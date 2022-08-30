ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Kate Sweeney Bell resigns as Marion County Democratic Party chair

By Ko Lyn Cheang, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zG9F_0hb8yb0X00

Kate Sweeney Bell resigned as chair of the Marion County Democratic Party "a short time ago," according to an email that she sent Monday afternoon to Indianapolis Democrats.

"Early this year, I stated publicly that if I were selected as our Democratic candidate to be the next Marion County Clerk, it would be my intention to run like Hell through the finish line in November," Sweeney Bell wrote in email sent Monday, which was obtained by IndyStar. "I also made clear that I would not let my obligations as a candidate, or my responsibilities as an elected official, interfere with the important business of electing other Democrats as your Marion County Democratic Party Chair.

Sweeney Bell added that she is resigning because she wants the party to be able to head into the challenging November election with a full head of steam.

The Marion County Democratic Party will select a new party chair through a vote by all eligible precinct committee chairs and vice chairs in the next 30 days, party spokesperson Jeff Harris told IndyStar. To be eligible to vote on the next chair, the precinct committee chairs and vice chairs cannot have been appointed within 30 days of the meeting.

More: 'Surprising' rapid slow-down of home construction in Indianapolis this summer

With this move, Sweeney Bell side steps conflict of interest accusations that arose when she ran for and won the Democratic nomination for Marion County Clerk in the May primary election in a heated race against former state senator Billie Breaux.

Opponents to her candidacy argued that if she were elected as clerk, she would sit on the Marion County Election Board and, at the same time, would have the authority to appoint the Democratic representative to the board as party chair. They called for her resignation as party chair if she were elected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcgkB_0hb8yb0X00

But Sweeney Bell has been embroiled in internal party conflicts beyond that.

Democratic lawmakers led by Rep. Cherrish Pryor of Indianapolis earlier this year fought for an amendment to a Republican-sponsored elections bill targeting Sweeney Bell that would have prohibited local party chairs from running for or holding local office. It ultimately did not pass , but demonstrates the discontent that's spilled out into the open.

Sweeney Bell is finishing her last term as county recorder in addition to running for clerk.

A source of the internal party conflict was the issue of precinct committee persons , or PCs, who vote whether to give candidates the party's endorsement for the primary at the pre-primary convention. As party chair, Sweeney Bell had the power to appoint PCs, and she swept through her pre-primary convention bid for clerk unchallenged.

Numerous Black Democratic candidates, including Breaux, opted not to seek the Democratic Party's endorsement in their primary in protest against party establishment, which they claim have iced out candidates of color due to what they believe to be an unfair endorsement process. They accused Sweeney Bell of stacking the deck with precinct committee persons in favor with her political interests.

Sweeney Bell did not return a phone call for this story, but previously had told IndyStar that, as someone who once ran against a party-endorsed candidate, she can understand the frustrations of "long-held traditions" of both political parties. She had also pointed out the party's diverse ticket of endorsed candidates for the May primary election.

In response to an IndyStar request for comment, Indiana Democratic Party chairman Mike Schmuhl wrote in an emailed statement, " Kate Sweeney Bell was a fearless chairwoman for the Marion County Democratic Party, and through her work, she ushered in an era where Democrats have dominated city and county elections up-and-down the ticket."

He cited Mayor Joe Hogsett's reelection and the Democratic supermajority in the Indianapolis city-county council as among the party's achievements under Sweeney Bell's leadership.

Sweeney Bell had served the party chair since 2017 as Marion County Recorder since 2015.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Kate Sweeney Bell resigns as Marion County Democratic Party chair

Comments / 9

Scott Allen
3d ago

Most Democrats are wacked in the heads with a few exceptions. Their ideology, wokeness, lack of reasoning, and out of touch policies are hurting the people. Hogset and Mears along with a democrat run CCC have destroyed our once beautiful city.

Reply
7
Curtis Moore
3d ago

if you leave entirely would you please take BIDEN with you . we'd really appreciate it.

Reply
6
Related
WISH-TV

Hamilton County officials debate $63M fairgrounds improvement project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hamilton County Commissioners are proposing a fairgrounds improvement project costing upwards of $63 million. The plan came because Phase 2 of the Noblesville government’s Pleasant Street Expansion Project will take out the Winks Building and other county municipal buildings. Mark Heirbrandt, a Republican who...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Government
savi.org

How is Indianapolis Doing?

We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Meet the Owner of Delaware County’s ‘Hemp-ire’

On a typical day, Brian Nixon gets to the farm, gets prepared and gets out to the field to start planting or harvesting. With corn, soybeans and hemp across 3,300 acres of land, the workload is always there. Whether he’s cutting freshly-dried beans in blowing winds from lunchtime into the night or shelling corn “until as late as elevators are open,” he said the days can be long and only Mother Nature can tell him when to stop.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
ELWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Chair#Democrats#Indiana Democratic Party#The Democratic Party#Political Parties#Politics Local#Election Local
FOX59

Woman accused of embezzling $270K from Indy radio, TV station

INDIANAPOLIS — A 52-year-old accounting specialist from Indianapolis has been charged with embezzling more than $270,000 from WFYI Public Media, which provides PBS television and NPR radio programming throughout Central Indiana. Mindi B. Madison has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and is set to make an appearance in federal court on Sept. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

New animal care facility will be at Sherman Park

A new home for Indianapolis’ homeless animals will be built on the Near Eastside. City leaders and private donors announced this week, the new Indianapolis Animal Care Services building will be built in Sherman Park. The new animal shelter will use a $3 million gift from the Nina Mason...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Inside Indiana Business

Ray’s Trash Service acquired by Waste Management

Ray’s Trash Service, the largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in central Indiana, has been acquired by Houston-based giant Waste Management Inc. Waste Management on Thursday confirmed that it had acquired “key assets” of Ray’s and will integrate them into its operation. “We look forward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Threat of utility shutoff at four Indianapolis apartment complexes looms

The clock is ticking for tenants at four Indianapolis apartment buildings where landlords refuse to pay utilities. Citzen’s Energy Group has notified tenants at the apartment complexes owned by JPC Affordable Housing that water and gas services will be turned off Sept. 30. About 1,400 units at Berkley Commons, Covington Square, Capital Place Apartments, and Woods at Oak Crossing would be impacted.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired at the group as it returned […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells six build-to-rent communities in Indianapolis market

Marcus & Millichap has been retained to sell a portfolio of six build-to-rent communities across the Indianapolis metropolitan area made up of 322 pre-built homes. All six communities are being built by Indianapolis-based Davis Homes, a third-generation custom homebuilder, which has completed most horizontal infrastructure. Each community can be acquired individually, with investors selecting their desired floor plans prior to vertical construction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

CityBird Tenders lands in Fishers

A new chicken restaurant, CityBird Tenders, opened Aug. 22 at 11595 Whistle Dr. Suite 130. The restaurant is owned by the same company that owns the popular restaurant, The Eagle on Mass Ave in Indianapolis. It is often referred to as “The Eagle’s little brother.”. CityBird Tenders is...
FISHERS, IN
indyschild.com

9 Awesome Events Happening Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Tuttle Orchards offers lots of fall fun. In September enjoy our sunflower meadow and cut your own sunflowers. In October, visit the pumpkin patch. All fall enjoy the Tractor Town Kids Area, Corn Maze, cut your own sunflowers, apples cider slushies, and pick up some apples in the Farm Store.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy