Councilmember Katie Valenzuela has asked city planning staff to look into how this tax could incentivize property managers to reduce rents. Sacramento vacant property taxes might be on the horizon for city residents, according to District 4 City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela. She brought up the idea last August in council meetings on the Housing Element during the city’s 2035 General Plan process, a policy guide for Sacramento’s future.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO