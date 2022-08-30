Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Circa ’21 needs female actors for holiday shows
Circa ’21 will hold auditions for local young females in their holiday musicals, “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus the Musical,” at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the theater, 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. For the role of Susan in “White Christmas,” girls must play...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Labor Day Parade to be ‘marvelous’
The Rock Island Labor Day Parade is set to celebrate ‘Marvelous Rock Island!’. More than 120 area schools, organizations, churches, businesses and residents have registered to. participate, and this year’s parade offers a musical showcase with 12 bands and drill teams,. including four marching bands, seven flatbed bands...
ourquadcities.com
New QC programs showcase priceless public art and glass-blown pieces
In the Quad Cities, you can get out and enjoy public art and find priceless hand-blown glass pieces, all for free. At a joint news conference Thursday, Visit Quad Cities, Quad City Arts and Hot Glass announced the launch of an online-based QC Public Art Trail and QC Glass Hunt.
ourquadcities.com
LeClaire teen fights to walk, dreams of being a gymnast
Madi Ramirez is a remarkably happy teenager with two rare, challenging diseases. The feisty, determined LeClaire girl — now a junior at Pleasant Valley High School — was born with both spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and 15q duplication, meaning her 15th chromosome was duplicated, causing epilepsy, and she has autism and learning disabilities.
KWQC
Milan Harvest Festival returns for Labor Day weekend
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -The Milan Harvest Festival is back for Labor Day weekend at Camden Park, 2701 1st Street East. Ray Turkmani, highlights that there is something for everyone to enjoy over the four-day celebration formerly known as Milan Indian Summer Festival. Besides a variety of carnival rides and games,...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
ourquadcities.com
Groove out to concert series along the riverfront
Rock Island Parks and Recreation wants you to come ready to dance the night away at the Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Daniel Gleason from Rock Island Parks and Recreation boogied into Local 4 to tell us all about the concert series. For more information, click here.
ourquadcities.com
It will be Mike Hammer time in Muscatine
Friends of the Muscatine Art Center will offer a special performance of Encore for Murder Sept. 17 that will feature a cast of local talent performing with Gary Sandy of WKRP in Cincinnati fame. The one-night-only performance will be 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the Muscatine High School Auditorium.
'I hope they enjoy them when I'm gone' | Meet the 94-year-old sharing his love of singing with his family
SILVIS, Ill — This summer, Silvis has been hosting "Music in the Gazebo" every other Thursday night to bring the community together and for new artists to showcase their music. But this week's performer isn't new to music at all. Philip Senatra is 94 years old. And yes, he...
ourquadcities.com
QC women leaders to be honored
Women Lead Change on Wednesday announced the honorees for the 2022 Quad Cities Women’s Leadership Awards in three categories. All honorees will be celebrated at an Awards Luncheon at noon on Oct. 6, 2022, at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf, in conjunction with the WLC Quad Cities Conference. The winners are:
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
KWQC
Rock Island presents free concert series during Thursday Night Groove at Schwiebert Park
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Parks & Recreation has kicked off their annual Thursday Night Groove concert series that continues through Oct. 13. Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Parks & Recreation, discusses details about the weekly concerts which happen at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island.
ourquadcities.com
Royal Neighbors to give big grant to NEST Cafe QC
Royal Neighbors of America, a Rock Island-based fraternal benefit society, will present Quad Cities pastor Rev. Laura Evans Mahn with a Nation of Neighbors empowerment award and $10,000 grant for Rock Island’s nonprofit NEST Café (Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together). The award and grant to be presented to Rev....
ourquadcities.com
Clinton firefighter earns national American Legion award
Clinton Fire Department Lieutenant Ryan T. Winkler has been named National Firefighter of the Year by the American Legion. This honor was bestowed upon him Aug. 31, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis., at the National Legion Convention, according to a city of Clinton release. Lt. Ryan T. Winkler, a member of...
Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for Labor Day weekend
MOLINE, Ill. — Labor Day is upon the Quad Cities and organizations, community members and businesses are putting on events throughout the weekend. The holiday, first established in 1882, celebrates U.S. workers after labor unions banded together to fight for better working conditions, pay, and protections during the industrial revolution.
ourquadcities.com
Public invited to 9/11 remembrance ceremony
The Blackhawk Firefighters Association (BFFA) invites the public to a ceremony in memory of tragic events of September 11th. ‘Community Together in Unity, Remembering the 21st Anniversary of 9/11’ is Sunday, September 11, 12:00 p.m. at the Dixon Fire Department, located at 210 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. The public is invited to attend the memorial service to honor the heroes of September 11th. Seating is limited.
KWQC
Local barbershop gives haircuts, smiles for over five decades
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over the last five decades, Joseph McLemore has cut a long list of hairstyles inside his barbershop, Joe’s Barber Shop. “It’s kind of scary when you get into business because you don’t have any backup,” McLemore said. “If you don’t show up, you don’t make a living. I was just trying to raise a family, and take care of my responsibility. One thing leads to another, and it’s brought me to 55 years.”
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Rock Island 26, Dunlap 13
Darius Tongo ran for a 57-yard touchdown on Rock Island’s first play and the Rocks rolled to a 26-13 win. See the highlights from Rock Island and Dunlap’s game in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football...
ourquadcities.com
Clinton holds vigil tonight for Overdose Awareness Day
Today is National Overdose Awareness Day, and from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Clinton community professionals and community members will hold the 5th-annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil. This will be an evening of education and awareness, as well as an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost to overdoses...
ourquadcities.com
Library Card Sign Up Month fun with the Rock Island Public Library
September is Library Card Sign Up Month and there’s educational and entertaining activities for the whole family to enjoy at the Rock Island Public Library this month. The selection of free activities includes activities for all ages, a special family event and events for children and teens. Mixed and...
