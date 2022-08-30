Read full article on original website
Related
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Tennis Star Chris Evert Has Previously Been Married to Multiple Pro Athletes
Chris Evert is one of the most notable tennis players of the last few decades. Over the course of her tennis career, she’s taken home 18 single titles and six US Open titles. Article continues below advertisement. Recently, Chris has been incredibly open and honest about her battle against...
Influencer Paige Lorenze Is Once Again Single and Ready to Mingle — Who Was She Dating?
American playwright and lover of Glass Menageries Tennessee Williams once said, "There is a time for departure, even when there’s no certain place to go." If one applies that to matters of the heart, it takes on a much deeper more heartbreaking meaning. Basically, Tennessee is saying it's far better to be alone and happy than with someone else and miserable.
'Top Chef' Alum and Food Network Star Antonia Lofaso Welcomed a Daughter With This Late Rapper
Fans of food shows have long known Antonia Lofaso. After working in the L.A. area at renowned restaurants like Wolfgang Puck's Spago, Antonia went on to earn further acclaim when she competed on Season 4 of Top Chef in 2008 and Top Chef: All Stars in 2010. Since then, she's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Riley Burruss Dating Anyone? And Why Did Fans Think Kandi’s Daughter Was Pregnant?
The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may allow cameras into their personal lives, but they still have boundaries that co-stars and fans should avoid crossing. For Kandi Burruss, the longtime peach-holder doesn’t let anyone throw shade at her businesses, her husband, Mama Joyce, and certainly not her children.
'Friends' and 'Seinfeld' Star Richard Roat Passed Away at 89 Years Old
When you think of actors who maintained successful, decades-long careers in television, Richard Roat comes to mind. The star worked tirelessly from the early 1960s onward to establish himself in Hollywood. Throughout that time, he nabbed roles on now-classic television shows such as Friends, Cheers, and Seinfeld, which solidified his star power.
John McEnroe Has Had Two Wives and Five Children Throughout His Life
If you're a fan of tennis (or Never Have I Ever), odds are that you know who John McEnroe is. The former professional athlete is infamous for his prowess on the court, including expert shot-making and volleying that rival some of the biggest names in the history of the sport. John is also famous for his penchant to get confrontational even during big-ticket matches, which has landed him in hot water with tennis officials in the past.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TikToker Records Sister with "Michael Jackson Phobia" Terrified as an Impersonator Dances Nearby
If you were in the business of watching bottom-barrel daytime talk show TV dredge, then there's a good chance you've seen more than a few episodes of Maury Povich's "Phobia" episodes, where folks who are deathly afraid of very specific things are mocked openly and forced to "face" their fears.
Who Is Keith Habersberger's Wife? The Try Guy Married His College Sweetheart
A social media influencer with two Streamy Awards to boast, Keith Habersberger has proven time and time again that he has an impeccable eye for standout content and a charming presence that makes every video pop. With the Try Guys, Keith has voluntarily subjected himself to hilarious — though no...
Yungblud Is Big in the Music Industry Now –– What's His Net Worth?
There was one huge thing on Yungblud's mind when he released his first EP in 2018. He knew he wanted to be successful in the music industry. As of today, he’s well known as a singer, songwriter, and actor. Article continues below advertisement. Some of the English punk/alt-rock artist's...
Who Is One Quarter of the Try Guys Eugene Lee Yang Dating? Him and His Partner Are Totally Adorbs
Whether they're dipping their toes into the campy world of drag or literally getting colonics on camera, the Try Guys will do just about anything for our entertainment. Featuring a core group of content creators Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, the Try Guys was originally a group formed for BuzzFeed. Together, for their very first BuzzFeed video in 2014, the gang of bros tried wearing ladies' underwear for the first time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charli D'Amelio, Jordin Sparks, and Colton Underwood Will Appear in Season 31 of 'DWTS'
A new cohort of A-listers is about to descend on the brightly-lit podium located inside Los Angeles's CBS Television City, the shooting location of Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Stepping into the shoes of DWTS alumni like Kim Kardashian and Chrishell Stause, the new contestants will no doubt feel under pressure to showcase their finest moves and impress the viewers with their ability to nail even the most complicated salsa and Viennese waltz routines.
Martha Tansy Is a New Addition to ‘Mountain Men’ — Who Is She, and Is She Married?
On History Channel’s Mountain Men, nature lovers challenge themselves to become one with the outdoors, primarily living off the land with very little technology. While the concept sounds like a nightmare to those who rely on smartphones and streaming platforms (hello, us!), the Mountain Men cast is passionate about getting back to basics.
'House of Hammer' Tells a Story of Generational Trauma Which Might Reach Armie Hammer's Kids
House of Hammer, a Discovery Plus docuseries about Armie Hammer and the family who came before him, promises to reveal to the world terrifying secrets about their sordid beginnings. "If you believe in making deals with the devil, the Hammers are at the top of the totem pole," says Hammer's aunt Casey in the series' trailer.
Tyrese Gibson Is Embroiled in Yet Another Heated Battle With an Ex-Wife
When Tyrese Gibson released his single "Sweet Lady" back in 1998, he put himself on the R&B music map. These days, he is respected as both a musician and an actor, famously starring in the Fast & Furious movie franchise, as well. Article continues below advertisement. However, since being thrust...
'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' — Ebo Sisters Talk Themes in Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall Mockumentary (EXCLUSIVE)
Will he rise again? Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a mockumentary film that questions the ideals surrounding organized religion and religious leaders. The satirical comedy showcases the aftermath of Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs's (Sterling K. Brown) fall from grace after he is caught in a scandal involving younger male members of his congregation.
Kanye West Wants His Kids to Go to Donda Academy, but Where Exactly Is That?
In a recent post on Instagram, Kanye West made reference to Donda Academy, suggesting that he wanted his children to attend the school instead of going to the private school that Kim Kardashian had selected for them. This suggestion was one of several that Kanye made in Instagram posts that have since been deleted, but some want to know more about what Donda Academy actually is.
Relationships Aren't the Only Things Going up in Smoke on 'MAFS'
The reality series Married at First Sight is one of the OG dating reality shows that’s gone international. But one thing is true beyond its borders: Smoking is a taboo. Whenever contestants are caught smoking on-screen or behind the scenes, it’s a big deal. Most recently, MAFS Season 15 added to the list of contestants getting caught smoking.
Who Are Lea Michele's Parents –– and What's Happening With Her 'Funny Girl' Role?
A lot of people began learning about who Lea Michele was after she landed her role on the hit teen TV show Glee. She played the bubbly role of Rachel Barry, a high school student with dreams of becoming a successful Broadway star. On the show, Lea proved just how talented she is when it comes to her vocals.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
171K+
Followers
26K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0