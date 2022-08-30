ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Influencer Paige Lorenze Is Once Again Single and Ready to Mingle — Who Was She Dating?

American playwright and lover of Glass Menageries Tennessee Williams once said, "There is a time for departure, even when there’s no certain place to go." If one applies that to matters of the heart, it takes on a much deeper more heartbreaking meaning. Basically, Tennessee is saying it's far better to be alone and happy than with someone else and miserable.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yung Gravy
Person
Addison Rae
Person
Sheri Easterling
Distractify

John McEnroe Has Had Two Wives and Five Children Throughout His Life

If you're a fan of tennis (or Never Have I Ever), odds are that you know who John McEnroe is. The former professional athlete is infamous for his prowess on the court, including expert shot-making and volleying that rival some of the biggest names in the history of the sport. John is also famous for his penchant to get confrontational even during big-ticket matches, which has landed him in hot water with tennis officials in the past.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Mtv Video Music Awards#Tiktok
Distractify

Who Is One Quarter of the Try Guys Eugene Lee Yang Dating? Him and His Partner Are Totally Adorbs

Whether they're dipping their toes into the campy world of drag or literally getting colonics on camera, the Try Guys will do just about anything for our entertainment. Featuring a core group of content creators Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, the Try Guys was originally a group formed for BuzzFeed. Together, for their very first BuzzFeed video in 2014, the gang of bros tried wearing ladies' underwear for the first time.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Charli D'Amelio, Jordin Sparks, and Colton Underwood Will Appear in Season 31 of 'DWTS'

A new cohort of A-listers is about to descend on the brightly-lit podium located inside Los Angeles's CBS Television City, the shooting location of Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Stepping into the shoes of DWTS alumni like Kim Kardashian and Chrishell Stause, the new contestants will no doubt feel under pressure to showcase their finest moves and impress the viewers with their ability to nail even the most complicated salsa and Viennese waltz routines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' — Ebo Sisters Talk Themes in Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall Mockumentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Will he rise again? Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a mockumentary film that questions the ideals surrounding organized religion and religious leaders. The satirical comedy showcases the aftermath of Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs's (Sterling K. Brown) fall from grace after he is caught in a scandal involving younger male members of his congregation.
RELIGION
Distractify

Kanye West Wants His Kids to Go to Donda Academy, but Where Exactly Is That?

In a recent post on Instagram, Kanye West made reference to Donda Academy, suggesting that he wanted his children to attend the school instead of going to the private school that Kim Kardashian had selected for them. This suggestion was one of several that Kanye made in Instagram posts that have since been deleted, but some want to know more about what Donda Academy actually is.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
171K+
Followers
26K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy