Kate Sweeney Bell resigns as Marion County Democratic Party chair

Kate Sweeney Bell resigned as chair of the Marion County Democratic Party "a short time ago," according to an email that she sent Monday afternoon to Indianapolis Democrats.

"Early this year, I stated publicly that if I were selected as our Democratic candidate to be the next Marion County Clerk, it would be my intention to run like Hell through the finish line in November," Sweeney Bell wrote in email sent Monday, which was obtained by IndyStar. "I also made clear that I would not let my obligations as a candidate, or my responsibilities as an elected official, interfere with the important business of electing other Democrats as your Marion County Democratic Party Chair.

Sweeney Bell added that she is resigning because she wants the party to be able to head into the challenging November election with a full head of steam.

The Marion County Democratic Party will select a new party chair through a vote by all eligible precinct committee chairs and vice chairs in the next 30 days, party spokesperson Jeff Harris told IndyStar. To be eligible to vote on the next chair, the precinct committee chairs and vice chairs cannot have been appointed within 30 days of the meeting.

With this move, Sweeney Bell side steps conflict of interest accusations that arose when she ran for and won the Democratic nomination for Marion County Clerk in the May primary election in a heated race against former state senator Billie Breaux.

Opponents to her candidacy argued that if she were elected as clerk, she would sit on the Marion County Election Board and, at the same time, would have the authority to appoint the Democratic representative to the board as party chair. They called for her resignation as party chair if she were elected.

But Sweeney Bell has been embroiled in internal party conflicts beyond that.

Democratic lawmakers led by Rep. Cherrish Pryor of Indianapolis earlier this year fought for an amendment to a Republican-sponsored elections bill targeting Sweeney Bell that would have prohibited local party chairs from running for or holding local office. It ultimately did not pass , but demonstrates the discontent that's spilled out into the open.

Sweeney Bell is finishing her last term as county recorder in addition to running for clerk.

A source of the internal party conflict was the issue of precinct committee persons , or PCs, who vote whether to give candidates the party's endorsement for the primary at the pre-primary convention. As party chair, Sweeney Bell had the power to appoint PCs, and she swept through her pre-primary convention bid for clerk unchallenged.

Numerous Black Democratic candidates, including Breaux, opted not to seek the Democratic Party's endorsement in their primary in protest against party establishment, which they claim have iced out candidates of color due to what they believe to be an unfair endorsement process. They accused Sweeney Bell of stacking the deck with precinct committee persons in favor with her political interests.

Sweeney Bell did not return a phone call for this story, but previously had told IndyStar that, as someone who once ran against a party-endorsed candidate, she can understand the frustrations of "long-held traditions" of both political parties. She had also pointed out the party's diverse ticket of endorsed candidates for the May primary election.

In response to an IndyStar request for comment, Indiana Democratic Party chairman Mike Schmuhl wrote in an emailed statement, " Kate Sweeney Bell was a fearless chairwoman for the Marion County Democratic Party, and through her work, she ushered in an era where Democrats have dominated city and county elections up-and-down the ticket."

He cited Mayor Joe Hogsett's reelection and the Democratic supermajority in the Indianapolis city-county council as among the party's achievements under Sweeney Bell's leadership.

Sweeney Bell had served the party chair since 2017 as Marion County Recorder since 2015.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Kate Sweeney Bell resigns as Marion County Democratic Party chair