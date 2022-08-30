Read full article on original website
Rebecca Ann Goans Wilson, formerly of Oliver Springs
Rebecca Ann Goans Wilson 66, formerly of Oliver Springs, Tn. passed away after an illness in Fort Myers, Florida on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Becky was the daughter of the late Grover and Juanita Goans of Oliver Springs. Survived by her husband Bill Wilson of Ft. Myers, Florida:. Sister: Donna...
Byrl Jones, Sunbright
Byrl Jones went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife of 61 years, Vonlee, on August 29th, 2022 at the age of 82. Byrl was born to Stella Mae Jones (England) and Amil Rex Jones on April 26th,1940 in Sunbright, TN. As a young man, Byrl loved to play the harmonica and attended Sunbright High School where he excelled at football and was named captain of the team in 1959. This is also where he met the love of his life, Vonlee Shannon, who lived in the White Oak community, where he would walk several miles from Coon Holler to see her. They married on May 4th,1961, and moved to Cincinnati, Ohio soon after, where they had two children Gregory Macarthur Jones and Anthony Amil Jones. Byrl worked in manufacturing early on and settled into a career as an HVAC installer and technician for Clifton Heating and Air for more than 20 years until he opened a small business of his own, which he retired from.
Patsy Jean Davis Hamby, Wartburg
Patsy Jean Davis Hamby, 59 of Wartburg, passed away September 1, 2022, at Roane Medical Center after a short illness. Patsy was born July 7, 1963, and grew up in the Armes Chapel Community. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and a former employee at Red Kapp. She...
Catherine Jeanette Burns Gray, 99
Catherine Jeanette Burns Gray, age 99, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born in Talladega, Alabama on June 27, 1923, to Ralph & Annie Burns. In 1945, Cat graduated with a BA in Sociology from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, where she served as Treasurer of her senior class. After the war, she worked in social services before marrying James Ronald Gray, a professional engineer. They moved first to Pennsylvania and then to Oak Ridge where they raised their four children. She dedicated herself fully to her family and enjoyed a variety of family travel, dancing, camping, and boating, as well as personal hobbies including bridge, book clubs, and investment clubs. She was a loyal member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge for 70 years.
Carl B. Brock, Clinton
Carl B. Brock, age 64, of Clinton, TN, passed away on Monday, August 29th, 2022 at the Waters in Clinton. Carl was a hardworking man who did paint and bodywork on vehicles for most of his life. At one point, he owned his own business. In his free time, he liked to go out to eat, and go to flea markets, and he enjoyed going out on Sundays.
David Lee West, Wartburg
David Lee West, age 57, of Wartburg went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a long battle with COPD. He was born September 3, 1964, and raised on New River (Devonia). He loved the outdoors and tinkering with his vehicles and clocks. He is preceded...
Reverend George Waldo, Spring City
The Reverend George Waldo, 82, of Spring City went home to be with the Jesus he preached so fervently about on Monday, August 29, 2022. Born to Perry and Martha LouVenie (Kerns) Waldo, George was the youngest of twelve children. A lifelong resident of the Roddy community, George was an ordained Baptist minister, pastoring churches in Oakdale, Monterey, Evensville, and others in over fifty years of ministry. He loved his family, his westerns, his Tennessee Vols, and, above all, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Harold Dean Sexton, Sunbright
Mr. Harold Dean Sexton, 88, passed away on August 29, 2022 while at his home in Sunbright, Tennessee. He was born on May 26, 1934, to Leslie and Reba Human Sexton. He married Bobby Lois Matthews Sexton and had many wonderful years together. Harold was a proud service member of...
Donny M. Eaton, Rockwood
Mr. Donny M. Eaton, age 72, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home. He was born October 6, 1949, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Donny was a member of the Cardiff Baptist Church in Rockwood, and the Caney Ford Baptist Church in Rockwood. Donny was a retired machinist from the U.S. Department of Energy Y-12 Facility with over 34 years of service. He was a “Cold War Patriot” and a member of the Machinist Union Local # 480 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He loved to work on cars and build things. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Stella Mae Eaton; and his siblings, Jerry Eaton, Rolland Eaton, Billy Eaton, and Carol Teague.
Larry Richard Schenk, Oliver Springs
Larry Richard Schenk, age 69 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 7, 1953, in North Carolina to the late Sheldon and Loretta Schenk. More than anything, Larry loved to ride his motorcycle. Live to ride and ride to live!
Laura F. (Garrett) Huckaby, 95, Harriman
Mrs. Laura F. (Garrett) Huckaby, age 95, of Harriman, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. She spent many years working at the old Burlington Hosiery Mill in Harriman. Aside from her working career, Laura’s most valuable job was being a mother, which she was wonderful at. She loved and cared for her family tremendously. Not only did she have an affinity for her family, but she also loved planting and tending to flowers. In her downtime, she could be found reading or working puzzle books such as crossword puzzles or most recently, word searches. She will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Linda Lou Paxton, Clinton
Linda Lou Paxton, age 75, of Clinton, TN passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022 in Clinton, TN at her daughter’s home. She loved her children and grandchildren and spending time with them. In her younger days, she loved gardening. She was very giving, and had a big heart, especially for the less fortunate ones. Anyone who came to her house she felt the need to feed them before they left. Linda enjoyed reading and also eating at Hoskins Drug Store Restaurant.
Norma Guinn Walker, Andersonville
Norma Guinn Walker, 81, of Andersonville, was welcomed into heaven on August 28, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on February 25, 1941, in Andersonville, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Norris High School and Knoxville Business College. She worked for over 20 years at Kentucky Central Insurance. Norma will be remembered for her caring personality and her servant’s heart. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 50 years. In addition to being a wonderful mother and grandmother, she spent years sewing costumes, assisting with 4-H projects, attending band competitions, cheerleading competitions, and ballgames, and sacrificing to put her family first.
Timothy Shawn Grady, Oak Ridge
Beloved son, father, and friend Timothy Shawn Grady 46 of Oak Ridge was set free from his earthly body on August 26, 2022. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and loved spending his days and nights out on the boat. Shawn was born to his mother Linda Sue Grady,...
OEB Law Game of the Week – Clinton at Oak Ridge Game Notes
Friday’s game of the week features county rivals, well, at least one side calls it a rivalry. Oak Ridge has dominated this series over the years, winning 48 games to 11 for Clinton. In fact, Oak Ridge is on a 12-game winning streak with the last win(s) in the series by Clinton back in 2008 and 2009 (back-to-back wins).
Betty Iris Renfro Fritts, 87
Betty Iris Renfro Fritts is in the presence of her Savior and celebrating a joyous reunion with loved ones. Betty, age 87 passed away peacefully to her forever home in heaven on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Betty was born July 29, 1935, to Sam and Minnie Renfro, she was a faithful member of Lee Village Baptist Church in Harriman. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother (gammaw) to her family that she loved. She loved the Lord and loved to read her Bible daily.
Charlotte Doka Melroy, 90
Charlotte Doka Melroy, age 90, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, surrounded by family. Charlotte was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She worked as an editor at ORNL and taught middle school English during her career. Charlotte had a giving heart, supporting many clubs, such as Girls, INC., and volunteered to teach conversational English to multiple nationalities. Charlotte was a member of numerous book & bridge clubs and was an excellent cook. She hosted many charming parties and was a delightful person all around.
Rockwood man lost his life after motorcycle accident in Cumberland County
We were informed Wednesday night through an email that asked why we didn’t report a fatal accident involving a Rockwood man in Cumberland County. The email from Bren Farne stated — “There was a motorcycle chase in Cumberland County that ended in a fatality on Monday, August 29th. The...
Caryville PD, TBI investigating after teen found dead
The TBI and Caryville Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. The girl’s name had not been made public as of the time this report was filed, but authorities say her body was found in a home in the 100 block of Tennessee Street at around 8:30 am Tuesday. Authorities issued a “be on the lookout,” or.
