We're officially a third of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series to make its debut on Disney+. The show is centered around the unique origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and has introduced a number of familiar faces from her supporting cast as a result. The newly-released third episode was especially the case, bringing the first appearance of one of her biggest adversaries in the comics. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know! As GLK&H begins to deal with the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) having been catfished by a Light Elf impersonating Megan Thee Stallion, one lawyer called into the meeting is Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry). Dennis decides he doesn't want Mallory involved in his case, because he can't talk to her about embarrassing man stuff on the off chance that she becomes his next fiancee. Mallory then excuses herself from the meeting, saying that she's happy not to be involved.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO