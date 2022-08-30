MIAMI – Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday the arrests of three people in the shooting of four teens back in July. From the beginning the case had been a top priority for Miami-Dade Police who vowed to use all of their resources to solve this crime.The mother of one of the teenagers who were shot is speaking out for the first time. Lexus Lovett told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that her 13-year-old son could have lost his life but he has fortunately recovered. "I think it is awesome that the arrests have been made. It is amazing," she said. "It just lets me...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO