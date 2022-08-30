Read full article on original website
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.
Gehle joins EverHeart Hospice team
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice has welcomed PRN RN Diana Gehle to their care team. Gehle is a graduate of Celina High School and graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate degree in nursing. She has 41 years of nursing experience that she brings to the team. Personal experience...
Correction
The story titled, ‘I remember the faces…’ about Sidney Overdose Awareness Day which was in the Friday edition of the Sidney Daily News incorrectly stated why Narcan was present at the event. Narcan was present at the event for anyone who wanted to keep it with them...
Holland Theatre receives funding pledge to recreate historic marquee
BELLEFONTAINE – The historic Holland Theatre is delighted to announce that the theater has received a pledge of $200,000 from the Jeffris Family Foundation in Janesville, Wisconsin, to build and install a replica of the original marquee. Removed in the 1950s due to street expansion and traffic, the marquee was a striking feature of the theater when it opened in 1931 and the decades that followed.
Out of the past
————— Miss Clara Amos expects to sail from Baltimore on Sept. 22, aboard the steamer “Oldenberg,” for Berlin, Germany, where she will continue her studies in music. ————— A large number of hunters were out this morning trying their luck after...
Joan Lunden to speak at Ribbon of Hope luncheon
DAYTON – Kettering Health Foundation is hosting its 20th annual Ribbon of Hope luncheon on Friday, Oct. 14. This event features health and wellness vendors, boutique shopping, a nationally renowned speaker, and an opportunity to support the Women’s Wellness Fund. Kettering Health Foundation’s Women’s Wellness Fund provides breast...
‘I remember the faces … ‘
SIDNEY – Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, Sidney Police Chief William Balling and attendees spoke during the Sidney Overdose Awareness Day event held in the court square in Sidney on Aug. 31. This event was held in conjunction with Ohio Overdose Awareness Day –...
Bear’s Mill participates in Ohio Open Doors
GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 9-18. Visitors can discover Ohio’s heritage Friday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as historic buildings and places across the state open their doors for tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.
Vendors needed for Buccs Bazaar
COVINGTON – Vendors are needed for Covington High School’s Business Professionals of America’s third annual Buccs Bazaar. The Buccs Bazaar is a holiday event on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Covington High School. The bazaar offers a local holiday shopping experience with different vendors, crafting events, door prizes and raffle baskets.
Community calendar
– YWCA Witty Knitters will meet at 10 a.m. for their weekly knitting for cancer meeting at the Piqua YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. – The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
Bartee to leave Sidney church
SIDNEY — Tim Bartee, the pastor of the Northtowne Church Of God, has been elected to the position of General Overseer of the Church of God, Mountain Assembly (CGMA) by the 115th delegation. The CGMA is a denomination that has its world headquarters in Jellico, Tennessee, and has approximately 100 churches in the United States and over 1,200 churches in foreign countries. The Northtowne Church of God has been a part of the CGMA since its inception in 1928.
Commissioners offer recovery grant programs
SIDNEY — The commissioners have committed $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to a hospitality and tourism recovery grant program and $100,000 of ARPA funding to a non-profit recovery grant program. These programs will provide grants to reimburse eligible business owners and organizations for COVID-19 related expenses.
Rodriguez receives election support
Throughout the past few months I have had the privilege of volunteering for Sophia’s campaign. With this opportunity I have seen first hand the blood, sweat, and tears being poured into winning this district. I traveled to Greenville with Sophia so she could speak with some voters in the southern part of the district, and in getting to spend one-on-one time with Sophia I got to find out why this campaign means so much to her. As a public educator and small business manager, Sophia understands just as much as any of us the positive effects of having a representative in Ohio’s House that is a fighter for the people.
Heritage Day celebration planned
MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine’s Heritage Day celebration is planned for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1-5 p.m. The celebration is a free, family-friendly event held annually at the Maria Stein Shrine to help support operating costs. The schedule of events include:. • 1-4:30 p.m.: Quilt Show...
Spirit EMS record
Aug. 21-27 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s four less than the week prior. Five of the six calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
West Ohio Food Bank marks 35 years of silencing food shortage
LIMA — Since 1987, West Ohio Food Bank has aided in ending hunger across the region by distributing goods to organizations and families in need. The non-profit organization celebrated 35 years of service with an event at its Kibby Street location Wednesday afternoon. West Ohio Food Bank did not...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Darcy R. Buckingham, 40, of Ansonia, was charged with speeding, $125 fine. Ayana Lynn McCain, 21, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
The Way International has a busy month
NEW KNOXVILLE — Two new events brought visitors to The Way International. The first event, the “Young Adult Rock,” took place from Aug. 12-14 and focused on young people ages 18-35. More than 400 young adults enjoyed teachings designed for them, Christian music, camping and more. They came from around the United States as well as 10 other countries. Even the rain on Saturday night couldn’t stop them from enjoying a concert punctuated by a fireworks display.
The Human Race Theatre Company to perform “Grounded”
DAYTON— The Human Race Theatre Company opens the season with a play by Cleveland-based playwright George Brant, “Grounded,” playing Sept. 8-25, 2022 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. This one-woman drama finds a fighter pilot caught between duty to her country and motherhood. The...
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to hold fall memorial service
TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to attend a fall memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 W. State Route 185, Covington. Community members, friends and family are invited to enjoy this service in memory of their...
