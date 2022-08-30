ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento News & Review

Affordability out of sustainability: Sacramento-area experiment could help merge a 'clean' future with viable neighborhoods

SACOG pilot program takes advantage of unused infill spaces to lower carbon emissions — and battle the housing crisis. Lawmakers in California are making steady efforts to tweak the culture of fossil fuel consumption and increase awareness of climate impacts caused by greenhouse gas emissions. In fits and starts, change is underway, including plans to end the sale of new gas-powered vehicles across the state by 2035.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

A reason to trust: Sacramento Community Land Trust aims to put people over profit

Nonprofit SacCLT, founded in 2017, works to prevent displacement and preserve housing affordability. In 2018, Hasta Muerte Coffee, a worker-owned cooperative in Oakland received notice that its building’s owner put the property up for sale and had a pending offer. They worried about the displacement of not only their cooperative, but also the two low-income families that lived upstairs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

State unveils latest environmental documents meant to push controversial Delta Tunnel ahead

The California Department of Water Resources, or DWR, has released the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the embattled Delta Tunnel, beginning the 90-day public comment period from July 27 to October 27 for what conservationists describe as an “environmentally destructive project.”. According to project opponents, different versions of this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento News & Review

Could a vacancy tax help housing affordability in Sacramento?

Councilmember Katie Valenzuela has asked city planning staff to look into how this tax could incentivize property managers to reduce rents. Sacramento vacant property taxes might be on the horizon for city residents, according to District 4 City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela. She brought up the idea last August in council meetings on the Housing Element during the city’s 2035 General Plan process, a policy guide for Sacramento’s future.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

The Cold 52

A case that investigators never gave up on becomes the oldest murder ever solved in Sacramento history. Reflecting on the ominous nature of bloodshed, Nic Pizzolatto wrote, “Time is a flat circle.”. Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives may have had a sense of that last month – some feeling of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento, CA
