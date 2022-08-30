Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial
PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
NBC Miami
Firing Gun Into Ground Lands Lauderdale Lakes Man in Jail: BSO
A 19-year-old man didn’t try to hide the gun he wasn’t supposed to have even when Broward Sheriff’s deputies said they answered reports of gunfire in Lauderdale Lakes. Dontavtous Edwin Brice is accused of firing a shot into the ground about 1 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex.
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying
David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
ABC Action News
Shocking video shows man attack woman entering Florida grocery store with her 3 children
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to identify a man who attacked a woman and stole her necklace – all in the presence of her children. The crime occurred Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Surveillance video...
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
Click10.com
Felony theft suspects from Collier County located by BSO deputies in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft. According to police, the felony retail theft in question took place in Collier County. Deputies caught up with the suspects in Fort Lauderdale along West Sunrise Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike. The...
Click10.com
Police searching for suspect that shot, injured 2 in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the Aventine apartment complex on Centergate Drive in Miramar. One resident spoke with Local 10 News and said they heard several gunshots going off late Wednesday night at the complex. Police have released surveillance video where...
iheart.com
Investigation opened into fatal June hit-and-run accident in South Florida
Fort Lauderdale, FL - South Florida traffic detectives have opened an investigation into the fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a man a month after he was hit. On June 30th, the man was involved in a hit-and-run accident with the driver of a Chevy Malibu on Northwest...
Jail For Kings Point Resident, Latest Locked Up From Delray Beach Community
The Arrests Of Kings Point Residents Continue… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The number of Kings Point Delray Beach residents who have at least temporarily relocated to the Palm Beach County Jail just increased by one. Lucian Newton of the 85 Brittany building was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
WSVN-TV
Deputies still searching for suspects connected to crimes throughout South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale. They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday...
NBC Miami
Mother, Daughter Accused of Shoplifting Over $6K in Clothing at Hard Rock Casino Store
A Miami Shores mother and daughter are charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing $6,442 worth of clothing from the LUX fashion store at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Maryellen Bailey, 79, and Lisa Bailey, 51, took turns distracting the lone employee while the other stuffed clothing in their handbag on July 20, according to the arrest reports.
Woman, 21, arrested in West Palm road-rage shooting
A 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting in West Palm Beach that left a victim in critical condition last weekend.
Click10.com
Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
Florida man fatally shoots friend after forgetting his gun was loaded
A Florida man was shot and killed by his longtime friend after the friend forgot his gun was loaded and thought he was "dry-firing" when he shot the victim.
3 arrested in shooting of 4 teens in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday the arrests of three people in the shooting of four teens back in July. From the beginning the case had been a top priority for Miami-Dade Police who vowed to use all of their resources to solve this crime.The mother of one of the teenagers who were shot is speaking out for the first time. Lexus Lovett told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that her 13-year-old son could have lost his life but he has fortunately recovered. "I think it is awesome that the arrests have been made. It is amazing," she said. "It just lets me...
8 in custody after boat comes ashore in Lantana
Eight migrants have been taken into custody after a boat came ashore in Lantana early Wednesday. It's believed to be part of a smuggling operation.
Click10.com
Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video
MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
