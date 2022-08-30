ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial

PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying

David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for suspect that shot, injured 2 in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the Aventine apartment complex on Centergate Drive in Miramar. One resident spoke with Local 10 News and said they heard several gunshots going off late Wednesday night at the complex. Police have released surveillance video where...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

3 arrested in shooting of 4 teens in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday the arrests of three people in the shooting of four teens back in July. From the beginning the case had been a top priority for Miami-Dade Police who vowed to use all of their resources to solve this crime.The mother of one of the teenagers who were shot is speaking out for the first time. Lexus Lovett told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that her 13-year-old son could have lost his life but he has fortunately recovered. "I think it is awesome that the arrests have been made. It is amazing," she said. "It just lets me...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video

MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL

