Law Enforcement in 1982, a Bachelor of...
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
New Carter County sheriff Fraley lays out goals as term starts
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mike Fraley, a long-time employee of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, will start his term as sheriff at midnight Thursday. Fraley was formally sworn in at noon Wednesday. He spoke with News Channel 11 about some lofty goals he has for his tenure. Employed with the sheriff’s office since 1989, Fraley […]
Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
Suspect facing laundry list of charges in connection to Washington County domestic incident
A Chuckey, Tennessee man is accused of ramming his vehicle into another while threatening the victim with a rifle at their home. According to a report from Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office, Charles Garland, 49, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment among other charges connected to the incident on Horse Creek Road.
Sheriff Mike Fraley ready to make changes at Carter County Sheriff's Office
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — New management has taken over at the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Mike Fraley took the oath of office - replacing previous Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. "It's been a long time coming," said Fraley. "January of last year we began the campaign. September 1st is finally...
Food City Friday: Labor Day Deals
(WJHL) Erwin Food City store manager Jacob Ratliff joins us with some of their weekend deals for the holiday. For more information visit Food City’s website.
New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park
Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
