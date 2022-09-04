Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Football Standings: Sept. 5, 2022
Wyoming High School football’s first full week of action is done. Here are the standings for all the games that have been played through Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Teams that are tied are listed in alphabetical order. Class 4A:. Cheyenne East 2-0 Sheridan 2-0 Thunder Basin 2-0 Campbell County...
Wyoming High School Cross Country Scoreboard: Sept. 8-10, 2022
The third week of the season brings about a preview of the state championship course. Meets are scheduled for three days this week. Riverton and Big Horn host events, but the big one is in Ethete on Saturday. There are 14 teams that will compete out of state. This is...
State Equestrian Show this Friday in Casper
Special Olympics Wyoming is hosting the annual State Equestrian Show this Friday in Casper. Events include Barrel Racing, Equestrian Dressage, Equestrian Showmanship, Figure 8 Stake Race, Horsemanship, Western Riding, and Working Trails. The show is from 9:45 am till 12:30 pm at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy in Casper. Special...
Boys Golf – Spearfish claims team title at Boulder Canyon Invite
STURGIS, S.D. – The Spearfish Spartans won the team title of the Boulder Canyon Invite Tuesday. Spearfish finished with a low score of 321. Sturgis placed second with a 328 and Rapid City Stevens was third with a 331. Rapid City Central with a 333 and Belle Fourche with a 356 round out the top five.
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
