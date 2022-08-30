Byrl Jones went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife of 61 years, Vonlee, on August 29th, 2022 at the age of 82. Byrl was born to Stella Mae Jones (England) and Amil Rex Jones on April 26th,1940 in Sunbright, TN. As a young man, Byrl loved to play the harmonica and attended Sunbright High School where he excelled at football and was named captain of the team in 1959. This is also where he met the love of his life, Vonlee Shannon, who lived in the White Oak community, where he would walk several miles from Coon Holler to see her. They married on May 4th,1961, and moved to Cincinnati, Ohio soon after, where they had two children Gregory Macarthur Jones and Anthony Amil Jones. Byrl worked in manufacturing early on and settled into a career as an HVAC installer and technician for Clifton Heating and Air for more than 20 years until he opened a small business of his own, which he retired from.

