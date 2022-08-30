Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
River visions: Louisiana Sue’s epic quest to make Sacramento another city that care forgot
Crawfish and Catfish Festival on Sept. 10 &11 is the culmination of years of party-throwing experience from one of the city’s true personalities. “Louisiana Sue” Ramon remembers growing up in the calm, slow-breathing magic of a Gulf Coast night. Every Friday, Sue’s family rolled up the carpet on...
Affordability out of sustainability: Sacramento-area experiment could help merge a ‘clean’ future with viable neighborhoods
SACOG pilot program takes advantage of unused infill spaces to lower carbon emissions — and battle the housing crisis. Lawmakers in California are making steady efforts to tweak the culture of fossil fuel consumption and increase awareness of climate impacts caused by greenhouse gas emissions. In fits and starts, change is underway, including plans to end the sale of new gas-powered vehicles across the state by 2035.
A reason to trust: Sacramento Community Land Trust aims to put people over profit
Nonprofit SacCLT, founded in 2017, works to prevent displacement and preserve housing affordability. In 2018, Hasta Muerte Coffee, a worker-owned cooperative in Oakland received notice that its building’s owner put the property up for sale and had a pending offer. They worried about the displacement of not only their cooperative, but also the two low-income families that lived upstairs.
State unveils latest environmental documents meant to push controversial Delta Tunnel ahead
The California Department of Water Resources, or DWR, has released the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the embattled Delta Tunnel, beginning the 90-day public comment period from July 27 to October 27 for what conservationists describe as an “environmentally destructive project.”. According to project opponents, different versions of this...
Black Sacramentans struggle – and get help – on path to homeownership
Local real estate industry works to increase the Black homeownership rate, which remains the lowest among all demographics. Three years ago, Elizabeth Peters, a single mother of one, went on a 10-month journey to find a house to buy in Sacramento. The journey was discouraging, says Peters, now 33-years-old, because...
Gang member who sold guns at a Sacramento parole office, not surprisingly, didn’t get far
When violating parole to sell stolen weapons and illegal “ghost guns” around town, the lobby of the parole office isn’t be the best place to fish for potential customers. That lesson settled in for a 31-year-old Sacramento gang member last month after he was sentenced to ten...
Could a vacancy tax help housing affordability in Sacramento?
Councilmember Katie Valenzuela has asked city planning staff to look into how this tax could incentivize property managers to reduce rents. Sacramento vacant property taxes might be on the horizon for city residents, according to District 4 City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela. She brought up the idea last August in council meetings on the Housing Element during the city’s 2035 General Plan process, a policy guide for Sacramento’s future.
Analysis: An untimely swap – obituary for Sacramento Bee election coverage
The Washington Post has the most memorable and consequential motto in journalism: “Democracy dies in darkness.” Adopted in 2017, the point is obvious. For a democracy to survive, the glare of highly visible, public-interested journalism is essential. So what should one make of the Sacramento Bee’s decision last...
Upcoming: Sac comedians come home with ‘High Life,’ The Russ Room connects with its roots, searing sounds at The Crest and The Sofia
A trio of comedians who met at American River College before venturing onto the national scene will return as prodigal sons of the punchline Aug. 19, offering a lively show at the Comedy Spot in the heart of Midtown. Devin Ritchie, John Farnsworth and Casey Worthington will give locals a...
The Cold 52
A case that investigators never gave up on becomes the oldest murder ever solved in Sacramento history. Reflecting on the ominous nature of bloodshed, Nic Pizzolatto wrote, “Time is a flat circle.”. Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives may have had a sense of that last month – some feeling of...
Sacramento’s biggest free garden party, Harvest Day, returns in person
Local master gardeners host huge gathering dedicated to gardening knowhow. Ever see a pawpaw? What about an atemoya or a pluerry? Those are just a taste of the exotic fruits that grow in the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center’s demonstration orchard. Designed to be easy care and easy picking, the...
Student loan debt: When refusing to pay is a solution
The best option for many overloaded borrowers may be to just say no, argues an organizer in the debt strike movement. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. The White House says President Joe Biden will decide by the end...
